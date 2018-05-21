IoTeX Network Price Today

The live IoTeX Network (IOTX) price today is $ 0.002809, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002809 per IOTX.

IoTeX Network currently ranks #560 by market capitalization at $ 26.52M, with a circulating supply of 9.44B IOTX. During the last 24 hours, IOTX traded between $ 0.002746 (low) and $ 0.002889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.26109233189335929, while the all-time low was $ 0.00121598058355739.

In short-term performance, IOTX moved -0.50% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.75K.

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Market Information

Rank No.560 Market Cap $ 26.52M$ 26.52M $ 26.52M Volume (24H) $ 62.75K$ 62.75K $ 62.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.09M$ 28.09M $ 28.09M Circulation Supply 9.44B 9.44B 9.44B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 9,441,368,502.27327779 9,441,368,502.27327779 9,441,368,502.27327779 Circulation Rate 94.41% Issue Date 2018-05-21 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.007$ 0.007 $ 0.007 Public Blockchain IOTX

The current Market Cap of IoTeX Network is $ 26.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.75K. The circulating supply of IOTX is 9.44B, with a total supply of 9441368502.27327779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.09M.