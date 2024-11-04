What is BounceBit (BB)

BounceBit is a BTC restaking chain with an innovative CeDefi framework. Through a CeFi + DeFi framework, BounceBit empowers BTC holders to earn yield across multiple sources.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BounceBit What is BounceBit (BB)? BounceBit is a Bitcoin staking protocol that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and centralized finance (CeFi) yield mechanisms. It allows Bitcoin investors to earn staking rewards and engage in liquid staking through a flexible and resilient ecosystem. How does BounceBit enable Bitcoin staking? BounceBit operates its own native token and chain, using a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Validators lock their tokens temporarily and earn rewards for securing the network. The dual token system allows for staking with both the native BounceBit token (BB) and wrapped liquid staking tokens (BBTC). What is the BounceBit dual token PoS structure? BounceBit's dual token system includes BB, the native token, and BBTC, wrapped liquid staking tokens that users receive in exchange for their BTC or other staked tokens. This structure provides liquidity for all BounceBit projects and ensures seamless staking operations. How does BounceBit select and incentivize validators? Validators are selected based on a timeline divided into 24-hour segments called Epochs. At the end of each Epoch, rewards are distributed, and new validators are chosen based on the number of coins held. This system ensures high liquidity and strong security. What are some key features of BounceBit's ecosystem? BounceBit offers a range of features, including the BounceClub community for developing web3 projects, shared security clients for securing sidechains and tokens, a BTC Bridge for seamless BTC transactions, and an oracle for integrating external data into BounceBit contracts. What is the BounceClub and how does it benefit users? BounceClub is a web3 ecosystem where users can build and share their own projects using a library of smart contracts and protocols. These projects, called BounceClubs, allow users to explore various interests, from derivatives markets to crypto investments, within a supportive community. How does BounceBit generate staking rewards through CeFi and DeFi mechanisms? BounceBit uses a combination of CeFi and DeFi systems to generate staking rewards. DeFi market makers enable decentralized trading without order books, while CeFi regulations ensure high security standards for user assets. This parallel yield generation approach maximizes returns for stakers. What are the tokenomics of the BB token? BB is the native token of BounceBit, with a total supply of 2.1 billion coins. The tokens will be unlocked over six years through monthly airdrops and unlock events. Distribution includes 35% for staking rewards, 21% for investors, 14% for BounceClub and ecosystem reserves, and smaller portions for the team, advisors, and other purposes.

