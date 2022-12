Galaxy Fight Club (GFC) is the first cross-IP, cross-platform (PC & Mobile) PvP fighting game, where holders of different NFT collections can battle with each other to both win and earn rewards through play-to-earn mechanics. It has a fast-paced MOBA gameplay that is mobile-native and similar to Brawl Stars. Each 3v3 match is around 5 minutes long and the team that gets 20 kills first wins the match.