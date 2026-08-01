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The live Juventus price today is 0.3247 USD.JUV market cap is 5,069,361.8656 USD. Track real-time JUV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Juventus price today is 0.3247 USD.JUV market cap is 5,069,361.8656 USD. Track real-time JUV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Juventus Price(JUV)

1 JUV to USD Live Price:

$0.3247
$0.3247$0.3247
+0.65%1D
USD
Juventus (JUV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:13:36 (UTC+8)

Juventus Market Statistics

Juventus price today is $ 0.3247, up 0.65% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.3247 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.3222 - $ 0.3291 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.07M USD (rank #1183)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 57.21K
Circulating Supply15.61M JUV of 100,000,000,000 max supply (78.23%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.48M USD
All-Time High$ 38.10535085 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:13:36

Juventus Price Today

The live Juventus (JUV) price today is $ 0.3247, with a 0.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.3247 per JUV.

Juventus currently ranks #1183 by market capitalization at $ 5.07M, with a circulating supply of 15.61M JUV. During the last 24 hours, JUV traded between $ 0.3222 (low) and $ 0.3291 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 38.10535085, while the all-time low was $ 0.3174927946844434.

In short-term performance, JUV moved -0.28% in the last hour and +7.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 57.21K.

Juventus (JUV) Market Information

No.1183

$ 5.07M
$ 5.07M$ 5.07M

$ 57.21K
$ 57.21K$ 57.21K

$ 6.48M
$ 6.48M$ 6.48M

15.61M
15.61M 15.61M

19,956,000
19,956,000 19,956,000

19,956,000
19,956,000 19,956,000

78.23%

CHZ

The current Market Cap of Juventus is $ 5.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.21K. The circulating supply of JUV is 15.61M, with a total supply of 19956000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.48M.

Juventus Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.3222
$ 0.3222$ 0.3222
24H Low
$ 0.3291
$ 0.3291$ 0.3291
24H High

$ 0.3222
$ 0.3222$ 0.3222

$ 0.3291
$ 0.3291$ 0.3291

$ 38.10535085
$ 38.10535085$ 38.10535085

$ 0.3174927946844434
$ 0.3174927946844434$ 0.3174927946844434

-0.28%

+0.65%

+7.98%

+7.98%

Trade Juventus (JUV) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JUV spot and futures markets, compare Juventus trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JUV/USDT
$0.3247
$0.3247$0.3247
+0.61%
175.75K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Juventus: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Juventus (JUV)

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once in a lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

Juventus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Juventus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Juventus Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Juventus (JUV)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:13:36 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Juventus

JUVUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JUV with leverage. Explore JUVUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JUV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JUV
JUV
USD
USD

1 JUV = 0.3247 USD