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The live Genius price today is 0.30702 USD.GENIUS market cap is 102,967,464.65418 USD. Track real-time GENIUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Genius price today is 0.30702 USD.GENIUS market cap is 102,967,464.65418 USD. Track real-time GENIUS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GENIUS Price Info

What is GENIUS

GENIUS Whitepaper

GENIUS Official Website

GENIUS Tokenomics

GENIUS Price Forecast

GENIUS History

GENIUS Buying Guide

GENIUS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

GENIUS Spot

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Genius Price(GENIUS)

1 GENIUS to USD Live Price:

$0.30696
$0.30696$0.30696
+0.14%1D
USD
Genius (GENIUS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:23:35 (UTC+8)

Genius Market Statistics

Genius price today is $ 0.30702, up 0.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.30702 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.30303 - $ 0.31433 USD
Market Capitalization$ 102.97M USD (rank #146)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 74.42K
Circulating Supply335.38M GENIUS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (33.53%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 307.02M USD
All-Time High$ 0.9501277877507296 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:23:35

Genius Price Today

The live Genius (GENIUS) price today is $ 0.30702, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current GENIUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.30702 per GENIUS.

Genius currently ranks #146 by market capitalization at $ 102.97M, with a circulating supply of 335.38M GENIUS. During the last 24 hours, GENIUS traded between $ 0.30303 (low) and $ 0.31433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9501277877507296, while the all-time low was $ 0.17394524246504348.

In short-term performance, GENIUS moved +0.33% in the last hour and -17.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.42K.

Genius (GENIUS) Market Information

No.146

$ 102.97M
$ 102.97M$ 102.97M

$ 74.42K
$ 74.42K$ 74.42K

$ 307.02M
$ 307.02M$ 307.02M

335.38M
335.38M 335.38M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

953,973,324.288
953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288

33.53%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Genius is $ 102.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.42K. The circulating supply of GENIUS is 335.38M, with a total supply of 953973324.288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.02M.

Genius Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.30303
$ 0.30303$ 0.30303
24H Low
$ 0.31433
$ 0.31433$ 0.31433
24H High

$ 0.30303
$ 0.30303$ 0.30303

$ 0.31433
$ 0.31433$ 0.31433

$ 0.9501277877507296
$ 0.9501277877507296$ 0.9501277877507296

$ 0.17394524246504348
$ 0.17394524246504348$ 0.17394524246504348

+0.33%

+0.14%

-17.04%

-17.04%

Trade Genius (GENIUS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GENIUS spot and futures markets, compare Genius trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GENIUS/USDC
$0.30665
$0.30665$0.30665
+0.14%
177.45K (USDT)
GENIUS/USDT
$0.30696
$0.30696$0.30696
+0.13%
240.07K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Genius: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Genius (GENIUS)

Genius - the final on-chain terminal, bringing CEX on-chain.

Genius Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Genius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Genius Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Genius (GENIUS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:23:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Genius

GENIUSUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GENIUS with leverage. Explore GENIUSUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GENIUS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GENIUS
GENIUS
USD
USD

1 GENIUS = 0.30702 USD