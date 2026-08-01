Kommunitas Price Today

The live Kommunitas (KOM) price today is $ 0.00057149, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00057149 per KOM.

Kommunitas currently ranks #3920 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 KOM. During the last 24 hours, KOM traded between $ 0.00055838 (low) and $ 0.00058023 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0137401928558099, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007046895328862.

In short-term performance, KOM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +1.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.11.

Kommunitas (KOM) Market Information

Rank No.3920 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 19.11$ 19.11 $ 19.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.14M$ 1.14M $ 1.14M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Total Supply 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kommunitas is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.11. The circulating supply of KOM is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.14M.