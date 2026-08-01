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The live FTX Token price today is 0.2317 USD.FTT market cap is 76,204,995.553520059583 USD. Track real-time FTT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FTX Token price today is 0.2317 USD.FTT market cap is 76,204,995.553520059583 USD. Track real-time FTT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is FTT

FTT Whitepaper

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FTT Price Forecast

FTT History

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FTX Token Price(FTT)

1 FTT to USD Live Price:

$0.2317
$0.2317$0.2317
-0.04%1D
USD
FTX Token (FTT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:18:53 (UTC+8)

FTX Token Market Statistics

FTX Token price today is $ 0.2317, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2317 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2302 - $ 0.239 USD
Market Capitalization$ 76.20M USD (rank #193)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 75.55K
Circulating Supply328.90M FTT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (93.39%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 81.60M USD
All-Time High$ 85.0168524 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:18:53

FTX Token Price Today

The live FTX Token (FTT) price today is $ 0.2317, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2317 per FTT.

FTX Token currently ranks #193 by market capitalization at $ 76.20M, with a circulating supply of 328.90M FTT. During the last 24 hours, FTT traded between $ 0.2302 (low) and $ 0.239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.0168524, while the all-time low was $ 0.2141411875398393.

In short-term performance, FTT moved -0.61% in the last hour and +16.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.55K.

FTX Token (FTT) Market Information

No.193

$ 76.20M
$ 76.20M$ 76.20M

$ 75.55K
$ 75.55K$ 75.55K

$ 81.60M
$ 81.60M$ 81.60M

328.90M
328.90M 328.90M

352,170,015
352,170,015 352,170,015

328,895,103.81320699
328,895,103.81320699 328,895,103.81320699

93.39%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of FTX Token is $ 76.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.55K. The circulating supply of FTT is 328.90M, with a total supply of 328895103.81320699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.60M.

FTX Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2302
$ 0.2302$ 0.2302
24H Low
$ 0.239
$ 0.239$ 0.239
24H High

$ 0.2302
$ 0.2302$ 0.2302

$ 0.239
$ 0.239$ 0.239

$ 85.0168524
$ 85.0168524$ 85.0168524

$ 0.2141411875398393
$ 0.2141411875398393$ 0.2141411875398393

-0.61%

-0.04%

+16.25%

+16.25%

About FTX Token

FTT is the native cryptocurrency token of the FTX cryptocurrency derivatives exchange. FTT operates within the FTX ecosystem and is used to provide a variety of utility functions such as fee reductions, collateral for futures positions, and participation in the exchange's buy and burn program. The token is built on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 standard, which ensures compatibility with a wide range of wallets and other Ethereum-based tokens. The supply of FTT is determined by a combination of initial issuance, regular burns, and token unlocks. As a utility token, FTT's primary purpose is to support the operations and functionality of the FTX exchange platform, rather than serving as a standalone digital currency.

Trade FTX Token (FTT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FTT spot and futures markets, compare FTX Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FTT/USDT
$0.2317
$0.2317$0.2317
0.00%
322.70K (USDT)
FTT/USDC
$0.2319
$0.2319$0.2319
+0.17%
109.75K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FTX Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FTX Token (FTT)

FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

FTX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FTX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FTX Token (FTT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:18:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FTX Token

FTTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FTT with leverage. Explore FTTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FTT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FTT
FTT
USD
USD

1 FTT = 0.2317 USD