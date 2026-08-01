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The live Handy price today is 0.0017692 USD.HANDY market cap is 11,669,567.2376288 USD. Track real-time HANDY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Handy price today is 0.0017692 USD.HANDY market cap is 11,669,567.2376288 USD. Track real-time HANDY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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HANDY Price Info

What is HANDY

HANDY Whitepaper

HANDY Official Website

HANDY Tokenomics

HANDY Price Forecast

HANDY History

HANDY Buying Guide

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Handy Price(HANDY)

1 HANDY to USD Live Price:

$0.0017692
$0.0017692$0.0017692
-1.29%1D
USD
Handy (HANDY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:42:01 (UTC+8)

Handy Market Statistics

Handy price today is $ 0.0017692, down 1.29% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0017692 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0017146 - $ 0.002 USD
Market Capitalization$ 11.67M USD (rank #2061)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.04K
Circulating Supply6.60B HANDY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (65.95%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 17.69M USD
All-Time High$ 0.27980029 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:42:01

Handy Price Today

The live Handy (HANDY) price today is $ 0.0017692, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current HANDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0017692 per HANDY.

Handy currently ranks #2061 by market capitalization at $ 11.67M, with a circulating supply of 6.60B HANDY. During the last 24 hours, HANDY traded between $ 0.0017146 (low) and $ 0.002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.27980029, while the all-time low was $ 0.000179943687838329.

In short-term performance, HANDY moved +0.10% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.04K.

Handy (HANDY) Market Information

No.2061

$ 11.67M
$ 11.67M$ 11.67M

$ 58.04K
$ 58.04K$ 58.04K

$ 17.69M
$ 17.69M$ 17.69M

6.60B
6.60B 6.60B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

65.95%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Handy is $ 11.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.04K. The circulating supply of HANDY is 6.60B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.69M.

Handy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0017146
$ 0.0017146$ 0.0017146
24H Low
$ 0.002
$ 0.002$ 0.002
24H High

$ 0.0017146
$ 0.0017146$ 0.0017146

$ 0.002
$ 0.002$ 0.002

$ 0.27980029
$ 0.27980029$ 0.27980029

$ 0.000179943687838329
$ 0.000179943687838329$ 0.000179943687838329

+0.10%

-1.29%

-0.42%

-0.42%

About Handy

HANDY is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform, designed to facilitate transactions within the ShowHand ecosystem. ShowHand (HANDY) aims to revolutionize the online gaming industry by providing a decentralized, low-cost, and high-speed platform for microtransactions. The token is used as the primary currency for all transactions within the ShowHand ecosystem, which includes various online games and entertainment platforms. The HANDY token operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of tokens burned during each transaction, reducing the overall supply over time. This model is intended to maintain the token's value and encourage its use within the ShowHand platform.

Trade Handy (HANDY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live HANDY spot and futures markets, compare Handy trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
HANDY/USDT
$0.0017691
$0.0017691$0.0017691
-1.27%
30.97M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Handy: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Handy (HANDY)

HANDY is a blockchain-based game platform that provides various services and contents in DeFi, NFT, P2E, and more. HANDY currently provides these two great services HandyPick and King of Planets. HANDY will have more services later and expand its ecosystem continuously.

Handy Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Handy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Handy Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Handy (HANDY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:42:01 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Handy

HANDYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on HANDY with leverage. Explore HANDYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HANDY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

HANDY
HANDY
USD
USD

1 HANDY = 0.0017692 USD