KlipAI Price Today

The live KlipAI (KLIP) price today is $ 0.002307, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current KLIP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002307 per KLIP.

KlipAI currently ranks #4015 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 KLIP. During the last 24 hours, KLIP traded between $ 0.002275 (low) and $ 0.0024 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02182527331927036, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000462537898315.

In short-term performance, KLIP moved -1.29% in the last hour and +13.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.81K.

KlipAI (KLIP) Market Information

Rank No.4015 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 64.81K$ 64.81K $ 64.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.31M$ 2.31M $ 2.31M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of KlipAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.81K. The circulating supply of KLIP is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.31M.