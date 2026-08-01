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The live GAIB price today is 0.01352 USD.GAIB market cap is 2,769,324.13784 USD. Track real-time GAIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live GAIB price today is 0.01352 USD.GAIB market cap is 2,769,324.13784 USD. Track real-time GAIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GAIB Price Info

What is GAIB

GAIB Whitepaper

GAIB Official Website

GAIB Tokenomics

GAIB Price Forecast

GAIB History

GAIB Buying Guide

GAIB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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GAIB Price(GAIB)

1 GAIB to USD Live Price:

$0.01351
$0.01351$0.01351
-0.14%1D
USD
GAIB (GAIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:21:10 (UTC+8)

GAIB Market Statistics

GAIB price today is $ 0.01352, down 0.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01352 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01349 - $ 0.01364 USD
Market Capitalization$ 2.77M USD (rank #1497)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 51.41K
Circulating Supply204.83M GAIB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (20.48%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 13.52M USD
All-Time High$ 0.280400180508391 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:21:10

GAIB Price Today

The live GAIB (GAIB) price today is $ 0.01352, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current GAIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01352 per GAIB.

GAIB currently ranks #1497 by market capitalization at $ 2.77M, with a circulating supply of 204.83M GAIB. During the last 24 hours, GAIB traded between $ 0.01349 (low) and $ 0.01364 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.280400180508391, while the all-time low was $ 0.01139103867091702.

In short-term performance, GAIB moved +0.07% in the last hour and +4.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.41K.

GAIB (GAIB) Market Information

No.1497

$ 2.77M
$ 2.77M$ 2.77M

$ 51.41K
$ 51.41K$ 51.41K

$ 13.52M
$ 13.52M$ 13.52M

204.83M
204.83M 204.83M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

20.48%

ETH

The current Market Cap of GAIB is $ 2.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.41K. The circulating supply of GAIB is 204.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.52M.

GAIB Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01349
$ 0.01349$ 0.01349
24H Low
$ 0.01364
$ 0.01364$ 0.01364
24H High

$ 0.01349
$ 0.01349$ 0.01349

$ 0.01364
$ 0.01364$ 0.01364

$ 0.280400180508391
$ 0.280400180508391$ 0.280400180508391

$ 0.01139103867091702
$ 0.01139103867091702$ 0.01139103867091702

+0.07%

-0.13%

+4.32%

+4.32%

Trade GAIB (GAIB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GAIB spot and futures markets, compare GAIB trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GAIB/USDT
$0.01351
$0.01351$0.01351
0.00%
3.82M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for GAIB: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is GAIB (GAIB)

GAIB is the economic layer for AI infrastructure, bringing compute and robotic economies on-chain. By tokenizing enterprise-grade GPUs and robotics assets with their cashflows, GAIB unlocks capital for neo-cloud, data centers, and robotics innovators while providing investors direct access to AI infra investments and real yields.

GAIB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GAIB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GAIB Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About GAIB (GAIB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:21:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about GAIB

GAIBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GAIB with leverage. Explore GAIBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GAIB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GAIB
GAIB
USD
USD

1 GAIB = 0.01352 USD