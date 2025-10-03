The live TICS price today is 0.02658 USD. Track real-time TICS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TICS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live TICS price today is 0.02658 USD. Track real-time TICS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TICS price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TICS

TICS Price Info

TICS Whitepaper

TICS Official Website

TICS Tokenomics

TICS Price Forecast

TICS History

TICS Buying Guide

TICS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

TICS Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TICS Logo

TICS Price(TICS)

1 TICS to USD Live Price:

$0.02658
$0.02658$0.02658
-5.64%1D
USD
TICS (TICS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:07:26 (UTC+8)

TICS (TICS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0255
$ 0.0255$ 0.0255
24H Low
$ 0.0295
$ 0.0295$ 0.0295
24H High

$ 0.0255
$ 0.0255$ 0.0255

$ 0.0295
$ 0.0295$ 0.0295

$ 2.5719853250516347
$ 2.5719853250516347$ 2.5719853250516347

$ 0.030720054210987374
$ 0.030720054210987374$ 0.030720054210987374

+2.58%

-5.64%

-9.13%

-9.13%

TICS (TICS) real-time price is $ 0.02658. Over the past 24 hours, TICS traded between a low of $ 0.0255 and a high of $ 0.0295, showing active market volatility. TICS's all-time high price is $ 2.5719853250516347, while its all-time low price is $ 0.030720054210987374.

In terms of short-term performance, TICS has changed by +2.58% over the past hour, -5.64% over 24 hours, and -9.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TICS (TICS) Market Information

No.3921

$ 2.19M
$ 2.19M$ 2.19M

$ 136.51K
$ 136.51K$ 136.51K

$ 36.20M
$ 36.20M$ 36.20M

82.26M
82.26M 82.26M

1,361,867,964
1,361,867,964 1,361,867,964

1,361,867,964
1,361,867,964 1,361,867,964

6.03%

QUBETICS

The current Market Cap of TICS is $ 2.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.51K. The circulating supply of TICS is 82.26M, with a total supply of 1361867964. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.20M.

TICS (TICS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of TICS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0015887-5.64%
30 Days$ -0.01032-27.97%
60 Days$ -0.03272-55.18%
90 Days$ -1.70122-98.47%
TICS Price Change Today

Today, TICS recorded a change of $ -0.0015887 (-5.64%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TICS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01032 (-27.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TICS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TICS saw a change of $ -0.03272 (-55.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TICS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.70122 (-98.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TICS (TICS)?

Check out the TICS Price History page now.

What is TICS (TICS)

Qubetics is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to aggregate major Web3 networks into a unified, interoperable ecosystem. Fully EVM-compatible and built on the Cosmos SDK, Qubetics empowers users to interact seamlessly across multiple chains while maintaining full control over their assets through non-custodial wallets.

TICS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TICS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TICS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TICS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TICS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TICS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TICS (TICS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TICS (TICS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TICS.

Check the TICS price prediction now!

TICS (TICS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TICS (TICS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TICS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TICS (TICS)

Looking for how to buy TICS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TICS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TICS to Local Currencies

