Nakamoto Games Price Today

The live Nakamoto Games (NAKA) price today is $ 0.03531, with a 1.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03531 per NAKA.

Nakamoto Games currently ranks #1343 by market capitalization at $ 3.44M, with a circulating supply of 97.40M NAKA. During the last 24 hours, NAKA traded between $ 0.03293 (low) and $ 0.03554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.00098225266129, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAKA moved +0.05% in the last hour and +23.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 89.35K.

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) Market Information

Rank No.1343 Market Cap $ 3.44M$ 3.44M $ 3.44M Volume (24H) $ 89.35K$ 89.35K $ 89.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.36M$ 6.36M $ 6.36M Circulation Supply 97.40M 97.40M 97.40M Max Supply 180,000,000 180,000,000 180,000,000 Total Supply 180,000,000 180,000,000 180,000,000 Circulation Rate 54.11% Public Blockchain MATIC

The current Market Cap of Nakamoto Games is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 89.35K. The circulating supply of NAKA is 97.40M, with a total supply of 180000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.36M.