ProjectVex Price Today

The live ProjectVex (VEXAI) price today is $ 0.002573, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEXAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002573 per VEXAI.

ProjectVex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEXAI. During the last 24 hours, VEXAI traded between $ 0.00235 (low) and $ 0.00304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEXAI moved +0.90% in the last hour and +78.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.19K.

ProjectVex (VEXAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.19K$ 60.19K $ 60.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of ProjectVex is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.19K. The circulating supply of VEXAI is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.