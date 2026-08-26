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The live Nietzschean Penguin price today is 0.0014344 USD.PENGUIN market cap is 1,434,304.8074871986096 USD. Track real-time PENGUIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nietzschean Penguin price today is 0.0014344 USD.PENGUIN market cap is 1,434,304.8074871986096 USD. Track real-time PENGUIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Nietzschean Penguin Logo

Nietzschean Penguin Price(PENGUIN)

1 PENGUIN to USD Live Price:

$0.0014344
$0.0014344$0.0014344
-7.26%1D
USD
Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:43:57 (UTC+8)

Nietzschean Penguin Market Statistics

Nietzschean Penguin price today is $ 0.0014344, down 7.26% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0014344 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0013689 - $ 0.002101 USD
Market Capitalization$ 1.43M USD (rank #1317)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 101.64K
Circulating Supply999.93M PENGUIN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.99%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.43M USD
All-Time High$ 0.16712290973896649 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:43:57

Nietzschean Penguin Price Today

The live Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today is $ 0.0014344, with a 7.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGUIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0014344 per PENGUIN.

Nietzschean Penguin currently ranks #1317 by market capitalization at $ 1.43M, with a circulating supply of 999.93M PENGUIN. During the last 24 hours, PENGUIN traded between $ 0.0013689 (low) and $ 0.002101 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.16712290973896649, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003706698718663.

In short-term performance, PENGUIN moved -2.51% in the last hour and +64.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.64K.

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Market Information

No.1317

$ 1.43M
$ 1.43M$ 1.43M

$ 101.64K
$ 101.64K$ 101.64K

$ 1.43M
$ 1.43M$ 1.43M

999.93M
999.93M 999.93M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,933,636.006134
999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134

99.99%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Nietzschean Penguin is $ 1.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.64K. The circulating supply of PENGUIN is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999933636.006134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43M.

Nietzschean Penguin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0013689
$ 0.0013689$ 0.0013689
24H Low
$ 0.002101
$ 0.002101$ 0.002101
24H High

$ 0.0013689
$ 0.0013689$ 0.0013689

$ 0.002101
$ 0.002101$ 0.002101

$ 0.16712290973896649
$ 0.16712290973896649$ 0.16712290973896649

$ 0.00003706698718663
$ 0.00003706698718663$ 0.00003706698718663

-2.51%

-7.26%

+64.13%

+64.13%

Trade Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PENGUIN spot and futures markets, compare Nietzschean Penguin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PENGUIN/USDT
$0.0014421
$0.0014421$0.0014421
-6.80%
62.57M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nietzschean Penguin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

Nietzschean Penguin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nietzschean Penguin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nietzschean Penguin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:43:57 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nietzschean Penguin

PENGUINUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PENGUIN with leverage. Explore PENGUINUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PENGUIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PENGUIN
PENGUIN
USD
USD

1 PENGUIN = 0.0014344 USD