Handy Price(HANDY)
Handy price today is $ 0.0017692, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours.
The live Handy (HANDY) price today is $ 0.0017692, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0017692 per HANDY.
Handy currently ranks #2061 by market capitalization at $ 11.67M, with a circulating supply of 6.60B HANDY. During the last 24 hours, HANDY traded between $ 0.0017146 (low) and $ 0.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27980029, while the all-time low was $ 0.000179943687838329.
In short-term performance, HANDY moved +0.10% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.04K.
No.2061
65.95%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Handy is $ 11.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.04K. The circulating supply of HANDY is 6.60B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.69M.
+0.10%
-1.29%
-0.42%
-0.42%
HANDY is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform, designed to facilitate transactions within the ShowHand ecosystem. ShowHand (HANDY) aims to revolutionize the online gaming industry by providing a decentralized, low-cost, and high-speed platform for microtransactions. The token is used as the primary currency for all transactions within the ShowHand ecosystem, which includes various online games and entertainment platforms. The HANDY token operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens burned during each transaction, reducing the overall supply over time. This model is intended to maintain the token's value and encourage its use within the ShowHand platform.
Explore live HANDY spot and futures markets, compare Handy trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Handy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously.
For a more in-depth understanding of Handy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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