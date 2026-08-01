Fruits Price Today

The live Fruits (FRTS) price today is $ 0.000005287, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000005287 per FRTS.

Fruits currently ranks #2557 by market capitalization at $ 111.38K, with a circulating supply of 21.07B FRTS. During the last 24 hours, FRTS traded between $ 0.0000051 (low) and $ 0.000005522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.41079773829248813, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000003807839712.

In short-term performance, FRTS moved -0.02% in the last hour and -23.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.53K.

Fruits (FRTS) Market Information

Rank No.2557 Market Cap $ 111.38K$ 111.38K $ 111.38K Volume (24H) $ 63.53K$ 63.53K $ 63.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 528.70K$ 528.70K $ 528.70K Circulation Supply 21.07B 21.07B 21.07B Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain FRTS

The current Market Cap of Fruits is $ 111.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.53K. The circulating supply of FRTS is 21.07B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 528.70K.