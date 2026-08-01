ADI Price Today

The live ADI (ADI) price today is $ 6.7882, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADI to USD conversion rate is $ 6.7882 per ADI.

ADI currently ranks #3695 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 ADI. During the last 24 hours, ADI traded between $ 6.7857 (low) and $ 6.8406 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.5482444412322325, while the all-time low was $ 0.9754216915117536.

In short-term performance, ADI moved -0.08% in the last hour and -1.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 567.18K.

ADI (ADI) Market Information

Rank No.3695 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 567.18K$ 567.18K $ 567.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.79B$ 6.79B $ 6.79B Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 999,999,999 999,999,999 999,999,999 Total Supply 999,999,999 999,999,999 999,999,999 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ADI

The current Market Cap of ADI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 567.18K. The circulating supply of ADI is 0.00, with a total supply of 999999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.79B.