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The live 114514 price today is 0.0003712 USD.114514 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 114514 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live 114514 price today is 0.0003712 USD.114514 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 114514 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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114514 Price Info

What is 114514

114514 Tokenomics

114514 Price Forecast

114514 History

114514 Buying Guide

114514-to-Fiat Currency Converter

114514 Spot

114514 USDT-M Futures

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114514 Price(114514)

1 114514 to USD Live Price:

$0.0003712
$0.0003712$0.0003712
-0.69%1D
USD
114514 (114514) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:34:20 (UTC+8)

114514 Market Statistics

114514 price today is $ 0.0003712, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0003712 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0003664 - $ 0.000395 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.16K
Circulating Supply-- 114514 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 371.11K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:34:20

114514 Price Today

The live 114514 (114514) price today is $ 0.0003712, with a 0.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current 114514 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003712 per 114514.

114514 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 114514. During the last 24 hours, 114514 traded between $ 0.0003664 (low) and $ 0.000395 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 114514 moved +0.05% in the last hour and -7.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.16K.

114514 (114514) Market Information

--
----

$ 56.16K
$ 56.16K$ 56.16K

$ 371.11K
$ 371.11K$ 371.11K

--
----

999,755,921.843922
999,755,921.843922 999,755,921.843922

SOL

The current Market Cap of 114514 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.16K. The circulating supply of 114514 is --, with a total supply of 999755921.843922. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 371.11K.

114514 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0003664
$ 0.0003664$ 0.0003664
24H Low
$ 0.000395
$ 0.000395$ 0.000395
24H High

$ 0.0003664
$ 0.0003664$ 0.0003664

$ 0.000395
$ 0.000395$ 0.000395

--
----

--
----

+0.05%

-0.69%

-7.87%

-7.87%

Trade 114514 (114514) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live 114514 spot and futures markets, compare 114514 trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
114514/USDT
$0.0003707
$0.0003707$0.0003707
-0.72%
147.58M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for 114514: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is 114514 (114514)

114514 is a Solana meme coin that turns a well-known Japanese internet in-joke into a tradable token. The appeal isn't utility in the DeFi sense, it's cultural recognizability, shareability, and the kind of community coordination that can ignite liquidity fast.

114514 Meme Meaning & Origin

114514 is a well-known Japanese internet meme explained through goroawase-style phonetic wordplay, commonly mapped to the phrase 「いいよ、こいよ」 (Ii-yo, Ko-i-yo), which roughly conveys 'Okay, come on / bring it on.' A widely shared breakdown reads:

  • 11 → いい (ii) = Okay / Can
  • 4514 → こいよ (koi-yo) = Come on

The meme's origin is often traced back to a Japanese gay adult film released in 2001, Midsummer Night's Erotic Dream, where the line and its surrounding context became closely associated with the character known online as Yajuu Senpai ('Beast Senpai'), now a top-tier figure in Japanese meme culture. Over time, the reference largely shed its adult connotations and evolved into a broader net-culture signal—used for quick agreement, playful provocation, or simply 'joining the meme'. Some users compare its vibe to how certain phrases (like 'yamete') spread in Chinese-speaking communities: the cultural reference becomes recognizable even when people don't care about the original source.

The practical point for market and community dynamics is simple: in Japan, 114514 often works as a self-explanatory social cue. It signals shared context instantly, which is exactly why it can travel fast when attached to a token, hashtag, or trend.

Who is the Founder of 114514 Coin?

114514 Coin was created by an independent developer and launched as a community-first meme project on Solana. Rather than being positioned as a traditional company-led initiative with a large public team, it's framed as a culture-driven token built around the 114514 meme and related community experiences.

The project also includes a playful creator credit line — Koji Tadokoro and Satoshi Nakamoto (by KAEDE Games with love) — which should be read as a community-style attribution, not a verified statement of identity.

114514 Coin Blockchain Details

  • Network: Solana
  • Mint address: AGdGTQa8iRnSx4fQJehWo4Xwbh1bzTazs55R6Jwupump

What is 114514 Used For?

114514 is primarily used as an entertainment-driven meme asset that organizes community attention rather than providing DeFi-style functionality. Its role is to turn price movement and shared culture into ongoing participation.

The project’s main product is an iOS companion app that supports real-time tracking (price, 24-hour change, multi-timeframe charts, and ATH/ATL reference), plus practical features such as alerts and token/holder context. It also adds lightweight gamification through a recurring up/down prediction mini-game that awards virtual points and ranks users on a global leaderboard, published under KAEDE Games.

Why 114514 Coin Surged Quickly?

Catalyst: a viral mention on YouTube

One common explanation in the community is that a YouTuber mentioned 114514 during a livestream, which triggered fast shares, reposts, and 'FOMO' buying.

Attention converted into volume, then into momentum

In meme markets, visibility often translates into trading activity. Rising volume can tighten spreads, attract more participants, and create a reflexive cycle where price action itself becomes the headline.

Strong cultural legibility for Japanese retail audiences

114514 is a familiar, culturally resonant meme reference, which lowers the learning curve for new buyers. Assets that feel local and instantly understandable tend to spread faster and mobilize retail capital more efficiently than abstract narratives.

Macro and policy backdrop strengthened the story

The move also fits a broader Japan-focused narrative that traders have been watching, including expectations around a more supportive stance toward digital assets, potential tax-policy reform, and renewed participation from retail investors. In that environment, a viral catalyst can have an outsized impact because the market is already positioned to react.

How to buy 114514？

Trading on Exchange like MEXC (0-fee spot)

  • Create a MEXC account and complete any required identity checks for your region.
  • Fund your account (for example, deposit USDT).
  • In the Spot section, search for the 114517/USDT market (or the relevant pair) and place a buy order.
  • Before trading, confirm the token details and the supported network for deposits/withdrawals where applicable.

On-chain trading on Solana (DEX)

  • Use Jupiter to route swaps on Solana, and paste the mint address to ensure you select the correct token.
  • Review liquidity depth and recent trades on DexScreener, Birdeye, and Pump.fun, then execute the swap with appropriate slippage settings.

114514 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of 114514, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About 114514 (114514)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:34:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about 114514

114514USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 114514 with leverage. Explore 114514USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

114514-to-USD Calculator

Amount

114514
114514
USD
USD

1 114514 = 0.0003712 USD