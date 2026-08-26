Nietzschean Penguin Price Today

The live Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today is $ 0.0014344, with a 7.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGUIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0014344 per PENGUIN.

Nietzschean Penguin currently ranks #1317 by market capitalization at $ 1.43M, with a circulating supply of 999.93M PENGUIN. During the last 24 hours, PENGUIN traded between $ 0.0013689 (low) and $ 0.002101 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16712290973896649, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003706698718663.

In short-term performance, PENGUIN moved -2.51% in the last hour and +64.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.64K.

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Market Information

Rank No.1317 Market Cap $ 1.43M$ 1.43M $ 1.43M Volume (24H) $ 101.64K$ 101.64K $ 101.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.43M$ 1.43M $ 1.43M Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134 Circulation Rate 99.99% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Nietzschean Penguin is $ 1.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.64K. The circulating supply of PENGUIN is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999933636.006134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43M.