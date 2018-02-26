Ontology Token Price(ONT)
Ontology Token price today is $ 0.05235, down 0.66% in the last 24 hours.
The live Ontology Token (ONT) price today is $ 0.05235, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05235 per ONT.
Ontology Token currently ranks #404 by market capitalization at $ 52.35M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ONT. During the last 24 hours, ONT traded between $ 0.04945 (low) and $ 0.05839 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.176600456237793, while the all-time low was $ 0.03893775473371439.
In short-term performance, ONT moved -1.34% in the last hour and +35.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.58K.
No.404
100.00%
2018-02-26 00:00:00
ONT
The current Market Cap of Ontology Token is $ 52.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.58K. The circulating supply of ONT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.35M.
-1.34%
-0.66%
+35.65%
+35.65%
Ontology (ONT) is a high-performance public blockchain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. It provides a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems, aiming to enhance the speed, scalability, and stability of the blockchain. Ontology's framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. It uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model, where ONT is the coin used for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services. Ontology's main purpose is to remove barriers between the blockchain and business sector and to help businesses with different needs use blockchain technology.
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Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
For a more in-depth understanding of Ontology Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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