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The live Songbird price today is 0.0011471 USD.SGB market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SGB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Songbird price today is 0.0011471 USD.SGB market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time SGB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Songbird Logo

Songbird Price(SGB)

1 SGB to USD Live Price:

$0.0011468
$0.0011468$0.0011468
+2.30%1D
USD
Songbird (SGB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:42:35 (UTC+8)

Songbird Market Statistics

Songbird price today is $ 0.0011471, up 2.30% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0011471 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00111 - $ 0.0011907 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4034)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.42K
Circulating Supply0.00 SGB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.46M USD
All-Time High$ 0.71921248921682955 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:42:35

Songbird Price Today

The live Songbird (SGB) price today is $ 0.0011471, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SGB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011471 per SGB.

Songbird currently ranks #4034 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SGB. During the last 24 hours, SGB traded between $ 0.00111 (low) and $ 0.0011907 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.71921248921682955, while the all-time low was $ 0.00064421584493785.

In short-term performance, SGB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +17.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.42K.

Songbird (SGB) Market Information

No.4034

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 55.42K
$ 55.42K$ 55.42K

$ 18.46M
$ 18.46M$ 18.46M

0.00
0.00 0.00

16,089,041,095.890411
16,089,041,095.890411 16,089,041,095.890411

SGB

The current Market Cap of Songbird is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.42K. The circulating supply of SGB is 0.00, with a total supply of 16089041095.890411. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.46M.

Songbird Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00111
$ 0.00111$ 0.00111
24H Low
$ 0.0011907
$ 0.0011907$ 0.0011907
24H High

$ 0.00111
$ 0.00111$ 0.00111

$ 0.0011907
$ 0.0011907$ 0.0011907

$ 0.71921248921682955
$ 0.71921248921682955$ 0.71921248921682955

$ 0.00064421584493785
$ 0.00064421584493785$ 0.00064421584493785

0.00%

+2.30%

+17.38%

+17.38%

About Songbird

Songbird (SGB) is a decentralized blockchain protocol that serves as the Canary Network for Flare Networks. It is designed to provide developers with a testing environment for decentralized applications (dApps) before they are launched on the Flare Network. SGB is used as the native token within the Songbird ecosystem, and it plays a crucial role in securing the network, participating in its governance, and accessing various services. The Songbird network utilizes a modified Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) consensus algorithm, known as Avalanche, combined with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for smart contract functionality. This unique combination aims to offer scalability, speed, and low transaction costs, making it a suitable platform for building and deploying complex dApps and DeFi protocols.

Trade Songbird (SGB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SGB spot and futures markets, compare Songbird trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SGB/USDT
$0.0011472
$0.0011472$0.0011472
+2.34%
48.32M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Songbird: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Songbird (SGB)

Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.

Songbird Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Songbird, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Songbird Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Songbird (SGB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:42:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Songbird

SGBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SGB with leverage. Explore SGBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SGB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SGB
SGB
USD
USD

1 SGB = 0.0011471 USD