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The live balancer price today is 0.11949 USD.BAL market cap is 8,339,077.7275192159143 USD. Track real-time BAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live balancer price today is 0.11949 USD.BAL market cap is 8,339,077.7275192159143 USD. Track real-time BAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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balancer Price(BAL)

1 BAL to USD Live Price:

$0.1195
$0.1195$0.1195
+0.15%1D
USD
balancer (BAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:29:20 (UTC+8)

balancer Market Statistics

balancer price today is $ 0.11949, up 0.15% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.11949 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.11833 - $ 0.12252 USD
Market Capitalization$ 8.34M USD (rank #1071)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.10K
Circulating Supply69.79M BAL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (72.58%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 11.49M USD
All-Time High$ 74.77226165 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:29:20

balancer Price Today

The live balancer (BAL) price today is $ 0.11949, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11949 per BAL.

balancer currently ranks #1071 by market capitalization at $ 8.34M, with a circulating supply of 69.79M BAL. During the last 24 hours, BAL traded between $ 0.11833 (low) and $ 0.12252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 74.77226165, while the all-time low was $ 0.10067042130923654.

In short-term performance, BAL moved -0.14% in the last hour and +13.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.10K.

balancer (BAL) Market Information

No.1071

$ 8.34M
$ 8.34M$ 8.34M

$ 55.10K
$ 55.10K$ 55.10K

$ 11.49M
$ 11.49M$ 11.49M

69.79M
69.79M 69.79M

96,150,704
96,150,704 96,150,704

72,368,512.92020285
72,368,512.92020285 72,368,512.92020285

72.58%

2020-06-24 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of balancer is $ 8.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.10K. The circulating supply of BAL is 69.79M, with a total supply of 72368512.92020285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.49M.

balancer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11833
$ 0.11833$ 0.11833
24H Low
$ 0.12252
$ 0.12252$ 0.12252
24H High

$ 0.11833
$ 0.11833$ 0.11833

$ 0.12252
$ 0.12252$ 0.12252

$ 74.77226165
$ 74.77226165$ 74.77226165

$ 0.10067042130923654
$ 0.10067042130923654$ 0.10067042130923654

-0.14%

+0.15%

+13.41%

+13.41%

About balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a decentralized finance protocol that allows for automated portfolio management and liquidity provision on the Ethereum blockchain. BAL serves as the native governance token for the Balancer protocol, enabling holders to vote on various proposals and decisions related to the platform's development and operation. The protocol uses an automated portfolio manager to adjust the proportions of different tokens in a liquidity pool, aiming to keep the value of each token stable relative to the others. This allows users to create liquidity pools with multiple tokens and varying weights, offering a more flexible and customizable approach to liquidity provision than some other DeFi protocols.

Trade balancer (BAL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BAL spot and futures markets, compare balancer trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BAL/USDT
$0.1195
$0.1195$0.1195
+0.14%
458.48K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for balancer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is balancer (BAL)

Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.

balancer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of balancer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official balancer Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About balancer (BAL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:29:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about balancer

BALUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BAL with leverage. Explore BALUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BAL
BAL
USD
USD

1 BAL = 0.11949 USD