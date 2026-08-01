Compound Price Today

The live Compound (COMP) price today is $ 19.45, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMP to USD conversion rate is $ 19.45 per COMP.

Compound currently ranks #143 by market capitalization at $ 194.50M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M COMP. During the last 24 hours, COMP traded between $ 19.37 (low) and $ 20.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 911.1978339, while the all-time low was $ 14.893028685387662.

In short-term performance, COMP moved -0.47% in the last hour and +12.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.80K.

Compound (COMP) Market Information

Rank No.143 Market Cap $ 194.50M$ 194.50M $ 194.50M Volume (24H) $ 59.80K$ 59.80K $ 59.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 194.50M$ 194.50M $ 194.50M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Compound is $ 194.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.80K. The circulating supply of COMP is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.50M.