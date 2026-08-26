Rocket Pool Price Today

The live Rocket Pool (RPL) price today is $ 1.646, with a 3.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current RPL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.646 per RPL.

Rocket Pool currently ranks #565 by market capitalization at $ 37.09M, with a circulating supply of 22.54M RPL. During the last 24 hours, RPL traded between $ 1.626 (low) and $ 1.793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 154.72887475314031591, while the all-time low was $ 0.0911751633458.

In short-term performance, RPL moved +0.24% in the last hour and +21.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.86K.

Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Information

Rank No.565 Market Cap $ 37.09M$ 37.09M $ 37.09M Volume (24H) $ 58.86K$ 58.86K $ 58.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.09M$ 37.09M $ 37.09M Circulation Supply 22.54M 22.54M 22.54M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 22,535,094.65392216 22,535,094.65392216 22,535,094.65392216 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Rocket Pool is $ 37.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.86K. The circulating supply of RPL is 22.54M, with a total supply of 22535094.65392216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.09M.