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The live YearnFinance price today is 2,266.1 USD.YFI market cap is 81,162,517.529989009 USD. Track real-time YFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live YearnFinance price today is 2,266.1 USD.YFI market cap is 81,162,517.529989009 USD. Track real-time YFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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YearnFinance Logo

YearnFinance Price(YFI)

1 YFI to USD Live Price:

$2,265.4
$2,265.4$2,265.4
-2.83%1D
USD
YearnFinance (YFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:30:27 (UTC+8)

YearnFinance Market Statistics

YearnFinance price today is $ 2,266.1, down 2.83% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2,266.1 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2,243.4 - $ 2,383 USD
Market Capitalization$ 81.16M USD (rank #318)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 63.51K
Circulating Supply35.82K YFI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 83.04M USD
All-Time High$ 93,435.53362241 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:30:27

YearnFinance Price Today

The live YearnFinance (YFI) price today is $ 2,266.1, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current YFI to USD conversion rate is $ 2,266.1 per YFI.

YearnFinance currently ranks #318 by market capitalization at $ 81.16M, with a circulating supply of 35.82K YFI. During the last 24 hours, YFI traded between $ 2,243.4 (low) and $ 2,383 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 93,435.53362241, while the all-time low was $ 739.439122489.

In short-term performance, YFI moved -0.15% in the last hour and +15.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.51K.

YearnFinance (YFI) Market Information

No.318

$ 81.16M
$ 81.16M$ 81.16M

$ 63.51K
$ 63.51K$ 63.51K

$ 83.04M
$ 83.04M$ 83.04M

35.82K
35.82K 35.82K

36,646.35595035
36,646.35595035 36,646.35595035

ETH

The current Market Cap of YearnFinance is $ 81.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.51K. The circulating supply of YFI is 35.82K, with a total supply of 36646.35595035. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.04M.

YearnFinance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2,243.4
$ 2,243.4$ 2,243.4
24H Low
$ 2,383
$ 2,383$ 2,383
24H High

$ 2,243.4
$ 2,243.4$ 2,243.4

$ 2,383
$ 2,383$ 2,383

$ 93,435.53362241
$ 93,435.53362241$ 93,435.53362241

$ 739.439122489
$ 739.439122489$ 739.439122489

-0.15%

-2.83%

+15.68%

+15.68%

About YearnFinance

Yearn.finance (YFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to simplify the ever-growing DeFi space for investors by providing automated yield farming strategies through a number of different contracts. The platform's native token, YFI, is primarily used for governance, allowing holders to vote on various proposals, including system upgrades and changes. YFI operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing an ERC-20 token standard. The token's supply is capped at 30,000, with no further issuance planned, making it one of the rare DeFi projects with a fixed supply. The platform's primary use case is to maximize the profits of its users by automatically moving their funds between the most profitable DeFi protocols.

Trade YearnFinance (YFI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live YFI spot and futures markets, compare YearnFinance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
YFI/USDT
$2,261.9
$2,261.9$2,261.9
-2.92%
27.48 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for YearnFinance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is YearnFinance (YFI)

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

YearnFinance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YearnFinance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official YearnFinance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About YearnFinance (YFI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:30:27 (UTC+8)

Explore More about YearnFinance

YFIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on YFI with leverage. Explore YFIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

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YFI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

YFI
YFI
USD
USD

1 YFI = 2,266.1 USD