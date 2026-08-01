CoW Protocol Price Today

The live CoW Protocol (COW) price today is $ 0.1213, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current COW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1213 per COW.

CoW Protocol currently ranks #187 by market capitalization at $ 70.24M, with a circulating supply of 579.03M COW. During the last 24 hours, COW traded between $ 0.1163 (low) and $ 0.1336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2067017788875543, while the all-time low was $ 0.04017878128090094.

In short-term performance, COW moved +1.16% in the last hour and +11.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.00K.

CoW Protocol (COW) Market Information

Rank No.187 Market Cap $ 70.24M$ 70.24M $ 70.24M Volume (24H) $ 81.00K$ 81.00K $ 81.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.30M$ 121.30M $ 121.30M Circulation Supply 579.03M 579.03M 579.03M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 57.90% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of CoW Protocol is $ 70.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.00K. The circulating supply of COW is 579.03M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.30M.