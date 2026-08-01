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The live Movement price today is 0.00806 USD.MOVE market cap is 32,256,791.66398 USD. Track real-time MOVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Movement price today is 0.00806 USD.MOVE market cap is 32,256,791.66398 USD. Track real-time MOVE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MOVE Price Info

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MOVE Official Website

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MOVE Price Forecast

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Movement Price(MOVE)

1 MOVE to USD Live Price:

$0.008069
$0.008069$0.008069
-0.94%1D
USD
Movement (MOVE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:58:13 (UTC+8)

Movement Market Statistics

Movement price today is $ 0.00806, down 0.94% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00806 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.007807 - $ 0.008279 USD
Market Capitalization$ 32.26M USD (rank #427)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 84.34K
Circulating Supply4.00B MOVE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (40.02%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 80.60M USD
All-Time High$ 1.448985144751115 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:58:13

Movement Price Today

The live Movement (MOVE) price today is $ 0.00806, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00806 per MOVE.

Movement currently ranks #427 by market capitalization at $ 32.26M, with a circulating supply of 4.00B MOVE. During the last 24 hours, MOVE traded between $ 0.007807 (low) and $ 0.008279 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.448985144751115, while the all-time low was $ 0.01103966787518598.

In short-term performance, MOVE moved -1.27% in the last hour and +37.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.34K.

Movement (MOVE) Market Information

No.427

$ 32.26M
$ 32.26M$ 32.26M

$ 84.34K
$ 84.34K$ 84.34K

$ 80.60M
$ 80.60M$ 80.60M

4.00B
4.00B 4.00B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

40.02%

0.01%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Movement is $ 32.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.34K. The circulating supply of MOVE is 4.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.60M.

Movement Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007807
$ 0.007807$ 0.007807
24H Low
$ 0.008279
$ 0.008279$ 0.008279
24H High

$ 0.007807
$ 0.007807$ 0.007807

$ 0.008279
$ 0.008279$ 0.008279

$ 1.448985144751115
$ 1.448985144751115$ 1.448985144751115

$ 0.01103966787518598
$ 0.01103966787518598$ 0.01103966787518598

-1.27%

-0.94%

+37.97%

+37.97%

About Movement

MOVE is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to be used within the Mover ecosystem, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that aims to provide users with a simple and efficient way to manage their digital assets. MOVE is primarily used for governance within the Mover ecosystem, allowing holders to vote on various proposals and decisions that affect the platform. The token also serves as a utility token within the platform, facilitating transactions and interactions between users. MOVE operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and its supply and issuance model is determined by the Mover community through their governance votes.

Trade Movement (MOVE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MOVE spot and futures markets, compare Movement trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MOVE/USDT
$0.00806
$0.00806$0.00806
-1.08%
10.52M (USDT)
MOVE/USDC
$0.00807
$0.00807$0.00807
-0.65%
6.88M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Movement: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Movement (MOVE)

Movement Network is an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains that enables developers to build secure, performant, and interoperable blockchain applications, bridging the gap between Move and EVM ecosystems.

Whitepaper

Movement Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Movement, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Movement Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Movement (MOVE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:58:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Movement

MOVEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MOVE with leverage. Explore MOVEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MOVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MOVE
MOVE
USD
USD

1 MOVE = 0.00806 USD