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The live RedStone price today is 0.11506 USD.RED market cap is 48,072,904.94644 USD. Track real-time RED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RedStone price today is 0.11506 USD.RED market cap is 48,072,904.94644 USD. Track real-time RED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RedStone Price(RED)

1 RED to USD Live Price:

$0.11515
$0.11515$0.11515
-5.52%1D
USD
RedStone (RED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:19:47 (UTC+8)

RedStone Market Statistics

RedStone price today is $ 0.11506, down 5.52% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.11506 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1121 - $ 0.12435 USD
Market Capitalization$ 48.07M USD (rank #478)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 79.64K
Circulating Supply417.81M RED of 100,000,000,000 max supply (41.78%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 115.06M USD
All-Time High$ 1.4560272855118426 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:19:47

RedStone Price Today

The live RedStone (RED) price today is $ 0.11506, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current RED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11506 per RED.

RedStone currently ranks #478 by market capitalization at $ 48.07M, with a circulating supply of 417.81M RED. During the last 24 hours, RED traded between $ 0.1121 (low) and $ 0.12435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4560272855118426, while the all-time low was $ 0.08932609373706453.

In short-term performance, RED moved +0.34% in the last hour and +22.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.64K.

RedStone (RED) Market Information

No.478

$ 48.07M
$ 48.07M$ 48.07M

$ 79.64K
$ 79.64K$ 79.64K

$ 115.06M
$ 115.06M$ 115.06M

417.81M
417.81M 417.81M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

41.78%

ETH

The current Market Cap of RedStone is $ 48.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.64K. The circulating supply of RED is 417.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.06M.

RedStone Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1121
$ 0.1121$ 0.1121
24H Low
$ 0.12435
$ 0.12435$ 0.12435
24H High

$ 0.1121
$ 0.1121$ 0.1121

$ 0.12435
$ 0.12435$ 0.12435

$ 1.4560272855118426
$ 1.4560272855118426$ 1.4560272855118426

$ 0.08932609373706453
$ 0.08932609373706453$ 0.08932609373706453

+0.34%

-5.52%

+22.50%

+22.50%

About RedStone

RedCoin (RED) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset that is designed to function as a currency. It is based on the Scrypt algorithm, similar to Litecoin, and aims to provide a platform for digital transactions that is secure, fast, and efficient. The primary purpose of RED is to facilitate payments and transactions across the internet, with a focus on integrating with social media platforms. Its supply model is based on Proof of Stake Velocity (PoSV), which encourages both ownership (stake) and activity (velocity). This model is designed to encourage users to keep their wallets open, thus enhancing the security of the network.

Trade RedStone (RED) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RED spot and futures markets, compare RedStone trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RED/USDT
$0.11497
$0.11497$0.11497
-5.62%
678.91K (USDT)
RED/USDC
$0.11515
$0.11515$0.11515
-5.37%
474.21K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RedStone: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RedStone (RED)

RedStone is the fastest-growing Modular Oracle specialising in yield-bearing collateral for lending markets, like LSTs & LRTs. It offers gas-optimized data feeds across 50+ chains & all rollups. Trusted by Morpho, Venus, ether.fi & more.

RedStone Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RedStone, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official RedStone Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RedStone (RED)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:19:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RedStone

REDUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RED with leverage. Explore REDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RED-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RED
RED
USD
USD

1 RED = 0.11506 USD