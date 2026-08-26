YearnFinance Price(YFI)
YearnFinance price today is $ 2,266.1, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.
The live YearnFinance (YFI) price today is $ 2,266.1, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current YFI to USD conversion rate is $ 2,266.1 per YFI.
YearnFinance currently ranks #318 by market capitalization at $ 81.16M, with a circulating supply of 35.82K YFI. During the last 24 hours, YFI traded between $ 2,243.4 (low) and $ 2,383 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 93,435.53362241, while the all-time low was $ 739.439122489.
In short-term performance, YFI moved -0.15% in the last hour and +15.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.51K.
No.318
ETH
The current Market Cap of YearnFinance is $ 81.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.51K. The circulating supply of YFI is 35.82K, with a total supply of 36646.35595035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.04M.
-0.15%
-2.83%
+15.68%
+15.68%
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to simplify the ever-growing DeFi space for investors by providing automated yield farming strategies through a number of different contracts. The platform's native token, YFI, is primarily used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, including system upgrades and changes. YFI operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing an ERC-20 token standard. The token's supply is capped at 30,000, with no further issuance planned, making it one of the rare DeFi projects with a fixed supply. The platform's primary use case is to maximize the profits of its users by automatically moving their funds between the most profitable DeFi protocols.
Explore live YFI spot and futures markets, compare YearnFinance trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for YearnFinance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.
For a more in-depth understanding of YearnFinance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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