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The live Cypherium price today is 0.0031 USD.CPH market cap is 1,187,148.813 USD. Track real-time CPH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cypherium price today is 0.0031 USD.CPH market cap is 1,187,148.813 USD. Track real-time CPH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Cypherium Price(CPH)

1 CPH to USD Live Price:

$0.0031
$0.0031$0.0031
-1.05%1D
USD
Cypherium (CPH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:23:55 (UTC+8)

Cypherium Market Statistics

Cypherium price today is $ 0.0031, down 1.05% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0031 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.003044 - $ 0.003208 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.19M USD (rank #1989)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.63K
Circulating Supply382.95M CPH of 100,000,000,000 max supply (4.54%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 26.13M USD
All-Time High$ 0.19854994089735146 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:23:55

Cypherium Price Today

The live Cypherium (CPH) price today is $ 0.0031, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0031 per CPH.

Cypherium currently ranks #1989 by market capitalization at $ 1.19M, with a circulating supply of 382.95M CPH. During the last 24 hours, CPH traded between $ 0.003044 (low) and $ 0.003208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19854994089735146, while the all-time low was $ 0.00201888171058724.

In short-term performance, CPH moved -1.31% in the last hour and -12.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.63K.

Cypherium (CPH) Market Information

No.1989

$ 1.19M
$ 1.19M$ 1.19M

$ 55.63K
$ 55.63K$ 55.63K

$ 26.13M
$ 26.13M$ 26.13M

382.95M
382.95M 382.95M

8,428,000,000
8,428,000,000 8,428,000,000

6,828,000,000
6,828,000,000 6,828,000,000

4.54%

2020-09-01 00:00:00

$ 0.25
$ 0.25$ 0.25

CPH2

The current Market Cap of Cypherium is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.63K. The circulating supply of CPH is 382.95M, with a total supply of 6828000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.13M.

Cypherium Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.003044
$ 0.003044$ 0.003044
24H Low
$ 0.003208
$ 0.003208$ 0.003208
24H High

$ 0.003044
$ 0.003044$ 0.003044

$ 0.003208
$ 0.003208$ 0.003208

$ 0.19854994089735146
$ 0.19854994089735146$ 0.19854994089735146

$ 0.00201888171058724
$ 0.00201888171058724$ 0.00201888171058724

-1.31%

-1.05%

-12.90%

-12.90%

About Cypherium

CPH Crypto (CPH) is a digital asset that operates on its own blockchain, the CPH Network. The primary function of CPH is to serve as the native utility token of the network, facilitating transactions, incentivizing network participation, and enabling access to various features within the ecosystem. The CPH Network utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which is known for its energy efficiency and scalability. The supply of CPH tokens is capped, with new tokens issued as rewards for network participants who stake their tokens. The CPH ecosystem is designed to support a wide range of decentralized applications (dApps), with a particular focus on providing a platform for the development and operation of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.

Trade Cypherium (CPH) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CPH spot and futures markets, compare Cypherium trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CPH/USDT
$0.003085
$0.003085$0.003085
-1.75%
17.82M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cypherium: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cypherium (CPH)

CPH is the native utility token for the Cypherium blockchain and plays an integral role in fueling the platform. CPH can be used to send transactions or execute smart contracts. Thanks to Cypherium’s hybrid consensus mechanism, which incorporates HotStuff BFT and Proof-of-Work, the Cypherium blockchain processes tens of thousands of CPH transactions and the mining prevents unauthorized new CPH from being generated.

Cypherium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cypherium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cypherium Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cypherium (CPH)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:23:55 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cypherium

CPHUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CPH with leverage. Explore CPHUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CPH-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CPH
CPH
USD
USD

1 CPH = 0.0031 USD