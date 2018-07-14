IQ Price Today

The live IQ (IQ) price today is $ 0.0006912, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current IQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006912 per IQ.

IQ currently ranks #703 by market capitalization at $ 18.20M, with a circulating supply of 26.33B IQ. During the last 24 hours, IQ traded between $ 0.0006795 (low) and $ 0.0007103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.07653030008077621, while the all-time low was $ 0.000624084526758.

In short-term performance, IQ moved -0.75% in the last hour and +14.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.88K.

IQ (IQ) Market Information

Rank No.703 Market Cap $ 18.20M$ 18.20M $ 18.20M Volume (24H) $ 61.88K$ 61.88K $ 61.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.47M$ 41.47M $ 41.47M Circulation Supply 26.33B 26.33B 26.33B Max Supply 60,000,000,000 60,000,000,000 60,000,000,000 Total Supply 26,331,959,476.929 26,331,959,476.929 26,331,959,476.929 Circulation Rate 43.88% Issue Date 2018-07-14 00:00:00 Public Blockchain EOS

The current Market Cap of IQ is $ 18.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.88K. The circulating supply of IQ is 26.33B, with a total supply of 26331959476.929. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.47M.