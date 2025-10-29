The live WLFI price today is 0.1474 USD. Track real-time WLFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WLFI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live WLFI price today is 0.1474 USD. Track real-time WLFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WLFI price trend easily at MEXC now.

WLFI Price(WLFI)

1 WLFI to USD Live Price:

$0.1474
-0.87%1D
USD
WLFI (WLFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:49:41 (UTC+8)

WLFI (WLFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1337
24H Low
$ 0.1568
24H High

$ 0.1337
$ 0.1568
$ 0.4600440080440167
$ 0.09151658544301643
+0.47%

-0.86%

+19.44%

+19.44%

WLFI (WLFI) real-time price is $ 0.1474. Over the past 24 hours, WLFI traded between a low of $ 0.1337 and a high of $ 0.1568, showing active market volatility. WLFI's all-time high price is $ 0.4600440080440167, while its all-time low price is $ 0.09151658544301643.

In terms of short-term performance, WLFI has changed by +0.47% over the past hour, -0.86% over 24 hours, and +19.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WLFI (WLFI) Market Information

No.32

$ 3.62B
$ 12.37M
$ 14.74B
24.57B
100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000
24.57%

0.09%

ETH

The current Market Cap of WLFI is $ 3.62B, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.37M. The circulating supply of WLFI is 24.57B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.74B.

WLFI (WLFI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of WLFI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001294-0.86%
30 Days$ -0.0563-27.64%
60 Days$ +0.0974+194.80%
90 Days$ +0.0974+194.80%
WLFI Price Change Today

Today, WLFI recorded a change of $ -0.001294 (-0.86%), reflecting its latest market activity.

WLFI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0563 (-27.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

WLFI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WLFI saw a change of $ +0.0974 (+194.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

WLFI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0974 (+194.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of WLFI (WLFI)?

Check out the WLFI Price History page now.

What is WLFI (WLFI)

World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) is a governance token powering a decentralized finance protocol that promotes USD-based stablecoins and aims to preserve the U.S. Dollar’s global dominance.

WLFI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your WLFI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check WLFI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about WLFI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your WLFI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

WLFI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WLFI (WLFI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WLFI (WLFI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WLFI.

Check the WLFI price prediction now!

WLFI (WLFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WLFI (WLFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WLFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy WLFI (WLFI)

Looking for how to buy WLFI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase WLFI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

