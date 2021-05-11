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The live CASPER price today is 0.002936 USD.CSPR market cap is 47,069,325.161064 USD. Track real-time CSPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CASPER price today is 0.002936 USD.CSPR market cap is 47,069,325.161064 USD. Track real-time CSPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CASPER Price(CSPR)

1 CSPR to USD Live Price:

$0.002938
$0.002938$0.002938
+3.70%1D
USD
CASPER (CSPR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:30:01 (UTC+8)

CASPER Market Statistics

CASPER price today is $ 0.002936, up 3.70% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002936 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002579 - $ 0.0032 USD
Market Capitalization$ 47.07M USD (rank #546)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 107.19K
Circulating Supply16.03B CSPR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 57.42M USD
All-Time High$ 1.36330943 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:30:01

CASPER Price Today

The live CASPER (CSPR) price today is $ 0.002936, with a 3.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current CSPR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002936 per CSPR.

CASPER currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 47.07M, with a circulating supply of 16.03B CSPR. During the last 24 hours, CSPR traded between $ 0.002579 (low) and $ 0.0032 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.36330943, while the all-time low was $ 0.00197844535734028.

In short-term performance, CSPR moved -0.07% in the last hour and -1.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 107.19K.

CASPER (CSPR) Market Information

No.546

$ 47.07M
$ 47.07M$ 47.07M

$ 107.19K
$ 107.19K$ 107.19K

$ 57.42M
$ 57.42M$ 57.42M

16.03B
16.03B 16.03B

19,557,009,433
19,557,009,433 19,557,009,433

2021-05-11 00:00:00

CSPR

The current Market Cap of CASPER is $ 47.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 107.19K. The circulating supply of CSPR is 16.03B, with a total supply of 19557009433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.42M.

CASPER Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002579
$ 0.002579$ 0.002579
24H Low
$ 0.0032
$ 0.0032$ 0.0032
24H High

$ 0.002579
$ 0.002579$ 0.002579

$ 0.0032
$ 0.0032$ 0.0032

$ 1.36330943
$ 1.36330943$ 1.36330943

$ 0.00197844535734028
$ 0.00197844535734028$ 0.00197844535734028

-0.07%

+3.70%

-1.48%

-1.48%

About CASPER

Casper (CSPR) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to enhance the scalability, security, and decentralization of existing blockchain infrastructure. The platform utilizes a unique consensus protocol known as Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper, which is designed to overcome the scalability issues that plague traditional blockchain systems. CSPR is the native utility token of the Casper network, used primarily for staking and participating in network governance. Casper's design is intended to support enterprise-level applications and developer-friendly environments, making it a suitable platform for a wide range of use cases including decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain tracking, and more.

Trade CASPER (CSPR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CSPR spot and futures markets, compare CASPER trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CSPR/USDT
$0.002938
$0.002938$0.002938
+2.97%
37.57M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CASPER: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CASPER (CSPR)

Casper is a proof of stake blockchain network optimized for enterprise and developer adoption. The Casper Network is the first live blockchain built off the Correct-by-Construction (CBC) Casper specification, allowing the network to create sustainable new markets and unlock value by tokenizing nearly any asset without compromising performance or security. Activity on Casper is governed by CSPR, the network’s native token.

CASPER Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CASPER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CASPER Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CASPER (CSPR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:30:01 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CASPER

CSPRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CSPR with leverage. Explore CSPRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CSPR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CSPR
CSPR
USD
USD

1 CSPR = 0.002936 USD