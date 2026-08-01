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The live Compound price today is 19.45 USD.COMP market cap is 194,499,999.9904844765 USD. Track real-time COMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Compound price today is 19.45 USD.COMP market cap is 194,499,999.9904844765 USD. Track real-time COMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Compound Price(COMP)

1 COMP to USD Live Price:

$19.45
$19.45$19.45
-0.76%1D
USD
Compound (COMP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:18:29 (UTC+8)

Compound Market Statistics

Compound price today is $ 19.45, down 0.76% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 19.45 USD
24-Hour Range$ 19.37 - $ 20.13 USD
Market Capitalization$ 194.50M USD (rank #143)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.80K
Circulating Supply10.00M COMP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 194.50M USD
All-Time High$ 911.1978339 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:18:29

Compound Price Today

The live Compound (COMP) price today is $ 19.45, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMP to USD conversion rate is $ 19.45 per COMP.

Compound currently ranks #143 by market capitalization at $ 194.50M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M COMP. During the last 24 hours, COMP traded between $ 19.37 (low) and $ 20.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 911.1978339, while the all-time low was $ 14.893028685387662.

In short-term performance, COMP moved -0.47% in the last hour and +12.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.80K.

Compound (COMP) Market Information

No.143

$ 194.50M
$ 194.50M$ 194.50M

$ 59.80K
$ 59.80K$ 59.80K

$ 194.50M
$ 194.50M$ 194.50M

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Compound is $ 194.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.80K. The circulating supply of COMP is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.50M.

Compound Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 19.37
$ 19.37$ 19.37
24H Low
$ 20.13
$ 20.13$ 20.13
24H High

$ 19.37
$ 19.37$ 19.37

$ 20.13
$ 20.13$ 20.13

$ 911.1978339
$ 911.1978339$ 911.1978339

$ 14.893028685387662
$ 14.893028685387662$ 14.893028685387662

-0.47%

-0.76%

+12.16%

+12.16%

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a decentralized, blockchain-based protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. As an Ethereum token, COMP is used to govern the Compound protocol; holders and their delegates can propose, debate, and implement changes to the protocol. The platform operates on a supply-and-demand model, with interest rates determined by the amount of asset available. COMP tokens are distributed to lenders and borrowers on the platform, incentivizing user participation. This system of decentralized finance (DeFi) aims to create a more open and transparent financial system by removing intermediaries and allowing users to interact directly with the protocol.

Trade Compound (COMP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live COMP spot and futures markets, compare Compound trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COMP/USDT
$19.46
$19.46$19.46
-0.76%
3.04K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Compound: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Compound (COMP)

Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset.

Compound Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Compound, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Compound Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Compound (COMP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:18:29 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Compound

COMPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on COMP with leverage. Explore COMPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COMP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COMP
COMP
USD
USD

1 COMP = 19.45 USD