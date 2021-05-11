CASPER Price(CSPR)
CASPER price today is $ 0.002936, up 3.70% in the last 24 hours.
The live CASPER (CSPR) price today is $ 0.002936, with a 3.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current CSPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002936 per CSPR.
CASPER currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 47.07M, with a circulating supply of 16.03B CSPR. During the last 24 hours, CSPR traded between $ 0.002579 (low) and $ 0.0032 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.36330943, while the all-time low was $ 0.00197844535734028.
In short-term performance, CSPR moved -0.07% in the last hour and -1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.19K.
No.546
2021-05-11 00:00:00
CSPR
The current Market Cap of CASPER is $ 47.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.19K. The circulating supply of CSPR is 16.03B, with a total supply of 19557009433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.42M.
-0.07%
+3.70%
-1.48%
-1.48%
Casper (CSPR) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to enhance the scalability, security, and decentralization of existing blockchain infrastructure. The platform utilizes a unique consensus protocol known as Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper, which is designed to overcome the scalability issues that plague traditional blockchain systems. CSPR is the native utility token of the Casper network, used primarily for staking and participating in network governance. Casper's design is intended to support enterprise-level applications and developer-friendly environments, making it a suitable platform for a wide range of use cases including decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain tracking, and more.
Explore live CSPR spot and futures markets, compare CASPER trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CASPER: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.
For a more in-depth understanding of CASPER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CSPR with leverage. Explore CSPRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.