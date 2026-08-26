USAD Price Today

The live USAD (USAD) price today is $ 0.9999, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.9999 per USAD.

USAD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- USAD. During the last 24 hours, USAD traded between $ 0.99 (low) and $ 1.0111 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, USAD moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.37K.

USAD (USAD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 4.37K$ 4.37K $ 4.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ALEO

The current Market Cap of USAD is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.37K. The circulating supply of USAD is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.