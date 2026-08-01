Creo Engine Price Today

The live Creo Engine (CREO) price today is $ 0.0006772, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current CREO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006772 per CREO.

Creo Engine currently ranks #2190 by market capitalization at $ 466.51K, with a circulating supply of 688.89M CREO. During the last 24 hours, CREO traded between $ 0.0006368 (low) and $ 0.000701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2026071197050018, while the all-time low was $ 0.00073832536811534.

In short-term performance, CREO moved -0.33% in the last hour and +8.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.30K.

Creo Engine (CREO) Market Information

Rank No.2190 Market Cap $ 466.51K$ 466.51K $ 466.51K Volume (24H) $ 23.30K$ 23.30K $ 23.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 677.20K$ 677.20K $ 677.20K Circulation Supply 688.89M 688.89M 688.89M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 788,886,709 788,886,709 788,886,709 Circulation Rate 68.88% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Creo Engine is $ 466.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.30K. The circulating supply of CREO is 688.89M, with a total supply of 788886709. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 677.20K.