Movement Price(MOVE)
Movement price today is $ 0.00806, down 0.94% in the last 24 hours.
The live Movement (MOVE) price today is $ 0.00806, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00806 per MOVE.
Movement currently ranks #427 by market capitalization at $ 32.26M, with a circulating supply of 4.00B MOVE. During the last 24 hours, MOVE traded between $ 0.007807 (low) and $ 0.008279 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.448985144751115, while the all-time low was $ 0.01103966787518598.
In short-term performance, MOVE moved -1.27% in the last hour and +37.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.34K.
No.427
40.02%
0.01%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Movement is $ 32.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.34K. The circulating supply of MOVE is 4.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.60M.
-1.27%
-0.94%
+37.97%
+37.97%
MOVE is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to be used within the Mover ecosystem, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to provide users with a simple and efficient way to manage their digital assets. MOVE is primarily used for governance within the Mover ecosystem, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and decisions that affect the platform. The token also serves as a utility token within the platform, facilitating transactions and interactions between users. MOVE operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and its supply and issuance model is determined by the Mover community through their governance votes.
Explore live MOVE spot and futures markets, compare Movement trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Movement: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.
For a more in-depth understanding of Movement, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on MOVE with leverage. Explore MOVEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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