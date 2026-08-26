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The live The Top Floor Boss price today is 0.0002351 USD.TJR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TJR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The Top Floor Boss price today is 0.0002351 USD.TJR market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TJR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The Top Floor Boss Logo

The Top Floor Boss Price(TJR)

1 TJR to USD Live Price:

$0.0002351
$0.0002351$0.0002351
+3.56%1D
USD
The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:26:35 (UTC+8)

The Top Floor Boss Market Statistics

The Top Floor Boss price today is $ 0.0002351, up 3.56% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0002351 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0002112 - $ 0.0002685 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.38K
Circulating Supply-- TJR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 235.10K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:26:35

The Top Floor Boss Price Today

The live The Top Floor Boss (TJR) price today is $ 0.0002351, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current TJR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002351 per TJR.

The Top Floor Boss currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- TJR. During the last 24 hours, TJR traded between $ 0.0002112 (low) and $ 0.0002685 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TJR moved +5.61% in the last hour and +27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.38K.

The Top Floor Boss (TJR) Market Information

--
----

$ 52.38K
$ 52.38K$ 52.38K

$ 235.10K
$ 235.10K$ 235.10K

--
----

999,999,733
999,999,733 999,999,733

SOL

The current Market Cap of The Top Floor Boss is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.38K. The circulating supply of TJR is --, with a total supply of 999999733. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 235.10K.

The Top Floor Boss Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0002112
$ 0.0002112$ 0.0002112
24H Low
$ 0.0002685
$ 0.0002685$ 0.0002685
24H High

$ 0.0002112
$ 0.0002112$ 0.0002112

$ 0.0002685
$ 0.0002685$ 0.0002685

--
----

--
----

+5.61%

+3.56%

+27.42%

+27.42%

Trade The Top Floor Boss (TJR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TJR spot and futures markets, compare The Top Floor Boss trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TJR/USD1
$0.0002373
$0.0002373$0.0002373
+4.90%
245.32M (USDT)
TJR/USDT
$0.000232
$0.000232$0.000232
+2.33%
229.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for The Top Floor Boss: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is The Top Floor Boss (TJR)

TJR is a meme coin.

The Top Floor Boss Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Top Floor Boss, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About The Top Floor Boss (TJR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:26:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about The Top Floor Boss

TJRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TJR with leverage. Explore TJRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TJR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TJR
TJR
USD
USD

1 TJR = 0.0002351 USD