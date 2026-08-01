Movement Price Today

The live Movement (MOVE) price today is $ 0.00806, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00806 per MOVE.

Movement currently ranks #427 by market capitalization at $ 32.26M, with a circulating supply of 4.00B MOVE. During the last 24 hours, MOVE traded between $ 0.007807 (low) and $ 0.008279 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.448985144751115, while the all-time low was $ 0.01103966787518598.

In short-term performance, MOVE moved -1.27% in the last hour and +37.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.34K.

Movement (MOVE) Market Information

Rank No.427 Market Cap $ 32.26M$ 32.26M $ 32.26M Volume (24H) $ 84.34K$ 84.34K $ 84.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.60M$ 80.60M $ 80.60M Circulation Supply 4.00B 4.00B 4.00B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 40.02% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Movement is $ 32.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.34K. The circulating supply of MOVE is 4.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.60M.