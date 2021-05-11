CASPER Price Today

The live CASPER (CSPR) price today is $ 0.002936, with a 3.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current CSPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002936 per CSPR.

CASPER currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 47.07M, with a circulating supply of 16.03B CSPR. During the last 24 hours, CSPR traded between $ 0.002579 (low) and $ 0.0032 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.36330943, while the all-time low was $ 0.00197844535734028.

In short-term performance, CSPR moved -0.07% in the last hour and -1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.19K.

CASPER (CSPR) Market Information

Rank No.546 Market Cap $ 47.07M$ 47.07M $ 47.07M Volume (24H) $ 107.19K$ 107.19K $ 107.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 57.42M$ 57.42M $ 57.42M Circulation Supply 16.03B 16.03B 16.03B Total Supply 19,557,009,433 19,557,009,433 19,557,009,433 Issue Date 2021-05-11 00:00:00 Public Blockchain CSPR

The current Market Cap of CASPER is $ 47.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.19K. The circulating supply of CSPR is 16.03B, with a total supply of 19557009433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.42M.