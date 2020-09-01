Cypherium Price Today

The live Cypherium (CPH) price today is $ 0.0031, with a 1.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current CPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0031 per CPH.

Cypherium currently ranks #1989 by market capitalization at $ 1.19M, with a circulating supply of 382.95M CPH. During the last 24 hours, CPH traded between $ 0.003044 (low) and $ 0.003208 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.19854994089735146, while the all-time low was $ 0.00201888171058724.

In short-term performance, CPH moved -1.31% in the last hour and -12.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.63K.

Cypherium (CPH) Market Information

Rank No.1989 Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Volume (24H) $ 55.63K$ 55.63K $ 55.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 26.13M$ 26.13M $ 26.13M Circulation Supply 382.95M 382.95M 382.95M Max Supply 8,428,000,000 8,428,000,000 8,428,000,000 Total Supply 6,828,000,000 6,828,000,000 6,828,000,000 Circulation Rate 4.54% Issue Date 2020-09-01 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.25$ 0.25 $ 0.25 Public Blockchain CPH2

The current Market Cap of Cypherium is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.63K. The circulating supply of CPH is 382.95M, with a total supply of 6828000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 26.13M.