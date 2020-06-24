balancer Price(BAL)
balancer price today is $ 0.11949, up 0.15% in the last 24 hours.
The live balancer (BAL) price today is $ 0.11949, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current BAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.11949 per BAL.
balancer currently ranks #1071 by market capitalization at $ 8.34M, with a circulating supply of 69.79M BAL. During the last 24 hours, BAL traded between $ 0.11833 (low) and $ 0.12252 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 74.77226165, while the all-time low was $ 0.10067042130923654.
In short-term performance, BAL moved -0.14% in the last hour and +13.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.10K.
No.1071
72.58%
2020-06-24 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of balancer is $ 8.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.10K. The circulating supply of BAL is 69.79M, with a total supply of 72368512.92020285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.49M.
-0.14%
+0.15%
+13.41%
+13.41%
Balancer (BAL) is a decentralized finance protocol that allows for automated portfolio management and liquidity provision on the Ethereum blockchain. BAL serves as the native governance token for the Balancer protocol, enabling holders to vote on various proposals and decisions related to the platform's development and operation. The protocol uses an automated portfolio manager to adjust the proportions of different tokens in a liquidity pool, aiming to keep the value of each token stable relative to the others. This allows users to create liquidity pools with multiple tokens and varying weights, offering a more flexible and customizable approach to liquidity provision than some other DeFi protocols.
Explore live BAL spot and futures markets, compare balancer trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for balancer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Balancer is a non-custodial portfolio manager, liquidity provider, and price sensor. For more information of the project, please visit its official website above.
For a more in-depth understanding of balancer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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