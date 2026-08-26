Songbird Price(SGB)
Songbird price today is $ 0.0011471, up 2.30% in the last 24 hours.
The live Songbird (SGB) price today is $ 0.0011471, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SGB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0011471 per SGB.
Songbird currently ranks #4034 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 SGB. During the last 24 hours, SGB traded between $ 0.00111 (low) and $ 0.0011907 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.71921248921682955, while the all-time low was $ 0.00064421584493785.
In short-term performance, SGB moved 0.00% in the last hour and +17.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.42K.
No.4034
SGB
The current Market Cap of Songbird is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.42K. The circulating supply of SGB is 0.00, with a total supply of 16089041095.890411. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.46M.
0.00%
+2.30%
+17.38%
+17.38%
Songbird (SGB) is a decentralized blockchain protocol that serves as the Canary Network for Flare Networks. It is designed to provide developers with a testing environment for decentralized applications (dApps) before they are launched on the Flare Network. SGB is used as the native token within the Songbird ecosystem, and it plays a crucial role in securing the network, participating in its governance, and accessing various services. The Songbird network utilizes a modified Federated Byzantine Agreement (FBA) consensus algorithm, known as Avalanche, combined with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for smart contract functionality. This unique combination aims to offer scalability, speed, and low transaction costs, making it a suitable platform for building and deploying complex dApps and DeFi protocols.
Explore live SGB spot and futures markets, compare Songbird trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Songbird: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Songbird is Flare's Canary Network and it will have two distinct phases. Songbird will play an important role in the ongoing testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, StateConnector and F-Asset systems and network architecture ahead of the Flare launch. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be launched on Songbird, and F-Assets are generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and trustworthiness of Flare's eventual release.
For a more in-depth understanding of Songbird, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SGB with leverage. Explore SGBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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