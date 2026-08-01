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The live ADI price today is 6.7882 USD.ADI market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ADI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ADI price today is 6.7882 USD.ADI market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time ADI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About ADI

ADI Price Info

What is ADI

ADI Whitepaper

ADI Official Website

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ADI Price Forecast

ADI History

ADI Buying Guide

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ADI Price(ADI)

1 ADI to USD Live Price:

$6.7883
$6.7883$6.7883
-0.02%1D
USD
ADI (ADI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:47:20 (UTC+8)

ADI Market Statistics

ADI price today is $ 6.7882, down 0.02% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 6.7882 USD
24-Hour Range$ 6.7857 - $ 6.8406 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3695)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 567.18K
Circulating Supply0.00 ADI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.79B USD
All-Time High$ 4.5482444412322325 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 00:47:20

ADI Price Today

The live ADI (ADI) price today is $ 6.7882, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADI to USD conversion rate is $ 6.7882 per ADI.

ADI currently ranks #3695 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ADI. During the last 24 hours, ADI traded between $ 6.7857 (low) and $ 6.8406 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.5482444412322325, while the all-time low was $ 0.9754216915117536.

In short-term performance, ADI moved -0.08% in the last hour and -1.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 567.18K.

ADI (ADI) Market Information

No.3695

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 567.18K
$ 567.18K$ 567.18K

$ 6.79B
$ 6.79B$ 6.79B

0.00
0.00 0.00

999,999,999
999,999,999 999,999,999

999,999,999
999,999,999 999,999,999

0.00%

ADI

The current Market Cap of ADI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 567.18K. The circulating supply of ADI is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.79B.

ADI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.7857
$ 6.7857$ 6.7857
24H Low
$ 6.8406
$ 6.8406$ 6.8406
24H High

$ 6.7857
$ 6.7857$ 6.7857

$ 6.8406
$ 6.8406$ 6.8406

$ 4.5482444412322325
$ 4.5482444412322325$ 4.5482444412322325

$ 0.9754216915117536
$ 0.9754216915117536$ 0.9754216915117536

-0.08%

-0.02%

-1.02%

-1.02%

Trade ADI (ADI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ADI spot and futures markets, compare ADI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ADI/USDT
$6.7886
$6.7886$6.7886
-0.01%
83.40K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ADI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ADI (ADI)

$ADI powers ADI Chain, an institutional-grade Ethereum L2 built on zkSync Atlas & Airbender. The network serves as a gateway for governments, banks, and enterprises to operate onchain – with up to 15,000 TPS, 0.2s block times, and validity-proof security. ADI Chain provides infrastructure for DDSC, a dirham-backed stablecoin (1:1 AED, USD-pegged) initiated by International Holding Company (IHC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), licensed by the UAE Central Bank. $ADI is the native gas token across all on-chain operations.

ADI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ADI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ADI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ADI (ADI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 00:47:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ADI

ADIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ADI with leverage. Explore ADIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ADI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ADI
ADI
USD
USD

1 ADI = 6.7882 USD