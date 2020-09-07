mexc
24h High
0.009918
24h Low
0.009657
24h Volume (ACH)
7.24M
24h Amount (USDT)
70.95K
Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.
Name
ACH
Issue Time
2020-09-07 00:00:00
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
10,000,000,000
