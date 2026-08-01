Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Graph Token price today is 0.01799 USD.GRT market cap is 195,225,222.36415392922 USD. Track real-time GRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Graph Token price today is 0.01799 USD.GRT market cap is 195,225,222.36415392922 USD. Track real-time GRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About GRT

GRT Price Info

What is GRT

GRT Whitepaper

GRT Official Website

GRT Tokenomics

GRT Price Forecast

GRT History

GRT Buying Guide

GRT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GRT Spot

GRT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Graph Token Logo

Graph Token Price(GRT)

1 GRT to USD Live Price:

$0.01799
$0.01799$0.01799
-1.69%1D
USD
Graph Token (GRT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:37:09 (UTC+8)

Graph Token Market Statistics

Graph Token price today is $ 0.01799, down 1.69% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01799 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01759 - $ 0.01927 USD
Market Capitalization$ 195.23M USD (rank #130)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 162.30K
Circulating Supply10.85B GRT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 208.01M USD
All-Time High$ 2.87513516 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:37:09

Graph Token Price Today

The live Graph Token (GRT) price today is $ 0.01799, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01799 per GRT.

Graph Token currently ranks #130 by market capitalization at $ 195.23M, with a circulating supply of 10.85B GRT. During the last 24 hours, GRT traded between $ 0.01759 (low) and $ 0.01927 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.87513516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRT moved -0.50% in the last hour and +36.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.30K.

Graph Token (GRT) Market Information

No.130

$ 195.23M
$ 195.23M$ 195.23M

$ 162.30K
$ 162.30K$ 162.30K

$ 208.01M
$ 208.01M$ 208.01M

10.85B
10.85B 10.85B

11,562,299,506.067268
11,562,299,506.067268 11,562,299,506.067268

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Graph Token is $ 195.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.30K. The circulating supply of GRT is 10.85B, with a total supply of 11562299506.067268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.01M.

Graph Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01759
$ 0.01759$ 0.01759
24H Low
$ 0.01927
$ 0.01927$ 0.01927
24H High

$ 0.01759
$ 0.01759$ 0.01759

$ 0.01927
$ 0.01927$ 0.01927

$ 2.87513516
$ 2.87513516$ 2.87513516

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.50%

-1.69%

+36.18%

+36.18%

About Graph Token

The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol for indexing and querying data from blockchains, starting with Ethereum. It makes it possible for anyone to build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL. GRT is the native utility token of the platform, used by indexers, curators, and developers for various activities within the ecosystem. The Graph aims to bring reliable, decentralized public infrastructure to the mainstream market. This protocol is designed to facilitate the efficient extraction and processing of blockchain data, enabling the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Trade Graph Token (GRT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GRT spot and futures markets, compare Graph Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRT/USDT
$0.01798
$0.01798$0.01798
-1.69%
8.80M (USDT)
GRT/USDC
$0.01801
$0.01801$0.01801
-1.53%
3.11M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Graph Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Graph Token (GRT)

The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

Graph Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Graph Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Graph Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Graph Token (GRT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:37:09 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Graph Token

GRTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GRT with leverage. Explore GRTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1438
$0.1438$0.1438

+379.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1302
$1.1302$1.1302

+1,030.20%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008268
$0.008268$0.008268

+7.67%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7227
$0.7227$0.7227

-2.23%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.4900
$2.4900$2.4900

-4.23%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1302
$1.1302$1.1302

+1,030.20%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1438
$0.1438$0.1438

+379.33%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.035775
$0.035775$0.035775

+26.90%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0191200
$0.0191200$0.0191200

+16.89%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1477
$0.1477$0.1477

+4.52%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GRT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRT
GRT
USD
USD

1 GRT = 0.01799 USD