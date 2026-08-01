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The live Goldfish Gold price today is 4.642 USD.GGBR market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time GGBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Goldfish Gold price today is 4.642 USD.GGBR market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time GGBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GGBR Price Info

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Goldfish Gold Logo

Goldfish Gold Price(GGBR)

1 GGBR to USD Live Price:

$4.642
$4.642$4.642
+0.41%1D
USD
Goldfish Gold (GGBR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:26:17 (UTC+8)

Goldfish Gold Market Statistics

Goldfish Gold price today is $ 4.642, up 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 4.642 USD
24-Hour Range$ 4.619 - $ 4.66 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3848)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.19K
Circulating Supply0.00 GGBR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 116.05M USD
All-Time High$ 7.8003648551456735 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:26:17

Goldfish Gold Price Today

The live Goldfish Gold (GGBR) price today is $ 4.642, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current GGBR to USD conversion rate is $ 4.642 per GGBR.

Goldfish Gold currently ranks #3848 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GGBR. During the last 24 hours, GGBR traded between $ 4.619 (low) and $ 4.66 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.8003648551456735, while the all-time low was $ 3.0807814490419796.

In short-term performance, GGBR moved -0.11% in the last hour and +6.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.19K.

Goldfish Gold (GGBR) Market Information

No.3848

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 67.19K
$ 67.19K$ 67.19K

$ 116.05M
$ 116.05M$ 116.05M

0.00
0.00 0.00

25,000,000
25,000,000 25,000,000

25,000,000
25,000,000 25,000,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Goldfish Gold is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.19K. The circulating supply of GGBR is 0.00, with a total supply of 25000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.05M.

Goldfish Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4.619
$ 4.619$ 4.619
24H Low
$ 4.66
$ 4.66$ 4.66
24H High

$ 4.619
$ 4.619$ 4.619

$ 4.66
$ 4.66$ 4.66

$ 7.8003648551456735
$ 7.8003648551456735$ 7.8003648551456735

$ 3.0807814490419796
$ 3.0807814490419796$ 3.0807814490419796

-0.11%

+0.41%

+6.12%

+6.12%

Trade Goldfish Gold (GGBR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GGBR spot and futures markets, compare Goldfish Gold trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GGBR/USDT
$4.642
$4.642$4.642
+0.41%
14.51K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Goldfish Gold: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Goldfish Gold (GGBR)

Each Goldfish token represents 1/1000th of a troy ounce of independently audited physical gold, providing a direct peg to gold's spot price.

Goldfish Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Goldfish Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Goldfish Gold Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Goldfish Gold (GGBR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:26:17 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Goldfish Gold

GGBRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GGBR with leverage. Explore GGBRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GGBR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GGBR
GGBR
USD
USD

1 GGBR = 4.642 USD