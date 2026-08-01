Handy Price Today

The live Handy (HANDY) price today is $ 0.0017692, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0017692 per HANDY.

Handy currently ranks #2061 by market capitalization at $ 11.67M, with a circulating supply of 6.60B HANDY. During the last 24 hours, HANDY traded between $ 0.0017146 (low) and $ 0.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27980029, while the all-time low was $ 0.000179943687838329.

In short-term performance, HANDY moved +0.10% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.04K.

Handy (HANDY) Market Information

Rank No.2061 Market Cap $ 11.67M$ 11.67M $ 11.67M Volume (24H) $ 58.04K$ 58.04K $ 58.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.69M$ 17.69M $ 17.69M Circulation Supply 6.60B 6.60B 6.60B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 65.95% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Handy is $ 11.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.04K. The circulating supply of HANDY is 6.60B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.69M.