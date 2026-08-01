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The live KlipAI price today is 0.002307 USD.KLIP market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time KLIP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live KlipAI price today is 0.002307 USD.KLIP market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time KLIP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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KlipAI Price(KLIP)

1 KLIP to USD Live Price:

$0.002307
$0.002307$0.002307
-1.57%1D
USD
KlipAI (KLIP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:20:58 (UTC+8)

KlipAI Market Statistics

KlipAI price today is $ 0.002307, down 1.57% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002307 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002275 - $ 0.0024 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #4015)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.81K
Circulating Supply0.00 KLIP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.31M USD
All-Time High$ 0.02182527331927036 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:20:58

KlipAI Price Today

The live KlipAI (KLIP) price today is $ 0.002307, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002307 per KLIP.

KlipAI currently ranks #4015 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 KLIP. During the last 24 hours, KLIP traded between $ 0.002275 (low) and $ 0.0024 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02182527331927036, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000462537898315.

In short-term performance, KLIP moved -1.29% in the last hour and +13.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.81K.

KlipAI (KLIP) Market Information

No.4015

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 64.81K
$ 64.81K$ 64.81K

$ 2.31M
$ 2.31M$ 2.31M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of KlipAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.81K. The circulating supply of KLIP is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.31M.

KlipAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002275
$ 0.002275$ 0.002275
24H Low
$ 0.0024
$ 0.0024$ 0.0024
24H High

$ 0.002275
$ 0.002275$ 0.002275

$ 0.0024
$ 0.0024$ 0.0024

$ 0.02182527331927036
$ 0.02182527331927036$ 0.02182527331927036

$ 0.00000462537898315
$ 0.00000462537898315$ 0.00000462537898315

-1.29%

-1.56%

+13.19%

+13.19%

Trade KlipAI (KLIP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KLIP spot and futures markets, compare KlipAI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KLIP/USDT
$0.002307
$0.002307$0.002307
-1.56%
27.83M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for KlipAI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is KlipAI (KLIP)

KlipAI is an AI powered financial layer that turns on chain activity into clear insights so you can track spending, fees, and behavior across all your wallets in one place.

KlipAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KlipAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KlipAI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About KlipAI (KLIP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:20:58 (UTC+8)

Explore More about KlipAI

KLIPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KLIP with leverage. Explore KLIPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KLIP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KLIP
KLIP
USD
USD

1 KLIP = 0.002307 USD