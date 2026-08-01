Moonbeam Price(GLMR)
Moonbeam price today is $ 0.007142, down 0.77% in the last 24 hours.
The live Moonbeam (GLMR) price today is $ 0.007142, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007142 per GLMR.
Moonbeam currently ranks #941 by market capitalization at $ 8.42M, with a circulating supply of 1.18B GLMR. During the last 24 hours, GLMR traded between $ 0.006949 (low) and $ 0.007644 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 29.841004580152095, while the all-time low was $ 0.00861468025687467.
In short-term performance, GLMR moved +0.05% in the last hour and -2.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.18K.
No.941
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The current Market Cap of Moonbeam is $ 8.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.18K. The circulating supply of GLMR is 1.18B, with a total supply of 1236213103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.83M.
+0.05%
-0.77%
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-2.33%
Moonbeam (GLMR) is a utility token that powers the Moonbeam Network, a blockchain protocol designed to simplify the process of building blockchain applications by providing compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. As an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam aims to make it easy to create multi-chain applications. GLMR tokens are used for transaction fees, protocol governance, and to maintain the network's security through staking. The token's issuance model is inflationary, with a portion of the new token issuance going to staking rewards, and the rest allocated to the Moonbeam Treasury.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Moonbeam: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.
For a more in-depth understanding of Moonbeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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