Goldfish Gold Price Today

The live Goldfish Gold (GGBR) price today is $ 4.642, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current GGBR to USD conversion rate is $ 4.642 per GGBR.

Goldfish Gold currently ranks #3848 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 GGBR. During the last 24 hours, GGBR traded between $ 4.619 (low) and $ 4.66 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.8003648551456735, while the all-time low was $ 3.0807814490419796.

In short-term performance, GGBR moved -0.11% in the last hour and +6.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.19K.

Goldfish Gold (GGBR) Market Information

Rank No.3848 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 67.19K$ 67.19K $ 67.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.05M$ 116.05M $ 116.05M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 25,000,000 25,000,000 25,000,000 Total Supply 25,000,000 25,000,000 25,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Goldfish Gold is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.19K. The circulating supply of GGBR is 0.00, with a total supply of 25000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.05M.