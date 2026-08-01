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The live AlpineF1TeamFanToken price today is 0.3474 USD.ALPINE market cap is 7,411,938.533611632 USD. Track real-time ALPINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AlpineF1TeamFanToken price today is 0.3474 USD.ALPINE market cap is 7,411,938.533611632 USD. Track real-time ALPINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AlpineF1TeamFanToken Logo

AlpineF1TeamFanToken Price(ALPINE)

1 ALPINE to USD Live Price:

$0.3474
$0.3474$0.3474
-0.40%1D
USD
AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:59:27 (UTC+8)

AlpineF1TeamFanToken Market Statistics

AlpineF1TeamFanToken price today is $ 0.3474, down 0.40% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3474 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3439 - $ 0.3569 USD
Market Capitalization$ 7.41M USD (rank #1069)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 60.26K
Circulating Supply21.34M ALPINE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (53.33%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.90M USD
All-Time High$ 13.359555315943771 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:59:27

AlpineF1TeamFanToken Price Today

The live AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE) price today is $ 0.3474, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALPINE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3474 per ALPINE.

AlpineF1TeamFanToken currently ranks #1069 by market capitalization at $ 7.41M, with a circulating supply of 21.34M ALPINE. During the last 24 hours, ALPINE traded between $ 0.3439 (low) and $ 0.3569 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.359555315943771, while the all-time low was $ 0.31998799247916304.

In short-term performance, ALPINE moved -0.41% in the last hour and -18.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 60.26K.

AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE) Market Information

No.1069

$ 7.41M
$ 7.41M$ 7.41M

$ 60.26K
$ 60.26K$ 60.26K

$ 13.90M
$ 13.90M$ 13.90M

21.34M
21.34M 21.34M

40,000,000
40,000,000 40,000,000

40,000,000
40,000,000 40,000,000

53.33%

BSC

The current Market Cap of AlpineF1TeamFanToken is $ 7.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.26K. The circulating supply of ALPINE is 21.34M, with a total supply of 40000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.90M.

AlpineF1TeamFanToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3439
$ 0.3439$ 0.3439
24H Low
$ 0.3569
$ 0.3569$ 0.3569
24H High

$ 0.3439
$ 0.3439$ 0.3439

$ 0.3569
$ 0.3569$ 0.3569

$ 13.359555315943771
$ 13.359555315943771$ 13.359555315943771

$ 0.31998799247916304
$ 0.31998799247916304$ 0.31998799247916304

-0.41%

-0.40%

-18.24%

-18.24%

About AlpineF1TeamFanToken

ALPINE is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions across its network, with a focus on speed and efficiency. The ALPINE blockchain employs a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions and add new blocks to the chain. This mechanism is known for its energy efficiency and scalability, making it a popular choice for many modern blockchain projects. The ALPINE token serves as the native currency within the ALPINE ecosystem, used for transaction fees and network governance. Its issuance model is fixed, meaning there is a predetermined maximum supply of tokens that will ever exist.

Trade AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ALPINE spot and futures markets, compare AlpineF1TeamFanToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ALPINE/USDT
$0.3474
$0.3474$0.3474
-0.37%
171.96K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AlpineF1TeamFanToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE)

The Alpine F1® Team Fan Token is a BEP-20 utility token designed to revolutionize the fan experience for all BWT Alpine F1® Team supporters. The token empowers BWT Alpine F1® Team fans to participate in team voting polls, hunt digital collectibles, purchase NFTs, and enjoy gamification features that are tied with fan rewards or great experiences.

AlpineF1TeamFanToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AlpineF1TeamFanToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AlpineF1TeamFanToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AlpineF1TeamFanToken (ALPINE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:59:27 (UTC+8)

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ALPINEUSDT (Futures Trading)

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ALPINE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ALPINE
ALPINE
USD
USD

1 ALPINE = 0.3474 USD