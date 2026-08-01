PAX Gold Price(GOLD(PAXG))
PAX Gold price today is $ 4,652.16, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours.
The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is $ 4,652.16, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,652.16 per GOLD(PAXG).
PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalization at $ 2.13B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between $ 4,597.2 (low) and $ 4,688.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,622.805718077154, while the all-time low was $ 1,387.97650287.
In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.27% in the last hour and +6.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.01M.
No.35
0.08%
ETH
The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is $ 2.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.01M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13B.
+0.27%
+0.16%
+6.91%
+6.91%
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a digital asset that allows investors to own and transact with physical gold through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Each PAXG token is backed by one fine troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink's vaults. This offers the benefits of physical gold ownership such as value preservation over time, while also providing the divisibility, portability, and transferability of a digital asset. PAXG operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, and its supply is determined by the amount of physical gold held in reserve. It is typically used as a hedge against market volatility, a store of value, or a way to invest in gold in a more flexible and accessible manner.
Explore live GOLD(PAXG) spot and futures markets, compare PAX Gold trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PAX Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.
For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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