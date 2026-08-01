114514 Price(114514)
114514 price today is $ 0.0003712, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours.
The live 114514 (114514) price today is $ 0.0003712, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current 114514 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003712 per 114514.
114514 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 114514. During the last 24 hours, 114514 traded between $ 0.0003664 (low) and $ 0.000395 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, 114514 moved +0.05% in the last hour and -7.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.16K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of 114514 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.16K. The circulating supply of 114514 is --, with a total supply of 999755921.843922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.11K.
+0.05%
-0.69%
-7.87%
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114514 is a Solana meme coin that turns a well-known Japanese internet in-joke into a tradable token. The appeal isn't utility in the DeFi sense, it's cultural recognizability, shareability, and the kind of community coordination that can ignite liquidity fast.
114514 is a well-known Japanese internet meme explained through goroawase-style phonetic wordplay, commonly mapped to the phrase 「いいよ、こいよ」 (Ii-yo, Ko-i-yo), which roughly conveys 'Okay, come on / bring it on.' A widely shared breakdown reads:
The meme's origin is often traced back to a Japanese gay adult film released in 2001, Midsummer Night's Erotic Dream, where the line and its surrounding context became closely associated with the character known online as Yajuu Senpai ('Beast Senpai'), now a top-tier figure in Japanese meme culture. Over time, the reference largely shed its adult connotations and evolved into a broader net-culture signal—used for quick agreement, playful provocation, or simply 'joining the meme'. Some users compare its vibe to how certain phrases (like 'yamete') spread in Chinese-speaking communities: the cultural reference becomes recognizable even when people don't care about the original source.
The practical point for market and community dynamics is simple: in Japan, 114514 often works as a self-explanatory social cue. It signals shared context instantly, which is exactly why it can travel fast when attached to a token, hashtag, or trend.
114514 Coin was created by an independent developer and launched as a community-first meme project on Solana. Rather than being positioned as a traditional company-led initiative with a large public team, it's framed as a culture-driven token built around the 114514 meme and related community experiences.
The project also includes a playful creator credit line — Koji Tadokoro and Satoshi Nakamoto (by KAEDE Games with love) — which should be read as a community-style attribution, not a verified statement of identity.
114514 is primarily used as an entertainment-driven meme asset that organizes community attention rather than providing DeFi-style functionality. Its role is to turn price movement and shared culture into ongoing participation.
The project’s main product is an iOS companion app that supports real-time tracking (price, 24-hour change, multi-timeframe charts, and ATH/ATL reference), plus practical features such as alerts and token/holder context. It also adds lightweight gamification through a recurring up/down prediction mini-game that awards virtual points and ranks users on a global leaderboard, published under KAEDE Games.
Catalyst: a viral mention on YouTube
One common explanation in the community is that a YouTuber mentioned 114514 during a livestream, which triggered fast shares, reposts, and 'FOMO' buying.
Attention converted into volume, then into momentum
In meme markets, visibility often translates into trading activity. Rising volume can tighten spreads, attract more participants, and create a reflexive cycle where price action itself becomes the headline.
Strong cultural legibility for Japanese retail audiences
114514 is a familiar, culturally resonant meme reference, which lowers the learning curve for new buyers. Assets that feel local and instantly understandable tend to spread faster and mobilize retail capital more efficiently than abstract narratives.
Macro and policy backdrop strengthened the story
The move also fits a broader Japan-focused narrative that traders have been watching, including expectations around a more supportive stance toward digital assets, potential tax-policy reform, and renewed participation from retail investors. In that environment, a viral catalyst can have an outsized impact because the market is already positioned to react.
Trading on Exchange like MEXC (0-fee spot)
On-chain trading on Solana (DEX)
For a more in-depth understanding of 114514, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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