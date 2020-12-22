Marlin POND Price Today

The live Marlin POND (POND) price today is $ 0.0007056, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current POND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007056 per POND.

Marlin POND currently ranks #854 by market capitalization at $ 5.81M, with a circulating supply of 8.23B POND. During the last 24 hours, POND traded between $ 0.0006747 (low) and $ 0.0010019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.38450229, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134964062458791.

In short-term performance, POND moved -0.61% in the last hour and +4.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.07K.

Marlin POND (POND) Market Information

Rank No.854 Market Cap $ 5.81M$ 5.81M $ 5.81M Volume (24H) $ 79.07K$ 79.07K $ 79.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.06M$ 7.06M $ 7.06M Circulation Supply 8.23B 8.23B 8.23B Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Issue Date 2020-12-22 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Marlin POND is $ 5.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.07K. The circulating supply of POND is 8.23B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06M.