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The live Verified Emeralds price today is 5.97 USD.VEREM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VEREM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Verified Emeralds price today is 5.97 USD.VEREM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time VEREM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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VEREM Price Info

What is VEREM

VEREM Whitepaper

VEREM Official Website

VEREM Tokenomics

VEREM Price Forecast

VEREM History

VEREM Buying Guide

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Verified Emeralds Logo

Verified Emeralds Price(VEREM)

1 VEREM to USD Live Price:

$5.97
$5.97$5.97
-1.97%1D
USD
Verified Emeralds (VEREM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:56:20 (UTC+8)

Verified Emeralds Market Statistics

Verified Emeralds price today is $ 5.97, down 1.97% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 5.97 USD
24-Hour Range$ 4.07 - $ 7 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 18.87K
Circulating Supply-- VEREM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 298.50M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:56:20

Verified Emeralds Price Today

The live Verified Emeralds (VEREM) price today is $ 5.97, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEREM to USD conversion rate is $ 5.97 per VEREM.

Verified Emeralds currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- VEREM. During the last 24 hours, VEREM traded between $ 4.07 (low) and $ 7 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, VEREM moved +4.73% in the last hour and +18.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.87K.

Verified Emeralds (VEREM) Market Information

--
----

$ 18.87K
$ 18.87K$ 18.87K

$ 298.50M
$ 298.50M$ 298.50M

--
----

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Verified Emeralds is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.87K. The circulating supply of VEREM is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 298.50M.

Verified Emeralds Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4.07
$ 4.07$ 4.07
24H Low
$ 7
$ 7$ 7
24H High

$ 4.07
$ 4.07$ 4.07

$ 7
$ 7$ 7

--
----

--
----

+4.73%

-1.97%

+18.68%

+18.68%

Trade Verified Emeralds (VEREM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live VEREM spot and futures markets, compare Verified Emeralds trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VEREM/USDT
$5.97
$5.97$5.97
-1.97%
3.35K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Verified Emeralds: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Verified Emeralds (VEREM)

The VEREM Project was created to transform the emerald market through blockchain technology, providing transparency, trust, and sustainability in the tokenization of real-world assets. By combining responsible mining practices, verified certifications, and decentralized governance, VEREM establishes a new global standard for RWA integration.

Verified Emeralds Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Verified Emeralds, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Verified Emeralds Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Verified Emeralds (VEREM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:56:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Verified Emeralds

VEREMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on VEREM with leverage. Explore VEREMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

VEREM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VEREM
VEREM
USD
USD

1 VEREM = 5.97 USD