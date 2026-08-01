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The live Moonbeam price today is 0.007142 USD.GLMR market cap is 8,421,037.882748 USD. Track real-time GLMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Moonbeam price today is 0.007142 USD.GLMR market cap is 8,421,037.882748 USD. Track real-time GLMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Moonbeam Price(GLMR)

1 GLMR to USD Live Price:

$0.007142
$0.007142$0.007142
-0.77%1D
USD
Moonbeam (GLMR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:28:31 (UTC+8)

Moonbeam Market Statistics

Moonbeam price today is $ 0.007142, down 0.77% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.007142 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.006949 - $ 0.007644 USD
Market Capitalization$ 8.42M USD (rank #941)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.18K
Circulating Supply1.18B GLMR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.83M USD
All-Time High$ 29.841004580152095 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:28:31

Moonbeam Price Today

The live Moonbeam (GLMR) price today is $ 0.007142, with a 0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLMR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.007142 per GLMR.

Moonbeam currently ranks #941 by market capitalization at $ 8.42M, with a circulating supply of 1.18B GLMR. During the last 24 hours, GLMR traded between $ 0.006949 (low) and $ 0.007644 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 29.841004580152095, while the all-time low was $ 0.00861468025687467.

In short-term performance, GLMR moved +0.05% in the last hour and -2.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.18K.

Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Information

No.941

$ 8.42M
$ 8.42M$ 8.42M

$ 62.18K
$ 62.18K$ 62.18K

$ 8.83M
$ 8.83M$ 8.83M

1.18B
1.18B 1.18B

--
----

1,236,213,103
1,236,213,103 1,236,213,103

NONE

The current Market Cap of Moonbeam is $ 8.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.18K. The circulating supply of GLMR is 1.18B, with a total supply of 1236213103. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.83M.

Moonbeam Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006949
$ 0.006949$ 0.006949
24H Low
$ 0.007644
$ 0.007644$ 0.007644
24H High

$ 0.006949
$ 0.006949$ 0.006949

$ 0.007644
$ 0.007644$ 0.007644

$ 29.841004580152095
$ 29.841004580152095$ 29.841004580152095

$ 0.00861468025687467
$ 0.00861468025687467$ 0.00861468025687467

+0.05%

-0.77%

-2.33%

-2.33%

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) is a utility token that powers the Moonbeam Network, a blockchain protocol designed to simplify the process of building blockchain applications by providing compatibility with the existing Ethereum developer toolchain and network. As an Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform on the Polkadot network, Moonbeam aims to make it easy to create multi-chain applications. GLMR tokens are used for transaction fees, protocol governance, and to maintain the network's security through staking. The token's issuance model is inflationary, with a portion of the new token issuance going to staking rewards, and the rest allocated to the Moonbeam Treasury.

Trade Moonbeam (GLMR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GLMR spot and futures markets, compare Moonbeam trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GLMR/USDT
$0.00715
$0.00715$0.00715
-0.57%
8.68M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Moonbeam: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Moonbeam (GLMR)

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Moonbeam Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moonbeam, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moonbeam Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Moonbeam (GLMR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:28:31 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GLMR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GLMR
GLMR
USD
USD

1 GLMR = 0.007142 USD