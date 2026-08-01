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The live CoW Protocol price today is 0.1213 USD.COW market cap is 70,236,575.460163339092 USD. Track real-time COW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CoW Protocol price today is 0.1213 USD.COW market cap is 70,236,575.460163339092 USD. Track real-time COW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CoW Protocol Logo

CoW Protocol Price(COW)

1 COW to USD Live Price:

$0.1213
$0.1213$0.1213
+1.50%1D
USD
CoW Protocol (COW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:23:26 (UTC+8)

CoW Protocol Market Statistics

CoW Protocol price today is $ 0.1213, up 1.50% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1213 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1163 - $ 0.1336 USD
Market Capitalization$ 70.24M USD (rank #187)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 81.00K
Circulating Supply579.03M COW of 100,000,000,000 max supply (57.90%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 121.30M USD
All-Time High$ 1.2067017788875543 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:23:26

CoW Protocol Price Today

The live CoW Protocol (COW) price today is $ 0.1213, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current COW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1213 per COW.

CoW Protocol currently ranks #187 by market capitalization at $ 70.24M, with a circulating supply of 579.03M COW. During the last 24 hours, COW traded between $ 0.1163 (low) and $ 0.1336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2067017788875543, while the all-time low was $ 0.04017878128090094.

In short-term performance, COW moved +1.16% in the last hour and +11.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.00K.

CoW Protocol (COW) Market Information

No.187

$ 70.24M
$ 70.24M$ 70.24M

$ 81.00K
$ 81.00K$ 81.00K

$ 121.30M
$ 121.30M$ 121.30M

579.03M
579.03M 579.03M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

57.90%

ETH

The current Market Cap of CoW Protocol is $ 70.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.00K. The circulating supply of COW is 579.03M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.30M.

CoW Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1163
$ 0.1163$ 0.1163
24H Low
$ 0.1336
$ 0.1336$ 0.1336
24H High

$ 0.1163
$ 0.1163$ 0.1163

$ 0.1336
$ 0.1336$ 0.1336

$ 1.2067017788875543
$ 1.2067017788875543$ 1.2067017788875543

$ 0.04017878128090094
$ 0.04017878128090094$ 0.04017878128090094

+1.16%

+1.50%

+11.79%

+11.79%

About CoW Protocol

COW (COW) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to serve as a utility token within the CowSwap decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with the ability to participate in the platform's governance and earn rewards. COW's primary role is to incentivize liquidity provision and facilitate transactions on the CowSwap DEX, contributing to the overall efficiency and functionality of the platform. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its supply is determined by the platform's governance decisions. As a key component of the CowSwap ecosystem, COW helps to democratize decision-making and align the interests of the platform's users and developers.

Trade CoW Protocol (COW) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live COW spot and futures markets, compare CoW Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COW/USDT
$0.1209
$0.1209$0.1209
+1.42%
666.61K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CoW Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CoW Protocol (COW)

CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.

CoW Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CoW Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CoW Protocol Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CoW Protocol (COW)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:23:26 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COW
COW
USD
USD

1 COW = 0.1213 USD