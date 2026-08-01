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The live Folks Finance price today is 1.9361 USD.FOLKS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time FOLKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Folks Finance price today is 1.9361 USD.FOLKS market cap is -- USD. Track real-time FOLKS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FOLKS Price Info

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FOLKS Whitepaper

FOLKS Official Website

FOLKS Tokenomics

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Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance Price(FOLKS)

1 FOLKS to USD Live Price:

$1.9361
$1.9361$1.9361
+1.55%1D
USD
Folks Finance (FOLKS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:14:58 (UTC+8)

Folks Finance Market Statistics

Folks Finance price today is $ 1.9361, up 1.55% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.9361 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.86 - $ 2.0126 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 132.52K
Circulating Supply-- FOLKS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 96.81M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:14:58

Folks Finance Price Today

The live Folks Finance (FOLKS) price today is $ 1.9361, with a 1.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOLKS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.9361 per FOLKS.

Folks Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- FOLKS. During the last 24 hours, FOLKS traded between $ 1.86 (low) and $ 2.0126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, FOLKS moved -0.12% in the last hour and +7.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 132.52K.

Folks Finance (FOLKS) Market Information

--
----

$ 132.52K
$ 132.52K$ 132.52K

$ 96.81M
$ 96.81M$ 96.81M

--
----

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

50,000,000
50,000,000 50,000,000

ALGO

The current Market Cap of Folks Finance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.52K. The circulating supply of FOLKS is --, with a total supply of 50000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.81M.

Folks Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.86
$ 1.86$ 1.86
24H Low
$ 2.0126
$ 2.0126$ 2.0126
24H High

$ 1.86
$ 1.86$ 1.86

$ 2.0126
$ 2.0126$ 2.0126

--
----

--
----

-0.12%

+1.55%

+7.38%

+7.38%

Trade Folks Finance (FOLKS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FOLKS spot and futures markets, compare Folks Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FOLKS/USDT
$1.9362
$1.9362$1.9362
+1.54%
69.08K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Folks Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Folks Finance (FOLKS)

Folks Finance is a DeFi protocol that provides seamless crosschain tools for asset management, including lending, staking, swaps, leverage trading and leveraged liquid staking.

Folks Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Folks Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Folks Finance Website

Everything You Need to Know About Folks Finance (FOLKS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:14:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Folks Finance

FOLKSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FOLKS with leverage. Explore FOLKSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FOLKS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FOLKS
FOLKS
USD
USD

1 FOLKS = 1.9361 USD