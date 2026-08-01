FTX Token Price(FTT)
FTX Token price today is $ 0.2317, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live FTX Token (FTT) price today is $ 0.2317, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2317 per FTT.
FTX Token currently ranks #193 by market capitalization at $ 76.20M, with a circulating supply of 328.90M FTT. During the last 24 hours, FTT traded between $ 0.2302 (low) and $ 0.239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.0168524, while the all-time low was $ 0.2141411875398393.
In short-term performance, FTT moved -0.61% in the last hour and +16.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.55K.
No.193
93.39%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of FTX Token is $ 76.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.55K. The circulating supply of FTT is 328.90M, with a total supply of 328895103.81320699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.60M.
-0.61%
-0.04%
+16.25%
+16.25%
FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. FTT operates within the FTX ecosystem and is used to provide a variety of utility functions such as fee reductions, collateral for futures positions, and participation in the exchange's buy and burn program. The token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 standard, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of wallets and other Ethereum-based tokens. The supply of FTT is determined by a combination of initial issuance, regular burns, and token unlocks. As a utility token, FTT's primary purpose is to support the operations and functionality of the FTX exchange platform, rather than serving as a standalone digital currency.
Explore live FTT spot and futures markets, compare FTX Token trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FTX Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.
For a more in-depth understanding of FTX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FTT with leverage. Explore FTTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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