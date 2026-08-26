YearnFinance Price Today

The live YearnFinance (YFI) price today is $ 2,266.1, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current YFI to USD conversion rate is $ 2,266.1 per YFI.

YearnFinance currently ranks #318 by market capitalization at $ 81.16M, with a circulating supply of 35.82K YFI. During the last 24 hours, YFI traded between $ 2,243.4 (low) and $ 2,383 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 93,435.53362241, while the all-time low was $ 739.439122489.

In short-term performance, YFI moved -0.15% in the last hour and +15.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.51K.

YearnFinance (YFI) Market Information

Rank No.318 Market Cap $ 81.16M$ 81.16M $ 81.16M Volume (24H) $ 63.51K$ 63.51K $ 63.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.04M$ 83.04M $ 83.04M Circulation Supply 35.82K 35.82K 35.82K Total Supply 36,646.35595035 36,646.35595035 36,646.35595035 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of YearnFinance is $ 81.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.51K. The circulating supply of YFI is 35.82K, with a total supply of 36646.35595035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.04M.