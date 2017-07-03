STORJ Price Today

The live STORJ (STORJ) price today is $ 0.04284, with a 5.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current STORJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04284 per STORJ.

STORJ currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 18.21M, with a circulating supply of 425.00M STORJ. During the last 24 hours, STORJ traded between $ 0.04272 (low) and $ 0.06067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.90788278, while the all-time low was $ 0.0483529328365.

In short-term performance, STORJ moved -2.33% in the last hour and +7.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.25K.

STORJ (STORJ) Market Information

Rank No.546 Market Cap $ 18.21M$ 18.21M $ 18.21M Volume (24H) $ 192.25K$ 192.25K $ 192.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.21M$ 18.21M $ 18.21M Circulation Supply 425.00M 425.00M 425.00M Total Supply 424,999,998.00000112 424,999,998.00000112 424,999,998.00000112 Issue Date 2017-07-03 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.4097$ 0.4097 $ 0.4097 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of STORJ is $ 18.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.25K. The circulating supply of STORJ is 425.00M, with a total supply of 424999998.00000112. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.21M.