Folks Finance Price Today

The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is $ 1.9361, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.9361 per FOLKS.

Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between $ 1.86 (low) and $ 2.0126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FOLKS moved -0.12% in the last hour and +7.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 132.52K.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 132.52K$ 132.52K $ 132.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.81M$ 96.81M $ 96.81M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Total Supply 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 Public Blockchain ALGO

The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.52K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.81M.