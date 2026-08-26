WAX Price Today

The live WAX (WAXP) price today is $ 0.00407, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00407 per WAXP.

WAX currently ranks #705 by market capitalization at $ 18.75M, with a circulating supply of 4.61B WAXP. During the last 24 hours, WAXP traded between $ 0.004027 (low) and $ 0.004259 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.012209892272949, while the all-time low was $ 0.00433248877766816.

In short-term performance, WAXP moved -0.54% in the last hour and +16.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.31K.

WAX (WAXP) Market Information

Rank No.705 Market Cap $ 18.75M$ 18.75M $ 18.75M Volume (24H) $ 58.31K$ 58.31K $ 58.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.76M$ 18.76M $ 18.76M Circulation Supply 4.61B 4.61B 4.61B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,608,433,461.25163269 4,608,433,461.25163269 4,608,433,461.25163269 Public Blockchain WAX

The current Market Cap of WAX is $ 18.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.31K. The circulating supply of WAXP is 4.61B, with a total supply of 4608433461.25163269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.76M.