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The live IoTeX Network price today is 0.002809 USD.IOTX market cap is 26,520,804.10962678332185 USD. Track real-time IOTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live IoTeX Network price today is 0.002809 USD.IOTX market cap is 26,520,804.10962678332185 USD. Track real-time IOTX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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IoTeX Network Logo

IoTeX Network Price(IOTX)

1 IOTX to USD Live Price:

$0.002809
$0.002809$0.002809
-1.30%1D
USD
IoTeX Network (IOTX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:29 (UTC+8)

IoTeX Network Market Statistics

IoTeX Network price today is $ 0.002809, down 1.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002809 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002746 - $ 0.002889 USD
Market Capitalization$ 26.52M USD (rank #560)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 62.75K
Circulating Supply9.44B IOTX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (94.41%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 28.09M USD
All-Time High$ 0.26109233189335929 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:01:29

IoTeX Network Price Today

The live IoTeX Network (IOTX) price today is $ 0.002809, with a 1.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current IOTX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002809 per IOTX.

IoTeX Network currently ranks #560 by market capitalization at $ 26.52M, with a circulating supply of 9.44B IOTX. During the last 24 hours, IOTX traded between $ 0.002746 (low) and $ 0.002889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.26109233189335929, while the all-time low was $ 0.00121598058355739.

In short-term performance, IOTX moved -0.50% in the last hour and +10.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 62.75K.

IoTeX Network (IOTX) Market Information

No.560

$ 26.52M
$ 26.52M$ 26.52M

$ 62.75K
$ 62.75K$ 62.75K

$ 28.09M
$ 28.09M$ 28.09M

9.44B
9.44B 9.44B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

9,441,368,502.27327779
9,441,368,502.27327779 9,441,368,502.27327779

94.41%

2018-05-21 00:00:00

$ 0.007
$ 0.007$ 0.007

IOTX

The current Market Cap of IoTeX Network is $ 26.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.75K. The circulating supply of IOTX is 9.44B, with a total supply of 9441368502.27327779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.09M.

IoTeX Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002746
$ 0.002746$ 0.002746
24H Low
$ 0.002889
$ 0.002889$ 0.002889
24H High

$ 0.002746
$ 0.002746$ 0.002746

$ 0.002889
$ 0.002889$ 0.002889

$ 0.26109233189335929
$ 0.26109233189335929$ 0.26109233189335929

$ 0.00121598058355739
$ 0.00121598058355739$ 0.00121598058355739

-0.50%

-1.30%

+10.76%

+10.76%

About IoTeX Network

IoTeX (IOTX) is a decentralized platform designed to facilitate the development and operation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It aims to create a scalable and privacy-centric blockchain infrastructure that allows for the integration of physical world data into smart contracts. IoTeX uses a variant of Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism known as Roll-DPoS, which is designed to support high transaction throughput. The platform's native token, IOTX, is used for governance, staking, and fueling transactions within the IoTeX network. The goal of IoTeX is to bridge the physical and digital worlds, enabling new use cases and applications in various sectors such as supply chain, smart homes, and healthcare.

Trade IoTeX Network (IOTX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live IOTX spot and futures markets, compare IoTeX Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IOTX/USDT
$0.002812
$0.002812$0.002812
-1.15%
22.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for IoTeX Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is IoTeX Network (IOTX)

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

IoTeX Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IoTeX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IoTeX Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About IoTeX Network (IOTX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:01:29 (UTC+8)

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IOTXUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IOTX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

IOTX
IOTX
USD
USD

1 IOTX = 0.002809 USD