The live GOAT Network price today is 0.10094 USD. Track real-time GOATED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOATED price trend easily at MEXC now.The live GOAT Network price today is 0.10094 USD. Track real-time GOATED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GOATED price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About GOATED

GOATED Price Info

GOATED Whitepaper

GOATED Official Website

GOATED Tokenomics

GOATED Price Forecast

GOATED History

GOATED Buying Guide

GOATED-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GOATED Spot

GOATED USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GOAT Network Logo

GOAT Network Price(GOATED)

1 GOATED to USD Live Price:

$0.10094
$0.10094$0.10094
-0.04%1D
USD
GOAT Network (GOATED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:39:11 (UTC+8)

GOAT Network (GOATED) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.09985
$ 0.09985$ 0.09985
24H Low
$ 0.1105
$ 0.1105$ 0.1105
24H High

$ 0.09985
$ 0.09985$ 0.09985

$ 0.1105
$ 0.1105$ 0.1105

$ 0.19772632791076053
$ 0.19772632791076053$ 0.19772632791076053

$ 0.052417385027545234
$ 0.052417385027545234$ 0.052417385027545234

-0.31%

-0.04%

+32.62%

+32.62%

GOAT Network (GOATED) real-time price is $ 0.10094. Over the past 24 hours, GOATED traded between a low of $ 0.09985 and a high of $ 0.1105, showing active market volatility. GOATED's all-time high price is $ 0.19772632791076053, while its all-time low price is $ 0.052417385027545234.

In terms of short-term performance, GOATED has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, -0.04% over 24 hours, and +32.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GOAT Network (GOATED) Market Information

No.1107

$ 10.53M
$ 10.53M$ 10.53M

$ 65.68K
$ 65.68K$ 65.68K

$ 100.94M
$ 100.94M$ 100.94M

104.35M
104.35M 104.35M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

10.43%

BSC

The current Market Cap of GOAT Network is $ 10.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.68K. The circulating supply of GOATED is 104.35M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 100.94M.

GOAT Network (GOATED) Price History USD

Track the price changes of GOAT Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000404-0.04%
30 Days$ +0.02324+29.90%
60 Days$ +0.05094+101.88%
90 Days$ +0.05094+101.88%
GOAT Network Price Change Today

Today, GOATED recorded a change of $ -0.0000404 (-0.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GOAT Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.02324 (+29.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GOAT Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GOATED saw a change of $ +0.05094 (+101.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GOAT Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05094 (+101.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GOAT Network (GOATED)?

Check out the GOAT Network Price History page now.

What is GOAT Network (GOATED)

GOAT Network is a Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin’s first Decentralized Sequencer network.

GOAT Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GOAT Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GOATED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GOAT Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GOAT Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GOAT Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GOAT Network (GOATED) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GOAT Network (GOATED) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GOAT Network.

Check the GOAT Network price prediction now!

GOAT Network (GOATED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GOAT Network (GOATED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GOATED token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GOAT Network (GOATED)

Looking for how to buy GOAT Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GOAT Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GOATED to Local Currencies

