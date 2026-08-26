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The live ProjectVex price today is 0.002573 USD.VEXAI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VEXAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ProjectVex price today is 0.002573 USD.VEXAI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VEXAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VEXAI Price Info

What is VEXAI

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VEXAI History

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ProjectVex Price(VEXAI)

1 VEXAI to USD Live Price:

$0.002573
$0.002573$0.002573
+3.58%1D
USD
ProjectVex (VEXAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:58:16 (UTC+8)

ProjectVex Market Statistics

ProjectVex price today is $ 0.002573, up 3.58% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002573 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00235 - $ 0.00304 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.19K
Circulating Supply-- VEXAI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:58:16

ProjectVex Price Today

The live ProjectVex (VEXAI) price today is $ 0.002573, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002573 per VEXAI.

ProjectVex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEXAI. During the last 24 hours, VEXAI traded between $ 0.00235 (low) and $ 0.00304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEXAI moved +0.90% in the last hour and +78.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.19K.

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Market Information

--
----

$ 60.19K
$ 60.19K$ 60.19K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of ProjectVex is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.19K. The circulating supply of VEXAI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

ProjectVex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00235
$ 0.00235$ 0.00235
24H Low
$ 0.00304
$ 0.00304$ 0.00304
24H High

$ 0.00235
$ 0.00235$ 0.00235

$ 0.00304
$ 0.00304$ 0.00304

--
----

--
----

+0.90%

+3.58%

+78.43%

+78.43%

Trade ProjectVex (VEXAI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VEXAI spot and futures markets, compare ProjectVex trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VEXAI/USD1
$0.002603
$0.002603$0.002603
+5.89%
20.70M (USDT)
VEXAI/USDT
$0.002573
$0.002573$0.002573
+4.00%
23.27M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ProjectVex: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ProjectVex (VEXAI)

VEXAI is a meme coin.

ProjectVex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ProjectVex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ProjectVex (VEXAI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:58:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ProjectVex

VEXAIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VEXAI with leverage. Explore VEXAIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VEXAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VEXAI
VEXAI
USD
USD

1 VEXAI = 0.002573 USD