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The live Nakamoto Games price today is 0.03531 USD.NAKA market cap is 3,439,194 USD. Track real-time NAKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Nakamoto Games price today is 0.03531 USD.NAKA market cap is 3,439,194 USD. Track real-time NAKA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Nakamoto Games Logo

Nakamoto Games Price(NAKA)

1 NAKA to USD Live Price:

$0.03532
$0.03532$0.03532
+1.29%1D
USD
Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:05:39 (UTC+8)

Nakamoto Games Market Statistics

Nakamoto Games price today is $ 0.03531, up 1.29% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03531 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.03293 - $ 0.03554 USD
Market Capitalization$ 3.44M USD (rank #1343)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 89.35K
Circulating Supply97.40M NAKA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (54.11%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 6.36M USD
All-Time High$ 7.00098225266129 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:05:39

Nakamoto Games Price Today

The live Nakamoto Games (NAKA) price today is $ 0.03531, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03531 per NAKA.

Nakamoto Games currently ranks #1343 by market capitalization at $ 3.44M, with a circulating supply of 97.40M NAKA. During the last 24 hours, NAKA traded between $ 0.03293 (low) and $ 0.03554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.00098225266129, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAKA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +23.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 89.35K.

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Market Information

No.1343

$ 3.44M
$ 3.44M$ 3.44M

$ 89.35K
$ 89.35K$ 89.35K

$ 6.36M
$ 6.36M$ 6.36M

97.40M
97.40M 97.40M

180,000,000
180,000,000 180,000,000

180,000,000
180,000,000 180,000,000

54.11%

MATIC

The current Market Cap of Nakamoto Games is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.35K. The circulating supply of NAKA is 97.40M, with a total supply of 180000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.

Nakamoto Games Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03293
$ 0.03293$ 0.03293
24H Low
$ 0.03554
$ 0.03554$ 0.03554
24H High

$ 0.03293
$ 0.03293$ 0.03293

$ 0.03554
$ 0.03554$ 0.03554

$ 7.00098225266129
$ 7.00098225266129$ 7.00098225266129

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.05%

+1.29%

+23.72%

+23.72%

About Nakamoto Games

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is a blockchain-based platform designed to empower users to create, play, and earn from various gaming experiences. The platform leverages the power of blockchain technology to provide a decentralized, transparent, and secure environment for gamers and developers. NAKA operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing its smart contract capabilities to facilitate the creation and monetization of games. The NAKA token serves as the native utility token of the platform, used for transactions, rewards, and governance within the Nakamoto Games ecosystem. The platform's primary goal is to democratize the gaming industry by providing a platform where anyone can participate and benefit from their gaming skills and creativity.

Trade Nakamoto Games (NAKA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NAKA spot and futures markets, compare Nakamoto Games trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NAKA/USDT
$0.0354
$0.0354$0.0354
+1.51%
2.63M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Nakamoto Games: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.

Nakamoto Games Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nakamoto Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nakamoto Games Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Nakamoto Games (NAKA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:05:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Nakamoto Games

NAKAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NAKA with leverage. Explore NAKAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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NAKA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NAKA
NAKA
USD
USD

1 NAKA = 0.03531 USD