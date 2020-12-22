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The live Marlin POND price today is 0.0007056 USD.POND market cap is 5,805,687.2965056 USD. Track real-time POND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Marlin POND price today is 0.0007056 USD.POND market cap is 5,805,687.2965056 USD. Track real-time POND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Marlin POND Logo

Marlin POND Price(POND)

1 POND to USD Live Price:

$0.0007056
$0.0007056$0.0007056
+0.85%1D
USD
Marlin POND (POND) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:56:46 (UTC+8)

Marlin POND Market Statistics

Marlin POND price today is $ 0.0007056, up 0.85% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0007056 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006747 - $ 0.0010019 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.81M USD (rank #854)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 79.07K
Circulating Supply8.23B POND of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 7.06M USD
All-Time High$ 0.38450229 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:56:46

Marlin POND Price Today

The live Marlin POND (POND) price today is $ 0.0007056, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current POND to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0007056 per POND.

Marlin POND currently ranks #854 by market capitalization at $ 5.81M, with a circulating supply of 8.23B POND. During the last 24 hours, POND traded between $ 0.0006747 (low) and $ 0.0010019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.38450229, while the all-time low was $ 0.00134964062458791.

In short-term performance, POND moved -0.61% in the last hour and +4.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.07K.

Marlin POND (POND) Market Information

No.854

$ 5.81M
$ 5.81M$ 5.81M

$ 79.07K
$ 79.07K$ 79.07K

$ 7.06M
$ 7.06M$ 7.06M

8.23B
8.23B 8.23B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

2020-12-22 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Marlin POND is $ 5.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.07K. The circulating supply of POND is 8.23B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06M.

Marlin POND Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006747
$ 0.0006747$ 0.0006747
24H Low
$ 0.0010019
$ 0.0010019$ 0.0010019
24H High

$ 0.0006747
$ 0.0006747$ 0.0006747

$ 0.0010019
$ 0.0010019$ 0.0010019

$ 0.38450229
$ 0.38450229$ 0.38450229

$ 0.00134964062458791
$ 0.00134964062458791$ 0.00134964062458791

-0.61%

+0.85%

+4.34%

+4.34%

About Marlin POND

Marlin (POND) is a blockchain-based protocol designed to provide high-performance, secure, and scalable communication infrastructure for decentralized networks. The protocol aims to enhance the speed and efficiency of decentralized applications (dApps) and Web 3.0 systems by offering a decentralized relay network for the transmission of data. Marlin's POND token is used within the ecosystem for various purposes, including staking, governance, and incentivizing network participants. The protocol's design allows for interoperability, supporting multiple blockchains and ensuring broad applicability across various blockchain platforms.

Trade Marlin POND (POND) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live POND spot and futures markets, compare Marlin POND trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
POND/USDT
$0.000705
$0.000705$0.000705
+0.82%
110.51M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Marlin POND: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Marlin POND (POND)

Marlin(POND) is an open protocol that provides a high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0

Marlin POND Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Marlin POND, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Marlin POND Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Marlin POND (POND)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:56:46 (UTC+8)

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PONDUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

POND-to-USD Calculator

Amount

POND
POND
USD
USD

1 POND = 0.0007056 USD