WAX Price(WAXP)
WAX price today is $ 0.00407, down 2.14% in the last 24 hours.
The live WAX (WAXP) price today is $ 0.00407, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00407 per WAXP.
WAX currently ranks #705 by market capitalization at $ 18.75M, with a circulating supply of 4.61B WAXP. During the last 24 hours, WAXP traded between $ 0.004027 (low) and $ 0.004259 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.012209892272949, while the all-time low was $ 0.00433248877766816.
In short-term performance, WAXP moved -0.54% in the last hour and +16.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.31K.
No.705
WAX
The current Market Cap of WAX is $ 18.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.31K. The circulating supply of WAXP is 4.61B, with a total supply of 4608433461.25163269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.76M.
-0.54%
-2.13%
+16.05%
+16.05%
WAXP (Worldwide Asset eXchange Protocol) is a decentralized platform designed to facilitate the creation, buying, selling, and trading of virtual goods and collectibles. Built on the EOS blockchain, WAXP utilizes a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism to ensure fast, efficient transactions and a high degree of scalability. The platform's primary use case is in the realm of video gaming and e-commerce, where it provides a marketplace for gamers to trade in-game items and other digital assets. With its native WAXP token, users can participate in the platform's governance, pay for transaction fees, and stake to earn rewards. As a blockchain-based solution, WAXP aims to democratize the virtual goods marketplace, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for WAX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.
For a more in-depth understanding of WAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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