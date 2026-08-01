Moonbeam Price Today

The live Moonbeam (GLMR) price today is $ 0.007142, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007142 per GLMR.

Moonbeam currently ranks #941 by market capitalization at $ 8.42M, with a circulating supply of 1.18B GLMR. During the last 24 hours, GLMR traded between $ 0.006949 (low) and $ 0.007644 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 29.841004580152095, while the all-time low was $ 0.00861468025687467.

In short-term performance, GLMR moved +0.05% in the last hour and -2.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.18K.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Information

Rank No.941 Market Cap $ 8.42M$ 8.42M $ 8.42M Volume (24H) $ 62.18K$ 62.18K $ 62.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.83M$ 8.83M $ 8.83M Circulation Supply 1.18B 1.18B 1.18B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,236,213,103 1,236,213,103 1,236,213,103 Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of Moonbeam is $ 8.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.18K. The circulating supply of GLMR is 1.18B, with a total supply of 1236213103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.83M.