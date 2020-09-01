Cypherium Price(CPH)
Cypherium price today is $ 0.0031, down 1.05% in the last 24 hours.
The live Cypherium (CPH) price today is $ 0.0031, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0031 per CPH.
Cypherium currently ranks #1989 by market capitalization at $ 1.19M, with a circulating supply of 382.95M CPH. During the last 24 hours, CPH traded between $ 0.003044 (low) and $ 0.003208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19854994089735146, while the all-time low was $ 0.00201888171058724.
In short-term performance, CPH moved -1.31% in the last hour and -12.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.63K.
No.1989
4.54%
2020-09-01 00:00:00
CPH2
The current Market Cap of Cypherium is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.63K. The circulating supply of CPH is 382.95M, with a total supply of 6828000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.13M.
-1.31%
-1.05%
-12.90%
-12.90%
CPH Crypto (CPH) is a digital asset that operates on its own blockchain, the CPH Network. The primary function of CPH is to serve as the native utility token of the network, facilitating transactions, incentivizing network participation, and enabling access to various features within the ecosystem. The CPH Network utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. The supply of CPH tokens is capped, with new tokens issued as rewards for network participants who stake their tokens. The CPH ecosystem is designed to support a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps), with a particular focus on providing a platform for the development and operation of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cypherium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.
For a more in-depth understanding of Cypherium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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