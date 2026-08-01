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The live Kommunitas price today is 0.00057149 USD.KOM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time KOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kommunitas price today is 0.00057149 USD.KOM market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time KOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kommunitas Logo

Kommunitas Price(KOM)

1 KOM to USD Live Price:

$0.00057149
$0.00057149$0.00057149
0.00%1D
USD
Kommunitas (KOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:22:05 (UTC+8)

Kommunitas Market Statistics

Kommunitas price today is $ 0.00057149, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00057149 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00055838 - $ 0.00058023 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3920)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 19.11
Circulating Supply0.00 KOM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.14M USD
All-Time High$ 0.0137401928558099 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:22:05

Kommunitas Price Today

The live Kommunitas (KOM) price today is $ 0.00057149, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00057149 per KOM.

Kommunitas currently ranks #3920 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 KOM. During the last 24 hours, KOM traded between $ 0.00055838 (low) and $ 0.00058023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0137401928558099, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007046895328862.

In short-term performance, KOM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.11.

Kommunitas (KOM) Market Information

No.3920

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 19.11
$ 19.11$ 19.11

$ 1.14M
$ 1.14M$ 1.14M

0.00
0.00 0.00

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kommunitas is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.11. The circulating supply of KOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.

Kommunitas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00055838
$ 0.00055838$ 0.00055838
24H Low
$ 0.00058023
$ 0.00058023$ 0.00058023
24H High

$ 0.00055838
$ 0.00055838$ 0.00055838

$ 0.00058023
$ 0.00058023$ 0.00058023

$ 0.0137401928558099
$ 0.0137401928558099$ 0.0137401928558099

$ 0.00007046895328862
$ 0.00007046895328862$ 0.00007046895328862

0.00%

0.00%

+1.93%

+1.93%

About Kommunitas

Komodo (KOM) is a multi-chain platform that aims to provide end-to-end blockchain infrastructure solutions. It is designed to facilitate the creation of customizable, independent blockchains for any use case, with each chain having its own consensus rules and network. Komodo's architecture also allows for cross-chain interoperability, enabling different blockchains to interact and transact with each other. The platform employs a delayed Proof of Work (dPoW) consensus mechanism, which leverages the security of the Bitcoin network to protect against attacks. Typical uses of Komodo include decentralized exchanges, tokenization, and blockchain development. Its native token, KOM, is used for transaction fees and participating in the platform's consensus mechanism.

Trade Kommunitas (KOM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KOM spot and futures markets, compare Kommunitas trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KOM/USDT
$0.00057149
$0.00057149$0.00057149
0.00%
33.33K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kommunitas: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kommunitas (KOM)

Kommunitas is a true decentralized and tierless launchpad with Revenue Sharing Model. There are 4 points that will make us lead the launchpad industry:

  1. Tierless. Arent you tired of having NOT enough token to participate in launchpad allocation? In Kommunitas, any amount of KOM token will be calculated for allocation.
  2. Transparent. Sick of launchpad with lottery system and not transparent? We praise our transparent way of calculating guaranteed allocation.
  3. Revenue-Sharing Model. We share our revenue in stable (USDT) to 2 types of partners :
  • Kommunitas Private Partners: For users who staked at least 500,000 $KOM tokens. These partners receive 30% of non-refundable fees from First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) and Community round IKOs , distributed every Quarter, thats why its called Quarterly Revenue Sharing.
  • Kommunitas Millionaire Partners: For those who staked more than 10,000,000 $KOM tokens. These partners enjoy a share of 5% from our Monthly launchpad revenues.
  1. Deflationary Token. From 40Billion to 2Billion total supply, a 95% reduction, showed our commitment to the KOMmunity. We also introduced the very first Social Engagement Burning where we burn our token based on social metrics and provide full reports every months. Not only that, a 50% Prematurity Withdrawal penalty (in KOM) will be burned Automatically when a user unstake his KOM token before each maturity date, this way ensuring a healthy circulating supply in the market.

Kommunitas Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kommunitas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kommunitas Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kommunitas (KOM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:22:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Kommunitas

KOMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KOM with leverage. Explore KOMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KOM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KOM
KOM
USD
USD

1 KOM = 0.00057149 USD