The Top Floor Boss Price Today

The live The Top Floor Boss (TJR) price today is $ 0.0002351, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current TJR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002351 per TJR.

The Top Floor Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- TJR. During the last 24 hours, TJR traded between $ 0.0002112 (low) and $ 0.0002685 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TJR moved +5.61% in the last hour and +27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.38K.

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 52.38K$ 52.38K $ 52.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 235.10K$ 235.10K $ 235.10K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 999,999,733 999,999,733 999,999,733 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of The Top Floor Boss is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.38K. The circulating supply of TJR is --, with a total supply of 999999733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.10K.