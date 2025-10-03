What is TICS (TICS)

Qubetics is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to aggregate major Web3 networks into a unified, interoperable ecosystem. Fully EVM-compatible and built on the Cosmos SDK, Qubetics empowers users to interact seamlessly across multiple chains while maintaining full control over their assets through non-custodial wallets.

TICS (TICS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TICS (TICS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TICS token's extensive tokenomics now!

TICS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TICS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TICS How much is TICS (TICS) worth today? The live TICS price in USD is 0.02658 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TICS to USD price? $ 0.02658 . Check out The current price of TICS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TICS? The market cap for TICS is $ 2.19M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TICS? The circulating supply of TICS is 82.26M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TICS? TICS achieved an ATH price of 2.5719853250516347 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TICS? TICS saw an ATL price of 0.030720054210987374 USD . What is the trading volume of TICS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TICS is $ 136.51K USD . Will TICS go higher this year? TICS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TICS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TICS (TICS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-04 13:39:16 On-chain Data U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday 10-04 11:26:38 Industry Updates USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9% 10-03 10:20:00 Industry Updates Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3% 10-03 05:17:00 Industry Updates Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August 10-01 14:11:00 Industry Updates Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million 09-30 18:14:00 Industry Updates Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

