ORIGYN Price(OGY)
ORIGYN price today is $ 0.0013824, down 1.39% in the last 24 hours.
The live ORIGYN (OGY) price today is $ 0.0013824, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0013824 per OGY.
ORIGYN currently ranks #1106 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 7.83B OGY. During the last 24 hours, OGY traded between $ 0.0013703 (low) and $ 0.0014319 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04584611512274245, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068465588968778.
In short-term performance, OGY moved -0.69% in the last hour and +4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.84K.
No.1106
73.71%
OGY2
The current Market Cap of ORIGYN is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.84K. The circulating supply of OGY is 7.83B, with a total supply of 10414863366.997084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.68M.
-0.69%
-1.39%
+4.09%
+4.09%
OGY (OGY) is a digital asset that functions within the blockchain ecosystem. It is primarily used as a medium of exchange, similar to how traditional currencies are used in the physical world. The asset utilizes a consensus mechanism to validate transactions and secure the network, ensuring the integrity and security of the system. OGY's issuance model is designed to maintain a steady supply, preventing inflation and maintaining the asset's value. The asset is typically used in transactions within the blockchain ecosystem, providing users with a secure and efficient means of transferring value.
Explore live OGY spot and futures markets, compare ORIGYN trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ORIGYN: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.
For a more in-depth understanding of ORIGYN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on OGY with leverage. Explore OGYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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