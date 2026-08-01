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The live Dione Protocol price today is 0.00001299 USD.DIONE market cap is 157,685.94403759711068 USD. Track real-time DIONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Dione Protocol price today is 0.00001299 USD.DIONE market cap is 157,685.94403759711068 USD. Track real-time DIONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DIONE Price Info

What is DIONE

DIONE Whitepaper

DIONE Official Website

DIONE Tokenomics

DIONE Price Forecast

DIONE History

DIONE Buying Guide

DIONE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DIONE Spot

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Dione Protocol Logo

Dione Protocol Price(DIONE)

1 DIONE to USD Live Price:

$0.00001299
$0.00001299$0.00001299
-0.30%1D
USD
Dione Protocol (DIONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:41:17 (UTC+8)

Dione Protocol Market Statistics

Dione Protocol price today is $ 0.00001299, down 0.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00001299 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00001029 - $ 0.00001709 USD
Market Capitalization$ 157.69K USD (rank #2219)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.90K
Circulating Supply12.14B DIONE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 174.50K USD
All-Time High$ 0.01920373300757032 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:41:17

Dione Protocol Price Today

The live Dione Protocol (DIONE) price today is $ 0.00001299, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001299 per DIONE.

Dione Protocol currently ranks #2219 by market capitalization at $ 157.69K, with a circulating supply of 12.14B DIONE. During the last 24 hours, DIONE traded between $ 0.00001029 (low) and $ 0.00001709 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01920373300757032, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000156027253228.

In short-term performance, DIONE moved +7.35% in the last hour and -73.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.90K.

Dione Protocol (DIONE) Market Information

No.2219

$ 157.69K
$ 157.69K$ 157.69K

$ 2.90K
$ 2.90K$ 2.90K

$ 174.50K
$ 174.50K$ 174.50K

12.14B
12.14B 12.14B

--
----

13,433,600,526
13,433,600,526 13,433,600,526

NONE

The current Market Cap of Dione Protocol is $ 157.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.90K. The circulating supply of DIONE is 12.14B, with a total supply of 13433600526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.50K.

Dione Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001029
$ 0.00001029$ 0.00001029
24H Low
$ 0.00001709
$ 0.00001709$ 0.00001709
24H High

$ 0.00001029
$ 0.00001029$ 0.00001029

$ 0.00001709
$ 0.00001709$ 0.00001709

$ 0.01920373300757032
$ 0.01920373300757032$ 0.01920373300757032

$ 0.0000156027253228
$ 0.0000156027253228$ 0.0000156027253228

+7.35%

-0.30%

-73.75%

-73.75%

About Dione Protocol

DIONE is a cryptocurrency designed to facilitate secure and private transactions across a decentralized network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. DIONE's primary role is to provide a platform for users to make transactions and store value, with a focus on privacy and security. The asset's issuance model is based on block rewards, with a finite supply to maintain its value. DIONE is typically used in scenarios where users require high levels of privacy and security for their transactions, making it a key player in the privacy-focused segment of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Trade Dione Protocol (DIONE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DIONE spot and futures markets, compare Dione Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DIONE/USDT
$0.00001299
$0.00001299$0.00001299
-0.30%
217.51M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Dione Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Dione Protocol (DIONE)

Dione is the native token for the Dione Protocol; an ecosystem with the goal of improving the ease of the purchase of Decentralized tokens for the general public. Dione puts major focus on the development of bridging the gap between real world issues and the DeFi space - creating a system powered by renewable energy. Combining convenience and a safer decentralized future both have the common denominator of people. Dione Protocol puts people first, by first building a strong community to come along into a powerful decentralized future.

Dione Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Dione Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Dione Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Dione Protocol (DIONE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:41:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Dione Protocol

DIONEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DIONE with leverage. Explore DIONEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DIONE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DIONE
DIONE
USD
USD

1 DIONE = 0.00001299 USD