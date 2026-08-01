FTX Token Price Today

The live FTX Token (FTT) price today is $ 0.2317, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current FTT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2317 per FTT.

FTX Token currently ranks #193 by market capitalization at $ 76.20M, with a circulating supply of 328.90M FTT. During the last 24 hours, FTT traded between $ 0.2302 (low) and $ 0.239 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.0168524, while the all-time low was $ 0.2141411875398393.

In short-term performance, FTT moved -0.61% in the last hour and +16.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.55K.

FTX Token (FTT) Market Information

Rank No.193 Market Cap $ 76.20M$ 76.20M $ 76.20M Volume (24H) $ 75.55K$ 75.55K $ 75.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.60M$ 81.60M $ 81.60M Circulation Supply 328.90M 328.90M 328.90M Max Supply 352,170,015 352,170,015 352,170,015 Total Supply 328,895,103.81320699 328,895,103.81320699 328,895,103.81320699 Circulation Rate 93.39% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of FTX Token is $ 76.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.55K. The circulating supply of FTT is 328.90M, with a total supply of 328895103.81320699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.60M.