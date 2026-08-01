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The live PAX Gold price today is 4,652.16 USD.GOLD(PAXG) market cap is 2,125,546,368.29376 USD. Track real-time GOLD(PAXG) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live PAX Gold price today is 4,652.16 USD.GOLD(PAXG) market cap is 2,125,546,368.29376 USD. Track real-time GOLD(PAXG) to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About GOLD(PAXG)

GOLD(PAXG) Price Info

What is GOLD(PAXG)

GOLD(PAXG) Whitepaper

GOLD(PAXG) Official Website

GOLD(PAXG) Tokenomics

GOLD(PAXG) Price Forecast

GOLD(PAXG) History

GOLD(PAXG) Buying Guide

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PAX Gold Price(GOLD(PAXG))

1 GOLD(PAXG) to USD Live Price:

$4,652.16
$4,652.16$4,652.16
+0.16%1D
USD
PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:32:53 (UTC+8)

PAX Gold Market Statistics

PAX Gold price today is $ 4,652.16, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 4,652.16 USD
24-Hour Range$ 4,597.2 - $ 4,688.9 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.13B USD (rank #35)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 3.01M
Circulating Supply456.89K GOLD(PAXG) of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.13B USD
All-Time High$ 5,622.805718077154 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:32:53

PAX Gold Price Today

The live PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) price today is $ 4,652.16, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOLD(PAXG) to USD conversion rate is $ 4,652.16 per GOLD(PAXG).

PAX Gold currently ranks #35 by market capitalization at $ 2.13B, with a circulating supply of 456.89K GOLD(PAXG). During the last 24 hours, GOLD(PAXG) traded between $ 4,597.2 (low) and $ 4,688.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,622.805718077154, while the all-time low was $ 1,387.97650287.

In short-term performance, GOLD(PAXG) moved +0.27% in the last hour and +6.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.01M.

PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) Market Information

No.35

$ 2.13B
$ 2.13B$ 2.13B

$ 3.01M
$ 3.01M$ 3.01M

$ 2.13B
$ 2.13B$ 2.13B

456.89K
456.89K 456.89K

--
----

456,894.511
456,894.511 456,894.511

0.08%

ETH

The current Market Cap of PAX Gold is $ 2.13B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.01M. The circulating supply of GOLD(PAXG) is 456.89K, with a total supply of 456894.511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.13B.

PAX Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4,597.2
$ 4,597.2$ 4,597.2
24H Low
$ 4,688.9
$ 4,688.9$ 4,688.9
24H High

$ 4,597.2
$ 4,597.2$ 4,597.2

$ 4,688.9
$ 4,688.9$ 4,688.9

$ 5,622.805718077154
$ 5,622.805718077154$ 5,622.805718077154

$ 1,387.97650287
$ 1,387.97650287$ 1,387.97650287

+0.27%

+0.16%

+6.91%

+6.91%

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a digital asset that allows investors to own and transact with physical gold through a blockchain-based infrastructure. Each PAXG token is backed by one fine troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink's vaults. This offers the benefits of physical gold ownership such as value preservation over time, while also providing the divisibility, portability, and transferability of a digital asset. PAXG operates on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard, and its supply is determined by the amount of physical gold held in reserve. It is typically used as a hedge against market volatility, a store of value, or a way to invest in gold in a more flexible and accessible manner.

Trade PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG)) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GOLD(PAXG) spot and futures markets, compare PAX Gold trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GOLD(PAXG)/USDT
$4,651.87
$4,651.87$4,651.87
+0.14%
647.73 (USDT)
GOLD(PAXG)/USDC
$4,653.92
$4,653.92$4,653.92
+0.19%
13.88 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for PAX Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG))

Pax Gold (PAXG) is a gold-backed cryptocurrency, launched by the creators of Paxos Standard (PAX) in September 2019. As an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, Pax Gold is tradeable on a large variety of exchanges and has become an accessible way for traders to start investing in gold.

PAX Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PAX Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PAX Gold Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About PAX Gold (GOLD(PAXG))

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:32:53 (UTC+8)

Explore More about PAX Gold

GOLD(PAXG)USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GOLD(PAXG) with leverage. Explore GOLD(PAXG)USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GOLD(PAXG)-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GOLD(PAXG)
GOLD(PAXG)
USD
USD

1 GOLD(PAXG) = 4,652.16 USD