Graph Token Price(GRT)
Graph Token price today is $ 0.01799, down 1.69% in the last 24 hours.
The live Graph Token (GRT) price today is $ 0.01799, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01799 per GRT.
Graph Token currently ranks #130 by market capitalization at $ 195.23M, with a circulating supply of 10.85B GRT. During the last 24 hours, GRT traded between $ 0.01759 (low) and $ 0.01927 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.87513516, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, GRT moved -0.50% in the last hour and +36.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.30K.
No.130
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Graph Token is $ 195.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.30K. The circulating supply of GRT is 10.85B, with a total supply of 11562299506.067268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.01M.
-0.50%
-1.69%
+36.18%
+36.18%
The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol for indexing and querying data from blockchains, starting with Ethereum. It makes it possible for anyone to build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL. GRT is the native utility token of the platform, used by indexers, curators, and developers for various activities within the ecosystem. The Graph aims to bring reliable, decentralized public infrastructure to the mainstream market. This protocol is designed to facilitate the efficient extraction and processing of blockchain data, enabling the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Explore live GRT spot and futures markets, compare Graph Token trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Graph Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of Graph Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on GRT with leverage. Explore GRTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.