1 TICS(TICS) to VND
699.4527
1 TICS(TICS) to AUD
A$0.0401358
1 TICS(TICS) to GBP
0.0196692
1 TICS(TICS) to EUR
0.022593
1 TICS(TICS) to USD
$0.02658
1 TICS(TICS) to MYR
RM0.111636
1 TICS(TICS) to TRY
1.107057
1 TICS(TICS) to JPY
¥3.90726
1 TICS(TICS) to ARS
ARS$37.86321
1 TICS(TICS) to RUB
2.1851418
1 TICS(TICS) to INR
2.3584434
1 TICS(TICS) to IDR
Rp442.9998228
1 TICS(TICS) to KRW
37.436601
1 TICS(TICS) to PHP
1.538982
1 TICS(TICS) to EGP
￡E.1.2686634
1 TICS(TICS) to BRL
R$0.1416714
1 TICS(TICS) to CAD
C$0.0369462
1 TICS(TICS) to BDT
3.233457
1 TICS(TICS) to NGN
38.9163096
1 TICS(TICS) to COP
$103.424109
1 TICS(TICS) to ZAR
R.0.4577076
1 TICS(TICS) to UAH
1.0961592
1 TICS(TICS) to TZS
T.Sh.65.30706
1 TICS(TICS) to VES
Bs4.83756
1 TICS(TICS) to CLP
$25.6497
1 TICS(TICS) to PKR
Rs7.4766882
1 TICS(TICS) to KZT
14.5482972
1 TICS(TICS) to THB
฿0.8595972
1 TICS(TICS) to TWD
NT$0.8077662
1 TICS(TICS) to AED
د.إ0.0975486
1 TICS(TICS) to CHF
Fr0.0209982
1 TICS(TICS) to HKD
HK$0.2067924
1 TICS(TICS) to AMD
֏10.1838612
1 TICS(TICS) to MAD
.د.م0.2416122
1 TICS(TICS) to MXN
$0.4888062
1 TICS(TICS) to SAR
ريال0.0994092
1 TICS(TICS) to ETB
Br3.8564922
1 TICS(TICS) to KES
KSh3.4325412
1 TICS(TICS) to JOD
د.أ0.01884522
1 TICS(TICS) to PLN
0.0962196
1 TICS(TICS) to RON
лв0.1150914
1 TICS(TICS) to SEK
kr0.2490546
1 TICS(TICS) to BGN
лв0.0441228
1 TICS(TICS) to HUF
Ft8.7894744
1 TICS(TICS) to CZK
0.5491428
1 TICS(TICS) to KWD
د.ك0.0081069
1 TICS(TICS) to ILS
0.087714
1 TICS(TICS) to BOB
Bs0.183402
1 TICS(TICS) to AZN
0.045186
1 TICS(TICS) to TJS
SM0.2474598
1 TICS(TICS) to GEL
0.0722976
1 TICS(TICS) to AOA
Kz24.3629622
1 TICS(TICS) to BHD
.د.ب0.00999408
1 TICS(TICS) to BMD
$0.02658
1 TICS(TICS) to DKK
kr0.1690488
1 TICS(TICS) to HNL
L0.695067
1 TICS(TICS) to MUR
1.2043398
1 TICS(TICS) to NAD
$0.4579734
1 TICS(TICS) to NOK
kr0.264471
1 TICS(TICS) to NZD
$0.0454518
1 TICS(TICS) to PAB
B/.0.02658
1 TICS(TICS) to PGK
K0.112965
1 TICS(TICS) to QAR
ر.ق0.0967512
1 TICS(TICS) to RSD
дин.2.6518866
1 TICS(TICS) to UZS
soʻm320.2408902
1 TICS(TICS) to ALL
L2.1899262
1 TICS(TICS) to ANG
ƒ0.0475782
1 TICS(TICS) to AWG
ƒ0.047844
1 TICS(TICS) to BBD
$0.05316
1 TICS(TICS) to BAM
KM0.0441228
1 TICS(TICS) to BIF
Fr78.17178
1 TICS(TICS) to BND
$0.0340224
1 TICS(TICS) to BSD
$0.02658
1 TICS(TICS) to JMD
$4.2676848
1 TICS(TICS) to KHR
106.7468748
1 TICS(TICS) to KMF
Fr11.13702
1 TICS(TICS) to LAK
577.8260754
1 TICS(TICS) to LKR
Rs8.0372604
1 TICS(TICS) to MDL
L0.4449492
1 TICS(TICS) to MGA
Ar118.6605624
1 TICS(TICS) to MOP
P0.2129058
1 TICS(TICS) to MVR
0.406674
1 TICS(TICS) to MWK
MK46.1458038
1 TICS(TICS) to MZN
MT1.698462
1 TICS(TICS) to NPR
Rs3.779676
1 TICS(TICS) to PYG
187.17636
1 TICS(TICS) to RWF
Fr38.46126
1 TICS(TICS) to SBD
$0.2190192
1 TICS(TICS) to SCR
0.3885996
1 TICS(TICS) to SRD
$1.012698
1 TICS(TICS) to SVC
$0.2323092
1 TICS(TICS) to SZL
L0.4577076
1 TICS(TICS) to TMT
m0.09303
1 TICS(TICS) to TND
د.ت0.07740096
1 TICS(TICS) to TTD
$0.1799466
1 TICS(TICS) to UGX
Sh91.9668
1 TICS(TICS) to XAF
Fr14.83164
1 TICS(TICS) to XCD
$0.071766
1 TICS(TICS) to XOF
Fr14.83164
1 TICS(TICS) to XPF
Fr2.68458
1 TICS(TICS) to BWP
P0.3529824
1 TICS(TICS) to BZD
$0.0534258
1 TICS(TICS) to CVE
$2.4961278
1 TICS(TICS) to DJF
Fr4.73124
1 TICS(TICS) to DOP
$1.663908
1 TICS(TICS) to DZD
د.ج3.4415784
1 TICS(TICS) to FJD
$0.059805
1 TICS(TICS) to GNF
Fr231.1131
1 TICS(TICS) to GTQ
Q0.2036028
1 TICS(TICS) to GYD
$5.5581438
1 TICS(TICS) to ISK
kr3.1896

TICS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of TICS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TICS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TICS

How much is TICS (TICS) worth today?
The live TICS price in USD is 0.02658 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TICS to USD price?
The current price of TICS to USD is $ 0.02658. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of TICS?
The market cap for TICS is $ 2.19M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TICS?
The circulating supply of TICS is 82.26M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TICS?
TICS achieved an ATH price of 2.5719853250516347 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TICS?
TICS saw an ATL price of 0.030720054210987374 USD.
What is the trading volume of TICS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TICS is $ 136.51K USD.
Will TICS go higher this year?
TICS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TICS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:07:26 (UTC+8)

TICS (TICS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Hot News

MEXC Futures Margin Returns: Opportunities and Challenges of Earning Dual Income from Trading

October 3, 2025

Smarter Trading, Zero Fees: How MEXC’s AI-Assisted Orders Are Changing the Game

October 3, 2025

MEXC Joins Forces with Falcon Finance to Launch USDf Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool

October 3, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TICS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TICS
TICS
USD
USD

1 TICS = 0.02658 USD

Trade TICS

TICS/USDT
$0.02658
$0.02658$0.02658
-5.64%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee