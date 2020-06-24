balancer Price Today

The live balancer (BAL) price today is $ 0.11949, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11949 per BAL.

balancer currently ranks #1071 by market capitalization at $ 8.34M, with a circulating supply of 69.79M BAL. During the last 24 hours, BAL traded between $ 0.11833 (low) and $ 0.12252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 74.77226165, while the all-time low was $ 0.10067042130923654.

In short-term performance, BAL moved -0.14% in the last hour and +13.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.10K.

balancer (BAL) Market Information

Rank No.1071 Market Cap $ 8.34M$ 8.34M $ 8.34M Volume (24H) $ 55.10K$ 55.10K $ 55.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.49M$ 11.49M $ 11.49M Circulation Supply 69.79M 69.79M 69.79M Max Supply 96,150,704 96,150,704 96,150,704 Total Supply 72,368,512.92020285 72,368,512.92020285 72,368,512.92020285 Circulation Rate 72.58% Issue Date 2020-06-24 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of balancer is $ 8.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.10K. The circulating supply of BAL is 69.79M, with a total supply of 72368512.92020285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.49M.