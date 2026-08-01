Compound Price(COMP)
Compound price today is $ 19.45, down 0.76% in the last 24 hours.
The live Compound (COMP) price today is $ 19.45, with a 0.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMP to USD conversion rate is $ 19.45 per COMP.
Compound currently ranks #143 by market capitalization at $ 194.50M, with a circulating supply of 10.00M COMP. During the last 24 hours, COMP traded between $ 19.37 (low) and $ 20.13 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 911.1978339, while the all-time low was $ 14.893028685387662.
In short-term performance, COMP moved -0.47% in the last hour and +12.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.80K.
No.143
ETH
The current Market Cap of Compound is $ 194.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.80K. The circulating supply of COMP is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 194.50M.
-0.47%
-0.76%
+12.16%
+12.16%
Compound (COMP) is a decentralized, blockchain-based protocol that allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. As an Ethereum token, COMP is used to govern the Compound protocol; holders and their delegates can propose, debate, and implement changes to the protocol. The platform operates on a supply-and-demand model, with interest rates determined by the amount of asset available. COMP tokens are distributed to lenders and borrowers on the platform, incentivizing user participation. This system of decentralized finance (DeFi) aims to create a more open and transparent financial system by removing intermediaries and allowing users to interact directly with the protocol.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Compound: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset.
For a more in-depth understanding of Compound, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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