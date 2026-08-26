Nakamoto Games Price(NAKA)
Nakamoto Games price today is $ 0.03531, up 1.29% in the last 24 hours.
The live Nakamoto Games (NAKA) price today is $ 0.03531, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03531 per NAKA.
Nakamoto Games currently ranks #1343 by market capitalization at $ 3.44M, with a circulating supply of 97.40M NAKA. During the last 24 hours, NAKA traded between $ 0.03293 (low) and $ 0.03554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.00098225266129, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NAKA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +23.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 89.35K.
No.1343
54.11%
MATIC
The current Market Cap of Nakamoto Games is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.35K. The circulating supply of NAKA is 97.40M, with a total supply of 180000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.
+0.05%
+1.29%
+23.72%
+23.72%
Nakamoto Games (NAKA) is a blockchain-based platform designed to empower users to create, play, and earn from various gaming experiences. The platform leverages the power of blockchain technology to provide a decentralized, transparent, and secure environment for gamers and developers. NAKA operates on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing its smart contract capabilities to facilitate the creation and monetization of games. The NAKA token serves as the native utility token of the platform, used for transactions, rewards, and governance within the Nakamoto Games ecosystem. The platform's primary goal is to democratize the gaming industry by providing a platform where anyone can participate and benefit from their gaming skills and creativity.
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Nakamoto Games offers gamers worldwide the opportunity to participate in countless blockchain-based games and generate a sustainable and sizable income.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nakamoto Games, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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