114514 is a Solana meme coin that turns a well-known Japanese internet in-joke into a tradable token. The appeal isn't utility in the DeFi sense, it's cultural recognizability, shareability, and the kind of community coordination that can ignite liquidity fast.

114514 Meme Meaning & Origin

114514 is a well-known Japanese internet meme explained through goroawase-style phonetic wordplay, commonly mapped to the phrase 「いいよ、こいよ」 (Ii-yo, Ko-i-yo) , which roughly conveys 'Okay, come on / bring it on.' A widely shared breakdown reads:

11 → いい (ii) = Okay / Can

4514 → こいよ (koi-yo) = Come on

The meme's origin is often traced back to a Japanese gay adult film released in 2001, Midsummer Night's Erotic Dream, where the line and its surrounding context became closely associated with the character known online as Yajuu Senpai ('Beast Senpai'), now a top-tier figure in Japanese meme culture. Over time, the reference largely shed its adult connotations and evolved into a broader net-culture signal—used for quick agreement, playful provocation, or simply 'joining the meme'. Some users compare its vibe to how certain phrases (like 'yamete') spread in Chinese-speaking communities: the cultural reference becomes recognizable even when people don't care about the original source.

The practical point for market and community dynamics is simple: in Japan, 114514 often works as a self-explanatory social cue. It signals shared context instantly, which is exactly why it can travel fast when attached to a token, hashtag, or trend.

Who is the Founder of 114514 Coin?

114514 Coin was created by an independent developer and launched as a community-first meme project on Solana. Rather than being positioned as a traditional company-led initiative with a large public team, it's framed as a culture-driven token built around the 114514 meme and related community experiences.

The project also includes a playful creator credit line — Koji Tadokoro and Satoshi Nakamoto (by KAEDE Games with love) — which should be read as a community-style attribution, not a verified statement of identity.

114514 Coin Blockchain Details

Network: Solana

Mint address: AGdGTQa8iRnSx4fQJehWo4Xwbh1bzTazs55R6Jwupump

What is 114514 Used For?

114514 is primarily used as an entertainment-driven meme asset that organizes community attention rather than providing DeFi-style functionality. Its role is to turn price movement and shared culture into ongoing participation.

The project’s main product is an iOS companion app that supports real-time tracking (price, 24-hour change, multi-timeframe charts, and ATH/ATL reference), plus practical features such as alerts and token/holder context. It also adds lightweight gamification through a recurring up/down prediction mini-game that awards virtual points and ranks users on a global leaderboard, published under KAEDE Games.

Why 114514 Coin Surged Quickly?

Catalyst: a viral mention on YouTube

One common explanation in the community is that a YouTuber mentioned 114514 during a livestream, which triggered fast shares, reposts, and 'FOMO' buying.

Attention converted into volume, then into momentum

In meme markets, visibility often translates into trading activity. Rising volume can tighten spreads, attract more participants, and create a reflexive cycle where price action itself becomes the headline.

Strong cultural legibility for Japanese retail audiences

114514 is a familiar, culturally resonant meme reference, which lowers the learning curve for new buyers. Assets that feel local and instantly understandable tend to spread faster and mobilize retail capital more efficiently than abstract narratives.

Macro and policy backdrop strengthened the story

The move also fits a broader Japan-focused narrative that traders have been watching, including expectations around a more supportive stance toward digital assets, potential tax-policy reform, and renewed participation from retail investors. In that environment, a viral catalyst can have an outsized impact because the market is already positioned to react.

How to buy 114514？

Trading on Exchange like MEXC (0-fee spot)

Create a MEXC account and complete any required identity checks for your region.

Fund your account (for example, deposit USDT).

In the Spot section, search for the 114517/USDT market (or the relevant pair) and place a buy order.

Before trading, confirm the token details and the supported network for deposits/withdrawals where applicable.

On-chain trading on Solana (DEX)