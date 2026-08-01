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The live Creo Engine price today is 0.0006772 USD.CREO market cap is 466,514.0793348 USD. Track real-time CREO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Creo Engine price today is 0.0006772 USD.CREO market cap is 466,514.0793348 USD. Track real-time CREO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Creo Engine Logo

Creo Engine Price(CREO)

1 CREO to USD Live Price:

$0.0006767
$0.0006767$0.0006767
-0.04%1D
USD
Creo Engine (CREO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:25:43 (UTC+8)

Creo Engine Market Statistics

Creo Engine price today is $ 0.0006772, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006772 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006368 - $ 0.000701 USD
Market Capitalization$ 466.51K USD (rank #2190)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 23.30K
Circulating Supply688.89M CREO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (68.88%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 677.20K USD
All-Time High$ 0.2026071197050018 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:25:43

Creo Engine Price Today

The live Creo Engine (CREO) price today is $ 0.0006772, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current CREO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006772 per CREO.

Creo Engine currently ranks #2190 by market capitalization at $ 466.51K, with a circulating supply of 688.89M CREO. During the last 24 hours, CREO traded between $ 0.0006368 (low) and $ 0.000701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2026071197050018, while the all-time low was $ 0.00073832536811534.

In short-term performance, CREO moved -0.33% in the last hour and +8.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.30K.

Creo Engine (CREO) Market Information

No.2190

$ 466.51K
$ 466.51K$ 466.51K

$ 23.30K
$ 23.30K$ 23.30K

$ 677.20K
$ 677.20K$ 677.20K

688.89M
688.89M 688.89M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

788,886,709
788,886,709 788,886,709

68.88%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Creo Engine is $ 466.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.30K. The circulating supply of CREO is 688.89M, with a total supply of 788886709. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 677.20K.

Creo Engine Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006368
$ 0.0006368$ 0.0006368
24H Low
$ 0.000701
$ 0.000701$ 0.000701
24H High

$ 0.0006368
$ 0.0006368$ 0.0006368

$ 0.000701
$ 0.000701$ 0.000701

$ 0.2026071197050018
$ 0.2026071197050018$ 0.2026071197050018

$ 0.00073832536811534
$ 0.00073832536811534$ 0.00073832536811534

-0.33%

-0.04%

+8.69%

+8.69%

About Creo Engine

CREO is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is designed to offer secure, private, and untraceable transactions, making it a choice for users who prioritize privacy in their financial transactions. The currency uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and is based on the CryptoNight algorithm, which is known for its ASIC resistance and suitability for CPU and GPU mining. CREO's issuance model is based on a smoothly decreasing reward mechanism, which aims to prevent abrupt changes in the coin's supply and promote stability. Typical uses of CREO include private transactions, remittances, and as a medium of exchange in markets that value transactional privacy.

Trade Creo Engine (CREO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CREO spot and futures markets, compare Creo Engine trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CREO/USDT
$0.0006771
$0.0006771$0.0006771
+0.01%
34.24M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Creo Engine: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Creo Engine (CREO)

Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.

Creo Engine Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Creo Engine, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Creo Engine Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Creo Engine (CREO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:25:43 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Creo Engine

CREOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CREO with leverage. Explore CREOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CREO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CREO
CREO
USD
USD

1 CREO = 0.0006772 USD