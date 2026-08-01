Graph Token Price Today

The live Graph Token (GRT) price today is $ 0.01799, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01799 per GRT.

Graph Token currently ranks #130 by market capitalization at $ 195.23M, with a circulating supply of 10.85B GRT. During the last 24 hours, GRT traded between $ 0.01759 (low) and $ 0.01927 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.87513516, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GRT moved -0.50% in the last hour and +36.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.30K.

Graph Token (GRT) Market Information

Rank No.130 Market Cap $ 195.23M$ 195.23M $ 195.23M Volume (24H) $ 162.30K$ 162.30K $ 162.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 208.01M$ 208.01M $ 208.01M Circulation Supply 10.85B 10.85B 10.85B Total Supply 11,562,299,506.067268 11,562,299,506.067268 11,562,299,506.067268 Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Graph Token is $ 195.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.30K. The circulating supply of GRT is 10.85B, with a total supply of 11562299506.067268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 208.01M.