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The live Rocket Pool price today is 1.646 USD.RPL market cap is 37,092,765.80035587536 USD. Track real-time RPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Rocket Pool price today is 1.646 USD.RPL market cap is 37,092,765.80035587536 USD. Track real-time RPL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Rocket Pool Price(RPL)

1 RPL to USD Live Price:

$1.645
$1.645$1.645
-3.12%1D
USD
Rocket Pool (RPL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:29:50 (UTC+8)

Rocket Pool Market Statistics

Rocket Pool price today is $ 1.646, down 3.12% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 1.646 USD
24-Hour Range$ 1.626 - $ 1.793 USD
Market Capitalization$ 37.09M USD (rank #565)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 58.86K
Circulating Supply22.54M RPL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 37.09M USD
All-Time High$ 154.72887475314031591 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:29:50

Rocket Pool Price Today

The live Rocket Pool (RPL) price today is $ 1.646, with a 3.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current RPL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.646 per RPL.

Rocket Pool currently ranks #565 by market capitalization at $ 37.09M, with a circulating supply of 22.54M RPL. During the last 24 hours, RPL traded between $ 1.626 (low) and $ 1.793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 154.72887475314031591, while the all-time low was $ 0.0911751633458.

In short-term performance, RPL moved +0.24% in the last hour and +21.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.86K.

Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Information

No.565

$ 37.09M
$ 37.09M$ 37.09M

$ 58.86K
$ 58.86K$ 58.86K

$ 37.09M
$ 37.09M$ 37.09M

22.54M
22.54M 22.54M

--
----

22,535,094.65392216
22,535,094.65392216 22,535,094.65392216

ETH

The current Market Cap of Rocket Pool is $ 37.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.86K. The circulating supply of RPL is 22.54M, with a total supply of 22535094.65392216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.09M.

Rocket Pool Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.626
$ 1.626$ 1.626
24H Low
$ 1.793
$ 1.793$ 1.793
24H High

$ 1.626
$ 1.626$ 1.626

$ 1.793
$ 1.793$ 1.793

$ 154.72887475314031591
$ 154.72887475314031591$ 154.72887475314031591

$ 0.0911751633458
$ 0.0911751633458$ 0.0911751633458

+0.24%

-3.11%

+21.38%

+21.38%

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum Proof of Stake (PoS) infrastructure service designed to allow users to earn staking rewards without needing to maintain their own hardware. The platform utilizes a network of independent node operators to provide scalable and decentralized Ethereum 2.0 staking services. Users can stake their Ether (ETH) tokens in the Rocket Pool network and receive rETH tokens in return, which represent their staked ETH plus earned rewards. The RPL token, on the other hand, is used for governance and to provide an insurance mechanism for the network. It's a unique approach to Ethereum 2.0 staking, aiming to make it more accessible and efficient for all users.

Trade Rocket Pool (RPL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live RPL spot and futures markets, compare Rocket Pool trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RPL/USDT
$1.648
$1.648$1.648
-2.88%
34.45K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rocket Pool: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rocket Pool (RPL)

Rocket Pool is a first of its kind ETH2 Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community owned, decentralised, trustless and compatible with staking in Ethereum 2.0.

Rocket Pool Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rocket Pool, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rocket Pool Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Rocket Pool (RPL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:29:50 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Rocket Pool

RPLUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RPL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RPL
RPL
USD
USD

1 RPL = 1.646 USD