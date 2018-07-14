IQ Price(IQ)
IQ price today is $ 0.0006912, up 0.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live IQ (IQ) price today is $ 0.0006912, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current IQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006912 per IQ.
IQ currently ranks #703 by market capitalization at $ 18.20M, with a circulating supply of 26.33B IQ. During the last 24 hours, IQ traded between $ 0.0006795 (low) and $ 0.0007103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07653030008077621, while the all-time low was $ 0.000624084526758.
In short-term performance, IQ moved -0.75% in the last hour and +14.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.88K.
No.703
43.88%
2018-07-14 00:00:00
EOS
The current Market Cap of IQ is $ 18.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.88K. The circulating supply of IQ is 26.33B, with a total supply of 26331959476.929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.47M.
-0.75%
+0.83%
+14.70%
+14.70%
Everipedia (IQ) is a blockchain-based encyclopedia that allows users to create, edit, and curate content in a decentralized manner. The platform utilizes the IQ token to incentivize content creation and editing, with users earning tokens for their contributions. Built on the EOS blockchain, Everipedia aims to democratize access to and distribution of information, providing an alternative to traditional, centrally-controlled online encyclopedias. The platform employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and the IQ tokens are used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various protocol decisions. The goal of Everipedia is to leverage blockchain technology to create a more inclusive and censorship-resistant knowledge base.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for IQ: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.
For a more in-depth understanding of IQ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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