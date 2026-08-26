ORIGYN Price Today

The live ORIGYN (OGY) price today is $ 0.0013824, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current OGY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0013824 per OGY.

ORIGYN currently ranks #1106 by market capitalization at $ 10.82M, with a circulating supply of 7.83B OGY. During the last 24 hours, OGY traded between $ 0.0013703 (low) and $ 0.0014319 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04584611512274245, while the all-time low was $ 0.00068465588968778.

In short-term performance, OGY moved -0.69% in the last hour and +4.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.84K.

ORIGYN (OGY) Market Information

Rank No.1106 Market Cap $ 10.82M$ 10.82M $ 10.82M Volume (24H) $ 16.84K$ 16.84K $ 16.84K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.68M$ 14.68M $ 14.68M Circulation Supply 7.83B 7.83B 7.83B Max Supply 10,620,490,364 10,620,490,364 10,620,490,364 Total Supply 10,414,863,366.997084 10,414,863,366.997084 10,414,863,366.997084 Circulation Rate 73.71% Public Blockchain OGY2

The current Market Cap of ORIGYN is $ 10.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.84K. The circulating supply of OGY is 7.83B, with a total supply of 10414863366.997084. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.68M.