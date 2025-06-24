NEWT

Newton Protocol is the verifiable automation layer for onchain finance that lets users delegate complex, cross-chain actions to AI agents while retaining cryptographic guarantees that each step respects user guardrails. It combines ERC-4337/EIP-7702 smart accounts for granular delegation, trusted-execution-environment (TEE) attestations, and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) to prove correctness of every off-chain decision. The goal is to turn automation itself into a trust-minimized primitive and unlock agentic finance across multiple blockchains.

NameNEWT

RankNo.636

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.81%

Circulation Supply215,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.215%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.83373560557428,2025-06-24

Lowest Price0.18424447847964207,2025-09-30

Public BlockchainETH

