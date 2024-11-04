What is Abelian (ABEL)

Abelian is a post-quantum privacy-preserving Blockchain network, which adopts the NIST standardized lattice-based cryptography, and is cryptographically proven secure. Its cryptocurrency ABEL is also anonymous and untraceable.

How to buy Abelian (ABEL)

Abelian Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Abelian, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Abelian What is the purpose of Abelian? Abelian is a quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure that aims to provide a secure and private digital gold solution. It was created as a response to the potential threat that quantum computers pose to existing blockchain systems, including Bitcoin. Abelian's main goal is to develop a blockchain that is resistant to quantum computer attacks, ensuring the longevity and security of digital assets. In addition to its quantum resistance, Abelian also prioritizes privacy preservation. How does Abelian differ from Bitcoin? Abelian differs from Bitcoin in several key ways. Firstly, Abelian is a quantum-resistant cryptocurrency, meaning it is designed to withstand attacks from quantum computers. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is vulnerable to such attacks. This is a significant advantage for Abelian, as quantum computers have the potential to break the cryptographic algorithms that secure Bitcoin and other blockchain systems. Additionally, Abelian places a strong emphasis on privacy. Transactions on the Abelian blockchain are encrypted, and the platform utilizes advanced cryptographic techniques to ensure sender anonymity and untraceability. In contrast, Bitcoin transactions are transparent and can be traced on the blockchain. Abelian also aims to address the scalability issue that Bitcoin faces. While Bitcoin can process around 7 transactions per second (TPS), Abelian aims to process 10 TPS initially, with plans to upgrade to 16 TPS. This scalability improvement will allow for faster and more efficient transactions on the Abelian network. Furthermore, Abelian has plans to support various decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3, and metaverse applications through the development of sidechains, smart contracts, and interoperability protocols. This will provide utility and enable the creation of exciting projects on the Abelian platform. Why is it important for a blockchain to be quantum-resistant? A blockchain needs to be quantum resistant because quantum computers have the potential to break the cryptographic algorithms that secure existing blockchain systems, including Bitcoin. Quantum computers can perform high-level algorithms and tasks that can remove all current political, social, and economic structures that run online. If the king of all blockchains, Bitcoin, is not quantum resistant, it means that other blockchain systems will also be vulnerable to attacks. This could have devastating consequences for the world, as it would disrupt the decentralized nature of blockchain technology and undermine the security and trust that it provides. Therefore, the race to build a quantum resistant blockchain has commenced, and it is crucial to develop cryptographic systems that are secure against both quantum and classical computers. Abelian is one such quantum resistant blockchain that aims to balance privacy and accountability, providing a secure and decentralized platform for digital assets. How do quantum computers pose a threat to Bitcoin and other blockchain systems? Quantum computers pose a significant threat to Bitcoin and other blockchain systems due to their ability to break the cryptographic algorithms that secure these systems. Quantum computing harnesses the power of quantum states to perform complex calculations, and as quantum computers become more powerful, they can potentially crack the encryption used in blockchain systems. This means that the security and integrity of transactions on these systems could be compromised, leading to the loss of funds and the collapse of the entire blockchain network. Researchers estimate that a quantum computer with a sufficient number of qubits could break the cryptographic algorithm used by Bitcoin within a short period of time. As quantum computing technology advances, the race is on to develop quantum-resistant blockchain systems that can withstand attacks from quantum computers. Abelian is one such quantum-resistant blockchain that aims to provide a secure and privacy-preserving alternative to Bitcoin and other blockchain systems. How soon do experts predict that quantum computers will be able to break Bitcoin's cryptographic algorithm? Experts predict that quantum computers will be able to break Bitcoin's cryptographic algorithm within the next few years. Scientists from the University of Sussex estimate that a quantum system with 13 million qubits would be sufficient to crack the algorithm within 24 hours. Considering the rapid advancements in quantum computing technology, it is likely that this level of computing power will be achieved sooner than expected. Companies like Google, IBM, and PsiQuantum are already making significant progress in building quantum computers with thousands or even millions of qubits. As a result, the race to develop a quantum-resistant blockchain has begun, with projects like Abelian aiming to create a secure and defendable system against quantum computer attacks. What is post-quantum cryptography and why is it necessary? Post-quantum cryptography refers to the development of cryptographic systems that can defend against attacks launched by quantum computers. Quantum computers have the potential to break the cryptographic algorithms that currently secure blockchain systems like Bitcoin. This poses a significant threat to the security and integrity of digital assets