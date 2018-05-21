IoTeX Network Price(IOTX)
IoTeX Network price today is $ 0.002809, down 1.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live IoTeX Network (IOTX) price today is $ 0.002809, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002809 per IOTX.
IoTeX Network currently ranks #560 by market capitalization at $ 26.52M, with a circulating supply of 9.44B IOTX. During the last 24 hours, IOTX traded between $ 0.002746 (low) and $ 0.002889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.26109233189335929, while the all-time low was $ 0.00121598058355739.
In short-term performance, IOTX moved -0.50% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.75K.
No.560
94.41%
2018-05-21 00:00:00
IOTX
The current Market Cap of IoTeX Network is $ 26.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.75K. The circulating supply of IOTX is 9.44B, with a total supply of 9441368502.27327779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.09M.
-0.50%
-1.30%
+10.76%
+10.76%
IoTeX (IOTX) is a decentralized platform designed to facilitate the development and operation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It aims to create a scalable and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure that allows for the integration of physical world data into smart contracts. IoTeX uses a variant of Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism known as Roll-DPoS, which is designed to support high transaction throughput. The platform's native token, IOTX, is used for governance, staking, and fueling transactions within the IoTeX network. The goal of IoTeX is to bridge the physical and digital worlds, enabling new use cases and applications in various sectors such as supply chain, smart homes, and healthcare.
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IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
For a more in-depth understanding of IoTeX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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