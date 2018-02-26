Ontology Token Price Today

The live Ontology Token (ONT) price today is $ 0.05235, with a 0.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05235 per ONT.

Ontology Token currently ranks #404 by market capitalization at $ 52.35M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ONT. During the last 24 hours, ONT traded between $ 0.04945 (low) and $ 0.05839 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.176600456237793, while the all-time low was $ 0.03893775473371439.

In short-term performance, ONT moved -1.34% in the last hour and +35.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.58K.

Ontology Token (ONT) Market Information

Rank No.404 Market Cap $ 52.35M$ 52.35M $ 52.35M Volume (24H) $ 74.58K$ 74.58K $ 74.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.35M$ 52.35M $ 52.35M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2018-02-26 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.2$ 0.2 $ 0.2 Public Blockchain ONT

The current Market Cap of Ontology Token is $ 52.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.58K. The circulating supply of ONT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.35M.