Genius Price Today

The live Genius (GENIUS) price today is $ 0.30702, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current GENIUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.30702 per GENIUS.

Genius currently ranks #146 by market capitalization at $ 102.97M, with a circulating supply of 335.38M GENIUS. During the last 24 hours, GENIUS traded between $ 0.30303 (low) and $ 0.31433 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9501277877507296, while the all-time low was $ 0.17394524246504348.

In short-term performance, GENIUS moved +0.33% in the last hour and -17.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.42K.

Genius (GENIUS) Market Information

Rank No.146 Market Cap $ 102.97M$ 102.97M $ 102.97M Volume (24H) $ 74.42K$ 74.42K $ 74.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.02M$ 307.02M $ 307.02M Circulation Supply 335.38M 335.38M 335.38M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288 953,973,324.288 Circulation Rate 33.53% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Genius is $ 102.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.42K. The circulating supply of GENIUS is 335.38M, with a total supply of 953973324.288. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.02M.