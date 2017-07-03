STORJ Price(STORJ)
STORJ price today is $ 0.04284, down 5.36% in the last 24 hours.
The live STORJ (STORJ) price today is $ 0.04284, with a 5.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current STORJ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04284 per STORJ.
STORJ currently ranks #546 by market capitalization at $ 18.21M, with a circulating supply of 425.00M STORJ. During the last 24 hours, STORJ traded between $ 0.04272 (low) and $ 0.06067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.90788278, while the all-time low was $ 0.0483529328365.
In short-term performance, STORJ moved -2.33% in the last hour and +7.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.25K.
No.546
2017-07-03 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of STORJ is $ 18.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.25K. The circulating supply of STORJ is 425.00M, with a total supply of 424999998.00000112. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.21M.
-2.33%
-5.36%
+7.71%
+7.71%
Storj (STORJ) is a decentralized cloud storage platform that uses blockchain technology and cryptography to secure online files. Instead of maintaining data in a centralized server, Storj breaks files into pieces, encrypts them, and distributes them across a global network of nodes. This peer-to-peer network is powered by STORJ, an ERC-20 token, which incentivizes and rewards users for renting out their spare hard drive space. Storj's design aims to increase security, privacy, and data control, while also reducing dependency on centralized data centers. The platform is typically used for data storage and retrieval, offering an alternative to traditional cloud storage services.
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Storj is a protocol that creates a distributed network for the formation and execution of storage contracts between peers. The Storj protocol enables peers on the network to negotiate contracts, transfer data, verify the integrity and availability of remote data, retrieve data, and pay other nodes. Each peer is an autonomous agent, capable of performing these actions without signiﬁcant human interaction. Many of the basic tools for these interactions are described in this Full protocol documentation can be found elsewhere.
For a more in-depth understanding of STORJ, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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