and transactions. Post-quantum cryptography aims to create cryptographic systems that are secure against both quantum and classical computers, ensuring the continued protection of sensitive information and digital assets in a future where quantum computers become more powerful. It is necessary because without it, existing blockchain systems, including Bitcoin, could be compromised, leading to potential financial losses, privacy breaches, and disruptions to the global economy. By developing quantum-resistant cryptographic systems, we can ensure the long-term security and viability of blockchain technology in the face of advancing quantum computing capabilities. How has Abelian developed a quantum-resistant blockchain? Abelian has developed a quantum-resistant blockchain by implementing post-quantum cryptography, which is a cryptographic system designed to defend against attacks from quantum computers. The current cryptographic system used by Bitcoin and other blockchain systems, known as Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), is not quantum safe. Researchers estimate that a quantum computer with a certain number of qubits could crack the Bitcoin system within a short period. Abelian has conducted extensive research and development over four years to create a blockchain that is defendable against quantum computer attacks. They have implemented lattice-based linkable ring signature schemes and lattice-based commitment schemes to enhance privacy and security on their blockchain. Additionally, Abelian is building an open community and ecosystem for the development of various decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3, and metaverse applications. The native cryptocurrency of the Abelian blockchain is called ABEL, which will offer different levels of privacy for users to choose from while remaining quantum-resistant and compliant with regulatory guidelines. When was Abelian's mainnet launched? Abelian's mainnet was launched earlier this year after 4 years of research and development. It is a quantum-resistant blockchain that aims to defend against attacks from quantum computers. The main focus of Abelian is to provide privacy and security to its users. Transactions on the Abelian blockchain are encrypted, and the platform uses lattice-based linkable ring signature schemes to support sender anonymity and untraceability. The blockchain also hides the amount of ABEL coins in transactions and changes wallet addresses for increased privacy. What are the different privacy levels that ABEL tokens will support? Abelian's native cryptocurrency, ABEL, will support three different privacy levels for users to choose from. At the initial launch, ABEL will offer pseudonymity, similar to Bitcoin, where transactions are not directly linked to personal identities. In Q4 2022, ABEL will provide sender-hiding and amount-hiding privacy features, allowing users to conceal their wallet addresses and transaction amounts. Finally, in 2023, ABEL will introduce a higher level of privacy by including receiver-hiding, making transactions totally anonymous and untraceable. This range of privacy options allows users to customize their level of privacy while ensuring quantum resistance and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Additionally, ABEL's tokenomics include a total supply of 225.18 million ABEL tokens, with block rewards and halving mechanisms implemented over a 32.5-year period. How does Abelian prioritize privacy and anonymity in transactions? Abelian prioritizes privacy and anonymity in transactions through various measures. Firstly, Abelian utilizes a lattice-based linkable ring signature scheme to support sender anonymity and untraceability. This means that in every transaction, the wallet address is hidden among a set of wallet addresses, ensuring privacy preservation on the blockchain. Additionally, Abelian has designed a lattice-based commitment scheme and zero-knowledge proof system to hide the transaction amount while preventing double spending. Furthermore, Abelian ensures user privacy by changing the wallet address with each use, enhancing untraceability and unlinkability. This is in contrast to Bitcoin, where transactions can be traced and linked. These features provide a new level of privacy and security for users. Abelian also plans to offer different privacy levels for its native cryptocurrency, ABEL. Users will have the option to choose between pseudonymity, sender-hiding and amount-hiding, or total anonymity and untraceability. This allows users to customize their level of privacy while staying quantum-resistant and complying with regulatory guidelines. How does Abelian plan to transition from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake? Abelian plans to transition from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS) in order to improve scalability and environmental sustainability. Currently, Abelian operates on PoW, which is compatible with Bitcoin. However, in the future, it will be upgraded to PoS. The transition to PoS will allow for better scalability, as PoS consensus algorithms are generally more efficient and can process a higher number of transactions per second (TPS). This will address one of the limitations of Abelian, which currently processes 10 TPS and will be upgraded to 16 TPS. Additionally, PoS is more environmentally friendly compared to PoW, as it does not require extensive computational power and energy consumption for mining. This aligns with Abelian's commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. By transitioning to PoS, Abelian aims to enhance the scalability and environmental benefits of its blockchain, while still maintaining its quantum resistance and privacy-preserving functionalities. This transition will support the development of various decentralized finance (DeFi), Web3, and metaverse applications on the Abelian platform.

