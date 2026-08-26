Rocket Pool Price(RPL)
Rocket Pool price today is $ 1.646, down 3.12% in the last 24 hours.
The live Rocket Pool (RPL) price today is $ 1.646, with a 3.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current RPL to USD conversion rate is $ 1.646 per RPL.
Rocket Pool currently ranks #565 by market capitalization at $ 37.09M, with a circulating supply of 22.54M RPL. During the last 24 hours, RPL traded between $ 1.626 (low) and $ 1.793 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 154.72887475314031591, while the all-time low was $ 0.0911751633458.
In short-term performance, RPL moved +0.24% in the last hour and +21.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.86K.
No.565
ETH
The current Market Cap of Rocket Pool is $ 37.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.86K. The circulating supply of RPL is 22.54M, with a total supply of 22535094.65392216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.09M.
+0.24%
-3.11%
+21.38%
+21.38%
Rocket Pool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum Proof of Stake (PoS) infrastructure service designed to allow users to earn staking rewards without needing to maintain their own hardware. The platform utilizes a network of independent node operators to provide scalable and decentralized Ethereum 2.0 staking services. Users can stake their Ether (ETH) tokens in the Rocket Pool network and receive rETH tokens in return, which represent their staked ETH plus earned rewards. The RPL token, on the other hand, is used for governance and to provide an insurance mechanism for the network. It's a unique approach to Ethereum 2.0 staking, aiming to make it more accessible and efficient for all users.
Explore live RPL spot and futures markets, compare Rocket Pool trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Rocket Pool: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Rocket Pool is a first of its kind ETH2 Proof of Stake Protocol, designed to be community owned, decentralised, trustless and compatible with staking in Ethereum 2.0.
For a more in-depth understanding of Rocket Pool, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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