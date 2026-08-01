Fruits Price(FRTS)
Fruits price today is $ 0.000005287, up 0.13% in the last 24 hours.
The live Fruits (FRTS) price today is $ 0.000005287, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005287 per FRTS.
Fruits currently ranks #2557 by market capitalization at $ 111.38K, with a circulating supply of 21.07B FRTS. During the last 24 hours, FRTS traded between $ 0.0000051 (low) and $ 0.000005522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.41079773829248813, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000003807839712.
In short-term performance, FRTS moved -0.02% in the last hour and -23.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.53K.
No.2557
FRTS
The current Market Cap of Fruits is $ 111.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.53K. The circulating supply of FRTS is 21.07B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.70K.
-0.02%
+0.13%
-23.65%
-23.65%
FRTS is a digital cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is designed to facilitate secure, instant, and nearly free global financial transactions of any size without the need for any intermediaries. FRTS uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is energy-efficient and allows for faster transaction processing compared to traditional proof-of-work systems. The coin's supply model is fixed, with a predetermined number of coins issued at its inception. FRTS is typically used for transactions within its own ecosystem, but it can also be used in a variety of other digital services and applications. Its primary role is to provide a secure and efficient medium of exchange for users worldwide.
Explore live FRTS spot and futures markets, compare Fruits trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Fruits: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity.
For a more in-depth understanding of Fruits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FRTS with leverage. Explore FRTSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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