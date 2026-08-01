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The live Fruits price today is 0.000005287 USD.FRTS market cap is 111,380.4124064603 USD. Track real-time FRTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Fruits price today is 0.000005287 USD.FRTS market cap is 111,380.4124064603 USD. Track real-time FRTS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FRTS Price Info

What is FRTS

FRTS Whitepaper

FRTS Official Website

FRTS Tokenomics

FRTS Price Forecast

FRTS History

FRTS Buying Guide

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Fruits Price(FRTS)

1 FRTS to USD Live Price:

$0.000005286
$0.000005286$0.000005286
+0.13%1D
USD
Fruits (FRTS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:18:25 (UTC+8)

Fruits Market Statistics

Fruits price today is $ 0.000005287, up 0.13% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000005287 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0000051 - $ 0.000005522 USD
Market Capitalization$ 111.38K USD (rank #2557)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 63.53K
Circulating Supply21.07B FRTS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 528.70K USD
All-Time High$ 2.41079773829248813 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:18:25

Fruits Price Today

The live Fruits (FRTS) price today is $ 0.000005287, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005287 per FRTS.

Fruits currently ranks #2557 by market capitalization at $ 111.38K, with a circulating supply of 21.07B FRTS. During the last 24 hours, FRTS traded between $ 0.0000051 (low) and $ 0.000005522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.41079773829248813, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000003807839712.

In short-term performance, FRTS moved -0.02% in the last hour and -23.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.53K.

Fruits (FRTS) Market Information

No.2557

$ 111.38K
$ 111.38K$ 111.38K

$ 63.53K
$ 63.53K$ 63.53K

$ 528.70K
$ 528.70K$ 528.70K

21.07B
21.07B 21.07B

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

FRTS

The current Market Cap of Fruits is $ 111.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.53K. The circulating supply of FRTS is 21.07B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.70K.

Fruits Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000051
$ 0.0000051$ 0.0000051
24H Low
$ 0.000005522
$ 0.000005522$ 0.000005522
24H High

$ 0.0000051
$ 0.0000051$ 0.0000051

$ 0.000005522
$ 0.000005522$ 0.000005522

$ 2.41079773829248813
$ 2.41079773829248813$ 2.41079773829248813

$ 0.00000003807839712
$ 0.00000003807839712$ 0.00000003807839712

-0.02%

+0.13%

-23.65%

-23.65%

About Fruits

FRTS is a digital cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is designed to facilitate secure, instant, and nearly free global financial transactions of any size without the need for any intermediaries. FRTS uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is energy-efficient and allows for faster transaction processing compared to traditional proof-of-work systems. The coin's supply model is fixed, with a predetermined number of coins issued at its inception. FRTS is typically used for transactions within its own ecosystem, but it can also be used in a variety of other digital services and applications. Its primary role is to provide a secure and efficient medium of exchange for users worldwide.

Trade Fruits (FRTS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FRTS spot and futures markets, compare Fruits trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FRTS/USDT
$0.000005293
$0.000005293$0.000005293
+0.26%
11.99B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Fruits: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Fruits (FRTS)

The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.

Fruits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fruits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fruits Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Fruits (FRTS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:18:25 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Fruits

FRTSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FRTS with leverage. Explore FRTSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FRTS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FRTS
FRTS
USD
USD

1 FRTS = 0.000005287 USD