Juventus Price Today

The live Juventus (JUV) price today is $ 0.3247, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3247 per JUV.

Juventus currently ranks #1183 by market capitalization at $ 5.07M, with a circulating supply of 15.61M JUV. During the last 24 hours, JUV traded between $ 0.3222 (low) and $ 0.3291 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 38.10535085, while the all-time low was $ 0.3174927946844434.

In short-term performance, JUV moved -0.28% in the last hour and +7.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.21K.

Juventus (JUV) Market Information

Rank No.1183 Market Cap $ 5.07M$ 5.07M $ 5.07M Volume (24H) $ 57.21K$ 57.21K $ 57.21K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.48M$ 6.48M $ 6.48M Circulation Supply 15.61M 15.61M 15.61M Max Supply 19,956,000 19,956,000 19,956,000 Total Supply 19,956,000 19,956,000 19,956,000 Circulation Rate 78.23% Public Blockchain CHZ

The current Market Cap of Juventus is $ 5.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.21K. The circulating supply of JUV is 15.61M, with a total supply of 19956000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.48M.