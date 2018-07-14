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The live IQ price today is 0.0006912 USD.IQ market cap is 18,200,650.3904533248 USD. Track real-time IQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live IQ price today is 0.0006912 USD.IQ market cap is 18,200,650.3904533248 USD. Track real-time IQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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IQ Price Info

What is IQ

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IQ Official Website

IQ Tokenomics

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IQ Price(IQ)

1 IQ to USD Live Price:

$0.0006917
$0.0006917$0.0006917
+0.83%1D
USD
IQ (IQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:48 (UTC+8)

IQ Market Statistics

IQ price today is $ 0.0006912, up 0.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006912 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006795 - $ 0.0007103 USD
Market Capitalization$ 18.20M USD (rank #703)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 61.88K
Circulating Supply26.33B IQ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (43.88%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 41.47M USD
All-Time High$ 0.07653030008077621 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:01:48

IQ Price Today

The live IQ (IQ) price today is $ 0.0006912, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current IQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006912 per IQ.

IQ currently ranks #703 by market capitalization at $ 18.20M, with a circulating supply of 26.33B IQ. During the last 24 hours, IQ traded between $ 0.0006795 (low) and $ 0.0007103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07653030008077621, while the all-time low was $ 0.000624084526758.

In short-term performance, IQ moved -0.75% in the last hour and +14.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.88K.

IQ (IQ) Market Information

No.703

$ 18.20M
$ 18.20M$ 18.20M

$ 61.88K
$ 61.88K$ 61.88K

$ 41.47M
$ 41.47M$ 41.47M

26.33B
26.33B 26.33B

60,000,000,000
60,000,000,000 60,000,000,000

26,331,959,476.929
26,331,959,476.929 26,331,959,476.929

43.88%

2018-07-14 00:00:00

EOS

The current Market Cap of IQ is $ 18.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.88K. The circulating supply of IQ is 26.33B, with a total supply of 26331959476.929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.47M.

IQ Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006795
$ 0.0006795$ 0.0006795
24H Low
$ 0.0007103
$ 0.0007103$ 0.0007103
24H High

$ 0.0006795
$ 0.0006795$ 0.0006795

$ 0.0007103
$ 0.0007103$ 0.0007103

$ 0.07653030008077621
$ 0.07653030008077621$ 0.07653030008077621

$ 0.000624084526758
$ 0.000624084526758$ 0.000624084526758

-0.75%

+0.83%

+14.70%

+14.70%

About IQ

Everipedia (IQ) is a blockchain-based encyclopedia that allows users to create, edit, and curate content in a decentralized manner. The platform utilizes the IQ token to incentivize content creation and editing, with users earning tokens for their contributions. Built on the EOS blockchain, Everipedia aims to democratize access to and distribution of information, providing an alternative to traditional, centrally-controlled online encyclopedias. The platform employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and the IQ tokens are used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various protocol decisions. The goal of Everipedia is to leverage blockchain technology to create a more inclusive and censorship-resistant knowledge base.

Trade IQ (IQ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live IQ spot and futures markets, compare IQ trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IQ/USDT
$0.0006916
$0.0006916$0.0006916
+0.80%
89.80M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for IQ: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is IQ (IQ)

The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.

IQ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IQ Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About IQ (IQ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:48 (UTC+8)

Explore More about IQ

IQUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IQ with leverage. Explore IQUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IQ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IQ
IQ
USD
USD

1 IQ = 0.0006912 USD