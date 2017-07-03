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The live STORJ price today is 0.04284 USD.STORJ market cap is 18,206,999.9143200479808 USD. Track real-time STORJ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live STORJ price today is 0.04284 USD.STORJ market cap is 18,206,999.9143200479808 USD. Track real-time STORJ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About STORJ

STORJ Price Info

What is STORJ

STORJ Whitepaper

STORJ Official Website

STORJ Tokenomics

STORJ Price Forecast

STORJ History

STORJ Buying Guide

STORJ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

STORJ Spot

STORJ USDT-M Futures

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STORJ Price(STORJ)

1 STORJ to USD Live Price:

$0.04284
$0.04284$0.04284
-5.36%1D
USD
STORJ (STORJ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:13:14 (UTC+8)

STORJ Market Statistics

STORJ price today is $ 0.04284, down 5.36% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.04284 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.04272 - $ 0.06067 USD
Market Capitalization$ 18.21M USD (rank #546)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 192.25K
Circulating Supply425.00M STORJ of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.21M USD
All-Time High$ 3.90788278 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:13:14

STORJ Price Today

The live STORJ (STORJ) price today is $ 0.04284, with a 5.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current STORJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04284 per STORJ.

STORJ currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 18.21M, with a circulating supply of 425.00M STORJ. During the last 24 hours, STORJ traded between $ 0.04272 (low) and $ 0.06067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.90788278, while the all-time low was $ 0.0483529328365.

In short-term performance, STORJ moved -2.33% in the last hour and +7.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.25K.

STORJ (STORJ) Market Information

No.546

$ 18.21M
$ 18.21M$ 18.21M

$ 192.25K
$ 192.25K$ 192.25K

$ 18.21M
$ 18.21M$ 18.21M

425.00M
425.00M 425.00M

424,999,998.00000112
424,999,998.00000112 424,999,998.00000112

2017-07-03 00:00:00

$ 0.4097
$ 0.4097$ 0.4097

ETH

The current Market Cap of STORJ is $ 18.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.25K. The circulating supply of STORJ is 425.00M, with a total supply of 424999998.00000112. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.21M.

STORJ Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04272
$ 0.04272$ 0.04272
24H Low
$ 0.06067
$ 0.06067$ 0.06067
24H High

$ 0.04272
$ 0.04272$ 0.04272

$ 0.06067
$ 0.06067$ 0.06067

$ 3.90788278
$ 3.90788278$ 3.90788278

$ 0.0483529328365
$ 0.0483529328365$ 0.0483529328365

-2.33%

-5.36%

+7.71%

+7.71%

About STORJ

Storj (STORJ) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that uses blockchain technology and cryptography to secure online files. Instead of maintaining data in a centralized server, Storj breaks files into pieces, encrypts them, and distributes them across a global network of nodes. This peer-to-peer network is powered by STORJ, an ERC-20 token, which incentivizes and rewards users for renting out their spare hard drive space. Storj's design aims to increase security, privacy, and data control, while also reducing dependency on centralized data centers. The platform is typically used for data storage and retrieval, offering an alternative to traditional cloud storage services.

Trade STORJ (STORJ) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live STORJ spot and futures markets, compare STORJ trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STORJ/USDT
$0.04284
$0.04284$0.04284
-5.24%
3.87M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for STORJ: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is STORJ (STORJ)

Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere.

STORJ Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of STORJ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official STORJ Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About STORJ (STORJ)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:13:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about STORJ

STORJUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on STORJ with leverage. Explore STORJUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

STORJ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STORJ
STORJ
USD
USD

1 STORJ = 0.04284 USD