WLFI to Local Currencies

1 WLFI(WLFI) to VND
3,878.831
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AUD
A$0.224048
1 WLFI(WLFI) to GBP
0.11055
1 WLFI(WLFI) to EUR
0.126764
1 WLFI(WLFI) to USD
$0.1474
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MYR
RM0.616132
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TRY
6.181956
1 WLFI(WLFI) to JPY
¥22.4048
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ARS
ARS$211.781372
1 WLFI(WLFI) to RUB
11.792
1 WLFI(WLFI) to INR
13.031634
1 WLFI(WLFI) to IDR
Rp2,456.665684
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PHP
8.671542
1 WLFI(WLFI) to EGP
￡E.6.970546
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BRL
R$0.790064
1 WLFI(WLFI) to CAD
C$0.204886
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BDT
18.044708
1 WLFI(WLFI) to NGN
214.242952
1 WLFI(WLFI) to COP
$575.78125
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ZAR
R.2.532332
1 WLFI(WLFI) to UAH
6.19817
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TZS
T.Sh.362.1618
1 WLFI(WLFI) to VES
Bs32.2806
1 WLFI(WLFI) to CLP
$138.556
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PKR
Rs41.414978
1 WLFI(WLFI) to KZT
78.654114
1 WLFI(WLFI) to THB
฿4.774286
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TWD
NT$4.513388
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AED
د.إ0.540958
1 WLFI(WLFI) to CHF
Fr0.11792
1 WLFI(WLFI) to HKD
HK$1.145298
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AMD
֏56.38787
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MAD
.د.م1.357554
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MXN
$2.722478
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SAR
ريال0.55275
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ETB
Br22.58168
1 WLFI(WLFI) to KES
KSh19.057346
1 WLFI(WLFI) to JOD
د.أ0.1045066
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PLN
0.53801
1 WLFI(WLFI) to RON
лв0.645612
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SEK
kr1.387034
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BGN
лв0.246158
1 WLFI(WLFI) to HUF
Ft49.362786
1 WLFI(WLFI) to CZK
3.0954
1 WLFI(WLFI) to KWD
د.ك0.0451044
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ILS
0.47905
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BOB
Bs1.01706
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AZN
0.25058
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TJS
SM1.35608
1 WLFI(WLFI) to GEL
0.400928
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AOA
Kz135.105366
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BHD
.د.ب0.0554224
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BMD
$0.1474
1 WLFI(WLFI) to DKK
kr0.947782
1 WLFI(WLFI) to HNL
L3.872198
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MUR
6.708174
1 WLFI(WLFI) to NAD
$2.522014
1 WLFI(WLFI) to NOK
kr1.476948
1 WLFI(WLFI) to NZD
$0.255002
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PAB
B/.0.1474
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PGK
K0.623502
1 WLFI(WLFI) to QAR
ر.ق0.536536
1 WLFI(WLFI) to RSD
дин.14.896244
1 WLFI(WLFI) to UZS
soʻm1,775.903206
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ALL
L12.217986
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ANG
ƒ0.263846
1 WLFI(WLFI) to AWG
ƒ0.263846
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BBD
$0.2948
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BAM
KM0.247632
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BIF
Fr437.3358
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BND
$0.190146
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BSD
$0.1474
1 WLFI(WLFI) to JMD
$23.654752
1 WLFI(WLFI) to KHR
591.967244
1 WLFI(WLFI) to KMF
Fr62.3502
1 WLFI(WLFI) to LAK
3,204.347762
1 WLFI(WLFI) to LKR
රු44.870034
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MDL
L2.49106
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MGA
Ar666.967312
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MOP
P1.1792
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MVR
2.25522
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MWK
MK255.902614
1 WLFI(WLFI) to MZN
MT9.420334
1 WLFI(WLFI) to NPR
रु20.789296
1 WLFI(WLFI) to PYG
1,045.3608
1 WLFI(WLFI) to RWF
Fr213.8774
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SBD
$1.213102
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SCR
2.03412
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SRD
$5.828196
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SVC
$1.288276
1 WLFI(WLFI) to SZL
L2.522014
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TMT
m0.517374
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TND
د.ت0.4327664
1 WLFI(WLFI) to TTD
$0.997898
1 WLFI(WLFI) to UGX
Sh513.5416
1 WLFI(WLFI) to XAF
Fr83.281
1 WLFI(WLFI) to XCD
$0.39798
1 WLFI(WLFI) to XOF
Fr83.281
1 WLFI(WLFI) to XPF
Fr15.0348
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BWP
P1.961894
1 WLFI(WLFI) to BZD
$0.296274
1 WLFI(WLFI) to CVE
$13.991208
1 WLFI(WLFI) to DJF
Fr26.0898
1 WLFI(WLFI) to DOP
$9.46308
1 WLFI(WLFI) to DZD
د.ج19.082404
1 WLFI(WLFI) to FJD
$0.333124
1 WLFI(WLFI) to GNF
Fr1,281.643
1 WLFI(WLFI) to GTQ
Q1.12761
1 WLFI(WLFI) to GYD
$30.83608
1 WLFI(WLFI) to ISK
kr18.2776

For a more in-depth understanding of WLFI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WLFI

How much is WLFI (WLFI) worth today?
The live WLFI price in USD is 0.1474 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WLFI to USD price?
The current price of WLFI to USD is $ 0.1474. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of WLFI?
The market cap for WLFI is $ 3.62B USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WLFI?
The circulating supply of WLFI is 24.57B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WLFI?
WLFI achieved an ATH price of 0.4600440080440167 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WLFI?
WLFI saw an ATL price of 0.09151658544301643 USD.
What is the trading volume of WLFI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WLFI is $ 12.37M USD.
Will WLFI go higher this year?
WLFI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WLFI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
WLFI (WLFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

