GAIB Price Today

The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is $ 0.01352, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01352 per GAIB.

GAIB currently ranks #1497 by market capitalization at $ 2.77M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between $ 0.01349 (low) and $ 0.01364 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.280400180508391, while the all-time low was $ 0.01139103867091702.

In short-term performance, GAIB moved +0.07% in the last hour and +4.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.41K.

GAIB (GAIB) Market Information

Rank No.1497 Market Cap $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Volume (24H) $ 51.41K$ 51.41K $ 51.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.52M$ 13.52M $ 13.52M Circulation Supply 204.83M 204.83M 204.83M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 20.48% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of GAIB is $ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.41K. The circulating supply of GAIB is 204.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.52M.