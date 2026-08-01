PAX Gold Price Today

The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is $ 4,652.16, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,652.16 per GOLD(PAXG).

PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalization at $ 2.13B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between $ 4,597.2 (low) and $ 4,688.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,622.805718077154, while the all-time low was $ 1,387.97650287.

In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.27% in the last hour and +6.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.01M.

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Market Information

Rank No.35 Market Cap $ 2.13B$ 2.13B $ 2.13B Volume (24H) $ 3.01M$ 3.01M $ 3.01M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.13B$ 2.13B $ 2.13B Circulation Supply 456.89K 456.89K 456.89K Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 456,894.511 456,894.511 456,894.511 Market Share 0.08% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is $ 2.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.01M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13B.