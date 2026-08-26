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The live WAX price today is 0.00407 USD.WAXP market cap is 18,748,441.639866462304 USD. Track real-time WAXP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live WAX price today is 0.00407 USD.WAXP market cap is 18,748,441.639866462304 USD. Track real-time WAXP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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WAXP Price Info

What is WAXP

WAXP Whitepaper

WAXP Official Website

WAXP Tokenomics

WAXP Price Forecast

WAXP History

WAXP Buying Guide

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WAX Price(WAXP)

1 WAXP to USD Live Price:

$0.004069
$0.004069$0.004069
-2.14%1D
USD
WAX (WAXP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:06:46 (UTC+8)

WAX Market Statistics

WAX price today is $ 0.00407, down 2.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00407 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.004027 - $ 0.004259 USD
Market Capitalization$ 18.75M USD (rank #705)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.31K
Circulating Supply4.61B WAXP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.76M USD
All-Time High$ 5.012209892272949 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:06:46

WAX Price Today

The live WAX (WAXP) price today is $ 0.00407, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00407 per WAXP.

WAX currently ranks #705 by market capitalization at $ 18.75M, with a circulating supply of 4.61B WAXP. During the last 24 hours, WAXP traded between $ 0.004027 (low) and $ 0.004259 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.012209892272949, while the all-time low was $ 0.00433248877766816.

In short-term performance, WAXP moved -0.54% in the last hour and +16.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.31K.

WAX (WAXP) Market Information

No.705

$ 18.75M
$ 18.75M$ 18.75M

$ 58.31K
$ 58.31K$ 58.31K

$ 18.76M
$ 18.76M$ 18.76M

4.61B
4.61B 4.61B

--
----

4,608,433,461.25163269
4,608,433,461.25163269 4,608,433,461.25163269

WAX

The current Market Cap of WAX is $ 18.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.31K. The circulating supply of WAXP is 4.61B, with a total supply of 4608433461.25163269. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.76M.

WAX Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004027
$ 0.004027$ 0.004027
24H Low
$ 0.004259
$ 0.004259$ 0.004259
24H High

$ 0.004027
$ 0.004027$ 0.004027

$ 0.004259
$ 0.004259$ 0.004259

$ 5.012209892272949
$ 5.012209892272949$ 5.012209892272949

$ 0.00433248877766816
$ 0.00433248877766816$ 0.00433248877766816

-0.54%

-2.13%

+16.05%

+16.05%

About WAX

WAXP (Worldwide Asset eXchange Protocol) is a decentralized platform designed to facilitate the creation, buying, selling, and trading of virtual goods and collectibles. Built on the EOS blockchain, WAXP utilizes a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism to ensure fast, efficient transactions and a high degree of scalability. The platform's primary use case is in the realm of video gaming and e-commerce, where it provides a marketplace for gamers to trade in-game items and other digital assets. With its native WAXP token, users can participate in the platform's governance, pay for transaction fees, and stake to earn rewards. As a blockchain-based solution, WAXP aims to democratize the virtual goods marketplace, making it accessible to anyone, anywhere in the world.

Trade WAX (WAXP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live WAXP spot and futures markets, compare WAX trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WAXP/USDT
$0.004072
$0.004072$0.004072
-1.99%
14.06M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for WAX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is WAX (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) is a purpose-built blockchain, released in 2017, that is designed to make e-commerce transactions faster, simpler and safer for every party involved. The WAX blockchain uses delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. It is fully compatible with EOS.

WAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of WAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official WAX Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About WAX (WAXP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:06:46 (UTC+8)

Explore More about WAX

WAXPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on WAXP with leverage. Explore WAXPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WAXP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WAXP
WAXP
USD
USD

1 WAXP = 0.00407 USD