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The live REAL price today is 0.2475 USD.ASSET market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ASSET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live REAL price today is 0.2475 USD.ASSET market cap is -- USD. Track real-time ASSET to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ASSET Price Info

What is ASSET

ASSET Whitepaper

ASSET Official Website

ASSET Tokenomics

ASSET Price Forecast

ASSET History

ASSET Buying Guide

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REAL Logo

REAL Price(ASSET)

1 ASSET to USD Live Price:

$0.24733
$0.24733$0.24733
-0.07%1D
USD
REAL (ASSET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:15:33 (UTC+8)

REAL Market Statistics

REAL price today is $ 0.2475, down 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2475 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.24484 - $ 0.26266 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 305.78K
Circulating Supply-- ASSET of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 247.50M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:15:33

REAL Price Today

The live REAL (ASSET) price today is $ 0.2475, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASSET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2475 per ASSET.

REAL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASSET. During the last 24 hours, ASSET traded between $ 0.24484 (low) and $ 0.26266 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASSET moved -0.03% in the last hour and -5.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 305.78K.

REAL (ASSET) Market Information

--
----

$ 305.78K
$ 305.78K$ 305.78K

$ 247.50M
$ 247.50M$ 247.50M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of REAL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 305.78K. The circulating supply of ASSET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 247.50M.

REAL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.24484
$ 0.24484$ 0.24484
24H Low
$ 0.26266
$ 0.26266$ 0.26266
24H High

$ 0.24484
$ 0.24484$ 0.24484

$ 0.26266
$ 0.26266$ 0.26266

--
----

--
----

-0.03%

-0.06%

-5.16%

-5.16%

Trade REAL (ASSET) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ASSET spot and futures markets, compare REAL trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ASSET/USDT
$0.24737
$0.24737$0.24737
-0.06%
1.22M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for REAL: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is REAL (ASSET)

Real Finance is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the tokenization, insurance, and trading of real-world assets (RWAs). It connects traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure by embedding risk classification, compliance metadata, and disaster recovery directly at the network level.

REAL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of REAL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official REAL Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About REAL (ASSET)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:15:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about REAL

ASSETUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ASSET with leverage. Explore ASSETUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ASSET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ASSET
ASSET
USD
USD

1 ASSET = 0.2475 USD