RedStone Price(RED)
RedStone price today is $ 0.11506, down 5.52% in the last 24 hours.
The live RedStone (RED) price today is $ 0.11506, with a 5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current RED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11506 per RED.
RedStone currently ranks #478 by market capitalization at $ 48.07M, with a circulating supply of 417.81M RED. During the last 24 hours, RED traded between $ 0.1121 (low) and $ 0.12435 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.4560272855118426, while the all-time low was $ 0.08932609373706453.
In short-term performance, RED moved +0.34% in the last hour and +22.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.64K.
No.478
41.78%
ETH
The current Market Cap of RedStone is $ 48.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.64K. The circulating supply of RED is 417.81M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.06M.
+0.34%
-5.52%
+22.50%
+22.50%
RedCoin (RED) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital asset that is designed to function as a currency. It is based on the Scrypt algorithm, similar to Litecoin, and aims to provide a platform for digital transactions that is secure, fast, and efficient. The primary purpose of RED is to facilitate payments and transactions across the internet, with a focus on integrating with social media platforms. Its supply model is based on Proof of Stake Velocity (PoSV), which encourages both ownership (stake) and activity (velocity). This model is designed to encourage users to keep their wallets open, thus enhancing the security of the network.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RedStone: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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RedStone is the fastest-growing Modular Oracle specialising in yield-bearing collateral for lending markets, like LSTs & LRTs. It offers gas-optimized data feeds across 50+ chains & all rollups. Trusted by Morpho, Venus, ether.fi & more.
For a more in-depth understanding of RedStone, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on RED with leverage. Explore REDUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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