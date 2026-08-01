Creo Engine Price(CREO)
Creo Engine price today is $ 0.0006772, down 0.04% in the last 24 hours.
The live Creo Engine (CREO) price today is $ 0.0006772, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current CREO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006772 per CREO.
Creo Engine currently ranks #2190 by market capitalization at $ 466.51K, with a circulating supply of 688.89M CREO. During the last 24 hours, CREO traded between $ 0.0006368 (low) and $ 0.000701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2026071197050018, while the all-time low was $ 0.00073832536811534.
In short-term performance, CREO moved -0.33% in the last hour and +8.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.30K.
No.2190
68.88%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Creo Engine is $ 466.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.30K. The circulating supply of CREO is 688.89M, with a total supply of 788886709. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 677.20K.
-0.33%
-0.04%
+8.69%
+8.69%
CREO is a cryptocurrency that operates on a decentralized peer-to-peer network. It is designed to offer secure, private, and untraceable transactions, making it a choice for users who prioritize privacy in their financial transactions. The currency uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and is based on the CryptoNight algorithm, which is known for its ASIC resistance and suitability for CPU and GPU mining. CREO's issuance model is based on a smoothly decreasing reward mechanism, which aims to prevent abrupt changes in the coin's supply and promote stability. Typical uses of CREO include private transactions, remittances, and as a medium of exchange in markets that value transactional privacy.
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Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.
For a more in-depth understanding of Creo Engine, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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