CoW Protocol Price(COW)
CoW Protocol price today is $ 0.1213, up 1.50% in the last 24 hours.
The live CoW Protocol (COW) price today is $ 0.1213, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current COW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1213 per COW.
CoW Protocol currently ranks #187 by market capitalization at $ 70.24M, with a circulating supply of 579.03M COW. During the last 24 hours, COW traded between $ 0.1163 (low) and $ 0.1336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2067017788875543, while the all-time low was $ 0.04017878128090094.
In short-term performance, COW moved +1.16% in the last hour and +11.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.00K.
No.187
57.90%
ETH
The current Market Cap of CoW Protocol is $ 70.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.00K. The circulating supply of COW is 579.03M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.30M.
+1.16%
+1.50%
+11.79%
+11.79%
COW (COW) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum platform. It is designed to serve as a utility token within the CowSwap decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with the ability to participate in the platform's governance and earn rewards. COW's primary role is to incentivize liquidity provision and facilitate transactions on the CowSwap DEX, contributing to the overall efficiency and functionality of the platform. The token operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and its supply is determined by the platform's governance decisions. As a key component of the CowSwap ecosystem, COW helps to democratize decision-making and align the interests of the platform's users and developers.
Explore live COW spot and futures markets, compare CoW Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CoW Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.
For a more in-depth understanding of CoW Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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