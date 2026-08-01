REAL Price Today

The live REAL (ASSET) price today is $ 0.2475, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current ASSET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2475 per ASSET.

REAL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- ASSET. During the last 24 hours, ASSET traded between $ 0.24484 (low) and $ 0.26266 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ASSET moved -0.03% in the last hour and -5.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 305.78K.

REAL (ASSET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 305.78K$ 305.78K $ 305.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 247.50M$ 247.50M $ 247.50M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of REAL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 305.78K. The circulating supply of ASSET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 247.50M.