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The live ORIGYN price today is 0.0013824 USD.OGY market cap is 10,822,313.1456 USD. Track real-time OGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ORIGYN price today is 0.0013824 USD.OGY market cap is 10,822,313.1456 USD. Track real-time OGY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About OGY

OGY Price Info

What is OGY

OGY Whitepaper

OGY Official Website

OGY Tokenomics

OGY Price Forecast

OGY History

OGY Buying Guide

OGY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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ORIGYN Logo

ORIGYN Price(OGY)

1 OGY to USD Live Price:

$0.0013824
$0.0013824$0.0013824
-1.39%1D
USD
ORIGYN (OGY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:25:31 (UTC+8)

ORIGYN Market Statistics

ORIGYN price today is $ 0.0013824, down 1.39% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0013824 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0013703 - $ 0.0014319 USD
Market Capitalization$ 10.82M USD (rank #1106)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 16.84K
Circulating Supply7.83B OGY of 100,000,000,000 max supply (73.71%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 14.68M USD
All-Time High$ 0.04584611512274245 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:25:31

ORIGYN Price Today

The live ORIGYN (OGY) price today is $ 0.0013824, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0013824 per OGY.

ORIGYN currently ranks #1106 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 7.83B OGY. During the last 24 hours, OGY traded between $ 0.0013703 (low) and $ 0.0014319 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04584611512274245, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068465588968778.

In short-term performance, OGY moved -0.69% in the last hour and +4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.84K.

ORIGYN (OGY) Market Information

No.1106

$ 10.82M
$ 10.82M$ 10.82M

$ 16.84K
$ 16.84K$ 16.84K

$ 14.68M
$ 14.68M$ 14.68M

7.83B
7.83B 7.83B

10,620,490,364
10,620,490,364 10,620,490,364

10,414,863,366.997084
10,414,863,366.997084 10,414,863,366.997084

73.71%

OGY2

The current Market Cap of ORIGYN is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.84K. The circulating supply of OGY is 7.83B, with a total supply of 10414863366.997084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.68M.

ORIGYN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0013703
$ 0.0013703$ 0.0013703
24H Low
$ 0.0014319
$ 0.0014319$ 0.0014319
24H High

$ 0.0013703
$ 0.0013703$ 0.0013703

$ 0.0014319
$ 0.0014319$ 0.0014319

$ 0.04584611512274245
$ 0.04584611512274245$ 0.04584611512274245

$ 0.00068465588968778
$ 0.00068465588968778$ 0.00068465588968778

-0.69%

-1.39%

+4.09%

+4.09%

About ORIGYN

OGY (OGY) is a digital asset that functions within the blockchain ecosystem. It is primarily used as a medium of exchange, similar to how traditional currencies are used in the physical world. The asset utilizes a consensus mechanism to validate transactions and secure the network, ensuring the integrity and security of the system. OGY's issuance model is designed to maintain a steady supply, preventing inflation and maintaining the asset's value. The asset is typically used in transactions within the blockchain ecosystem, providing users with a secure and efficient means of transferring value.

Trade ORIGYN (OGY) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OGY spot and futures markets, compare ORIGYN trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OGY/USDT
$0.0013824
$0.0013824$0.0013824
-1.39%
11.96M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ORIGYN: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ORIGYN (OGY)

OGY is the native token of the ORIGYN Foundation, which provides the utility of access to the platform where ORIGYN certificates are minted, referenced and transacted. OGY is necessary to create and transact certificates of authenticity, the core service of the platform. Tokens are also required to vote in the governance of ORIGYN.

ORIGYN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORIGYN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ORIGYN Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ORIGYN (OGY)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:25:31 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ORIGYN

OGYUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OGY with leverage. Explore OGYUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OGY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OGY
OGY
USD
USD

1 OGY = 0.0013824 USD