1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to VND
2,656.2361
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AUD
A$0.1534288
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to GBP
0.075705
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to EUR
0.0868084
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to USD
$0.10094
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MYR
RM0.4219292
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TRY
4.2334236
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to JPY
¥15.34288
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ARS
ARS$145.0285732
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to RUB
8.0752
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to INR
8.9241054
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to IDR
Rp1,682.3326604
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PHP
5.9383002
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to EGP
￡E.4.7734526
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BRL
R$0.5410384
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to CAD
C$0.1403066
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BDT
12.3570748
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to NGN
146.7142712
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to COP
$394.296875
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ZAR
R.1.7341492
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to UAH
4.244527
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TZS
T.Sh.248.00958
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to VES
Bs22.10586
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to CLP
$94.8836
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PKR
Rs28.3611118
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to KZT
53.8625934
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to THB
฿3.2694466
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TWD
NT$3.0907828
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AED
د.إ0.3704498
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to CHF
Fr0.080752
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to HKD
HK$0.7843038
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AMD
֏38.614597
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MAD
.د.م0.9296574
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MXN
$1.8643618
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SAR
ريال0.378525
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ETB
Br15.464008
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to KES
KSh13.0505326
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to JOD
د.أ0.07156646
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PLN
0.368431
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to RON
лв0.4421172
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SEK
kr0.9498454
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BGN
лв0.1685698
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to HUF
Ft33.8037966
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to CZK
2.11974
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to KWD
د.ك0.03088764
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ILS
0.328055
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BOB
Bs0.696486
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AZN
0.171598
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TJS
SM0.928648
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to GEL
0.2745568
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AOA
Kz92.5205946
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BHD
.د.ب0.03795344
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BMD
$0.10094
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to DKK
kr0.6490442
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to HNL
L2.6516938
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MUR
4.5937794
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to NAD
$1.7270834
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to NOK
kr1.0114188
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to NZD
$0.1746262
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PAB
B/.0.10094
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PGK
K0.4269762
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to QAR
ر.ق0.3674216
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to RSD
дин.10.2009964
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to UZS
soʻm1,216.1442986
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ALL
L8.3669166
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ANG
ƒ0.1806826
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to AWG
ƒ0.1806826
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BBD
$0.20188
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BAM
KM0.1695792
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BIF
Fr299.48898
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BND
$0.1302126
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BSD
$0.10094
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to JMD
$16.1988512
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to KHR
405.3810964
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to KMF
Fr42.69762
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to LAK
2,194.3477822
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to LKR
රු30.7271454
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MDL
L1.705886
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MGA
Ar456.7413872
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MOP
P0.80752
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MVR
1.544382
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MWK
MK175.2429434
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to MZN
MT6.4510754
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to NPR
रु14.2365776
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to PYG
715.86648
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to RWF
Fr146.46394
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SBD
$0.8307362
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SCR
1.392972
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SRD
$3.9911676
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SVC
$0.8822156
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to SZL
L1.7270834
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TMT
m0.3542994
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TND
د.ت0.29635984
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to TTD
$0.6833638
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to UGX
Sh351.67496
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to XAF
Fr57.0311
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to XCD
$0.272538
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to XOF
Fr57.0311
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to XPF
Fr10.29588
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BWP
P1.3435114
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to BZD
$0.2028894
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to CVE
$9.5812248
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to DJF
Fr17.86638
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to DOP
$6.480348
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to DZD
د.ج13.0676924
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to FJD
$0.2281244
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to GNF
Fr877.6733
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to GTQ
Q0.772191
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to GYD
$21.116648
1 GOAT Network(GOATED) to ISK
kr12.51656

GOAT Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GOAT Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official GOAT Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GOAT Network

How much is GOAT Network (GOATED) worth today?
The live GOATED price in USD is 0.10094 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GOATED to USD price?
The current price of GOATED to USD is $ 0.10094. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GOAT Network?
The market cap for GOATED is $ 10.53M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GOATED?
The circulating supply of GOATED is 104.35M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GOATED?
GOATED achieved an ATH price of 0.19772632791076053 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GOATED?
GOATED saw an ATL price of 0.052417385027545234 USD.
What is the trading volume of GOATED?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GOATED is $ 65.68K USD.
Will GOATED go higher this year?
GOATED might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GOATED price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:39:11 (UTC+8)

GOAT Network (GOATED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GOATED-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GOATED
GOATED
USD
USD

1 GOATED = 0.10094 USD

Trade GOATED

GOATED/USDT
$0.10094
$0.10094$0.10094
0.00%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,222.89
$111,222.89$111,222.89

-0.25%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,939.00
$3,939.00$3,939.00

-0.32%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02871
$0.02871$0.02871

-21.96%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.20
$196.20$196.20

-0.27%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0481
$3.0481$3.0481

+16.42%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,939.00
$3,939.00$3,939.00

-0.32%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,222.89
$111,222.89$111,222.89

-0.25%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.20
$196.20$196.20

-0.27%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5926
$2.5926$2.5926

-1.28%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19600
$0.19600$0.19600

+2.55%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7923
$0.7923$0.7923

+3,069.20%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000027999
$0.00000000000027999$0.00000000000027999

+390.86%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001541
$0.00001541$0.00001541

+206.36%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00550
$0.00550$0.00550

+175.00%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006157
$0.006157$0.006157

+97.78%